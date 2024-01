Vince value on win rate

Roy runs a short

Cape Town loook strong

Sharjah Warriors v Gulf Giants

Friday 19 January, 14.30

TV: Live on Zee

Sharjah Warriors v Gulf Giants team news

As discussed in our team-by-team guide, Warriors have underwhelming batting options. Martin Guptill really shouldn't be getting gigs at this stage of his career. Putting faith in Mark Deyal up front instead would be a good option.



Possible XI: Charles, Guptill, Kusal, Kohler-Cadmore, Denly, Deyal, Gregory, Woakes, Theekshana, Siddique, Jawadullah



Giants are the champions but have lost David Wiese, who was key. James Vince scored the vast majority of their runs showing just how vulnverable they could be if he suffered a loss of form. Mujeeb ur Rahman has been granted an NOC by the Afghan Cricket Board.

Possible XI: Vince, Lynn, Cox, Smith, Hetmyer, Brathwaite, Rehan, Jordan, Mujeeb, Afzal Khan, Gleeson, Sharma

Sharjah Warriors v Gulf Giants pitch report



In seven games last season, six were completed. In only two of those was 160 busted in first dig. In eight of the last 17 T20i 160 was busted. We're not keen to go overs on the 20-over par line but probably need a watching brief early doors. There was no toss bias.

Sharjah Warriors v Gulf Giants best bets

Sharjah are outsiders on an immature match odds market. We expect Giants to harden from 1.748/11. If not, that may prove to be a strong bet.

We are wary about playing on last season's form but Giants should repeat their strong performances on this ground.

On player markets, James Vince is a follow for top Giants bat. He won at a rate of 36% last season. Sportsbook go 7/24.50.

Back James Vince top Giants bat @ 7/24.50 Bet now

MI Cape Town v Paarl Royals

Friday 19 January, 15.30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

MI Cape Town v Paarl Royals team news

MI Cape Town got mighty close to chasing 202 against Sunrisers last time. We note Sam Curran's promotion to No 4. If they can stick with this group of players and allow them to gel they could be dangerous. Last year they made too much chopping and changing.



Probable XI: Van der Dussen, Rickleton, Brevis, S Curran, Livingstone, Esterhuizen, Pollard, Linde, rabada, Stone, B Hendricks

With three wins from three and a bonus point it would take a spectacular collapse for Paarl not to make the play-offs. Jos Buttler is now looking back to his best after blitzing Joburg last time out.

Probable XI: Buttler, Roy, Lubbe, Miller, van Buuren, Phehlukwayo, Allen, Fortuin, Ngidi, Shamsi, McCoy

MI Cape Town v Paarl Royals pitch report

There were only two scores of 160 or more in five games last season. This was in contrast to the previous three T20 first-innings all busting 170. Sunrisers' 202 was more like it then.

Six of the last eight have been won by the chaser. The 20-over par line is very high in this tournament and we could be apporoaching overkill on the data in the high 180s.

MI Cape Town v Paarl Royals best bets

Cape Town and Paarl are closer to a choice affair on the match odds. The hosts are 1.9210/11. That might be value with concerns about Paarl's longevity in terms of batting power because they are carrying Jason Roy. Roy's runs look a short at 21.5 at 10/111.91.

Back MI Cape Town @ 1.9210/11 Bet now

Read Big Bash analysis here!

Cricket... Only Bettor - Listen here!