Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars PSL Tips: Naseem potent with pace

Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars

Monday 7 February 14.30

TV: live on Sky Sports

United slip

Quetta Gladiators are grateful that the 0-5 Karachi Kings are taking the focus off them. They have one win from five and qualification for the play-offs looks unlikely.

However, they came might close to beating Sultans, falling six runs short in a chase of 174. Unfortunately they followed that up by conceding 229 against Islamabad United.

The issue is balance. They have been using only five bowlers and have gone overkill on openers. Ahsan Ali and James Vince would be a fine opening pair. But Jason Roy should make his first start. That means Ben Duckett misses out. Will Smeed also. They have lost pacer Muhammad Hasnain for the tournament due to a illegal action.

Probable XI: Roy, Ahsan, Bangalzai, Vince, Sarfaraz, Iftikhar, Shahid Afridi, Faulkner, Tanvir, Naseem,

Lively Lahore

Lahore and Islamabad United are locked in a battle for second spot it would seem behind the rampaging Multan Sultans. They a e third at the moment on run rate.

But Lahore will reckon they have the edge. They have a game in hand and beat Islamabad thanks to a death bowling masterclass.

They are stronger now than at the start of the tournament. England pair Phil Salt and Harry Brook have arrived to aid Fakhar Zaman who has been doing the bulk of the runscoring.

Possible XI: Fakhar, Shafique, Ghulam, Hafeez, Salt, Brook, Wiese, Rashid, Afridi, Rauf, Zaman.

Pitch report

Before Sultans-Zalmi on Saturday, more than 170 batting first has been posted in 20 of the last 30 at Karachi's National Stadium and in 19 of those both teams scored 160 or more.

The massive toss bias held at the start of the tournament but the chaser has failed to win the last eight- six out of 14 have now been won by the side batting second. In the last 39 PSL games at Karachi, 26 have been won by the chaser.

Runs betting is a decent area to focus on. We're keen to be with Lahore if they get the chance to bat first. We would like to go over a runs par line of 174.5 in the expectation that Quetta's limited options cost them.

We rate Quetta's Naseem as a wicket-taker but he is pricey. Afridi's first four overs in the tournament cost 67.

Quetta need to chase

Lahore are 1.695/7 with Quetta 2.285/4. Although that seems short about Lahore, it is right because of the talent gap between them.

The toss is a curveball. Previously a chasing tournament, the trend has reversed. But for Quetta, because of their issues in the field, they would be ad-vised to bat second. They are unlikely to be able to keep that Lahore line-up quiet.

Tops value

Opening batters are dominating so it's a natural reaction to consider Roy for top Quetta bat at a boosted 3/1. We also note the 8/1 about man of the match. Vince is 16/5 and 8/1 respectively.

Fakhar is 13/5 while the 5/2 that Naseem takes most wickets for Quetta gives punters an edge on win rate.

Bet on these markets here