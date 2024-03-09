PSL Tips Matches 27 and 28: Quetta eye runs against leaky Lahore

United desperate for win

Lahore pricey

Islamabad United v Multan Sultans

Sunday 10 March, 09.00

TV: Live on Sky734

Islamabad United v Multan Sultans best bets

This will be a good test for Islamabad's title credentials. With Lahore out of the picture they will fancy themselves as a real force this term. Results have been up and down, however.

United lost three straight after beating Lahore in the opener, steadied a bit and then lost to Lahore, who had totally collapsed by that point, with the top two at their mercy. They remain in the hunt for that all-important finish after a stroll against Kings. But equally they could fail to qualify at all. They need Zalmi to lose their last game and Quetta to lose at least one from their last two.

Sultans, of course, are the team to beat. They are surely assured of a play-off and a win guarantees top spot.

It's therefore slightly odd that they are not outright favourites. The match odds market makes this a choice affair. There's nowt wrong with Sultans pre-toss at 1.9720/21.

At Rawalpindi there have been 18 PSL matches played at the venue. Five of them saw both teams notch 200 and three recorded 220 or more. It looked like a traditionally flatty at 'Pindi for Zalmi-Quetta on Friday but the former contrived to post only 196 when 136 for three in the 13th.

Sportsbook are likely to go at least 25/126.00 both teams for 220 and around 5/16.00 for both to score 200. The former should be less fraught and is worth a point when prices are available.

There are two top-bat prices which we are keen on. Mohammad Rizwan has been boosted to 10/34.33 for top Sultans bat. It remains a win-rate wager despite only one win this season.

For United Imad Wasim has been a go-to option. He has sometimes batted at No 4 and, again, rates value on how often he wins in the last three editions at 22/123.00.

Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars

Sunday 10 March, 14:00

TV: Live on Sky734

Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars best bets

Quetta were the surprise early package of the PSL with three wins in their first three. They have since reverted to type and it's only three points from the last five matches (one washout included).

They have been thumped by Kings and then Zalmi in their last two. And an early show suggests they will be short favourites to beat Lahore, who were in danger of a seventh defeat of the campaign on Saturday.

In the previous head-to-head, Quetta (in their good spell) beat Lahore comfortably in a chase of 188. That could be a portent for a first-innings runs bet but Quetta would need to bat first.

Lahore have been reliably pricey with the ball and Quetta to bust the par line could be a strong option.

