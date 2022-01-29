Pakistan Super League Day Four Tips: Chaser to continue dominance

Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United

Sunday 30 January, 09:30

TV: live on BT Sport

Solid Zalmi

Zalmi are a pretty solid crew. They are on the board with a win from their first outing against Quetta Gladiators. They chased 191.

It was as expected. With the toss bias and a wasteful Quetta bowling line-up, it was a workmanlike rather than spectacular performance.

Shoaib Malik and Hussain Talat personify Zalmi. They go under the radar a bit but can give it a tonk. Usman Qadir, the spinner, is the real game-changer with the ball.

Possible XI: Kohler-Cadmore, Yasin, Haider Ali, Shoaib, Talat, Cutting, Rutherford, So-hail, Brown, Sameen, Qadir.

United well-stocked

This is Islamabad United's first outing of the season. Can they get over last term when they finished top of the pile but went out in the play-offs?

They are probably stronger this season. Their possible top six makes them ranked No 1 on boundary percentage. It is phenomenally dangerous with Azam Khan and Asif Ali poised for late-over carnage.

With the ball Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Wasim are all wicket-takers. They are our pick for glory.

Possible XI: Stirling (20.8), Hales (25.5), Munro (16.9), Azam (21.4), Asif Ali (19.8), Shahdab (18.3), Faheem, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Zeeshan, De Lange

Pitch report

Before Karachi-Quetta on Saturday, more than 170 has been posted in 13 of the last 20 and in 11 of those both teams scored 160 or more. The massive toss bias has held so far with each of the first three matches won by the chaser. In the last 29 PSL games at Kara-chi, 24 have been won by the chaser.

Strategy is clear

Don't bet before the toss. No change there, then. And there will be added value in-play. As score of 190 is not as daunting as it looks, as Lahore found out against Multan on Saturday. You will get odds-against the chaser very early on so that keeps a bowling surge in the first dig (perhaps unlikely) on side.

Tops value

We wait to see if Sportsbook have made the same rick on Haider Ali. They priced him at 11s when it was clear he would bat in the first three. He went in first down. In-play prices on Azam and Asif are not the worst shouts. Multiply their starting odds by three.

For United, Alex Hales has a win rate of 41.6% in this tournament in the last two years. So a price of 11/4 (likely) is not as skinny as it seems.

Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars

Sunday 30 January, 14:30

TV: live on BT Sport

Will follow...