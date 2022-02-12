To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Pakistan Super League Day 16 Tips: Livingstone a lively chance

Liam Livingstone
Livingstone looked in fine touch

Ed Hawkins previews Sunday's double header from Lahore with Zalmi taking on Kings and Qalandars versus Quetta...

"Livingstone looked in terrific touch in his one outing, smashing 24 from 16 against Multan. He should have gone on to take honours. He is 10/3 to do it this time"

(0.5pts) Back Liam Livingstone top Zalmi bat @ 4.3310/3

Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings
Sunday 13 February, 09:30
TV: live on Sky Sports

Livingstone's time

Zalmi have slipped to fifth and have played a game more than Quetta who are on the same number of points in fourth. Perhaps a surprise turnaround by Quetta will focus Zalmi minds. Previously a top-four spot looked assured.

Perhaps also their England contingent will inspire them. Zalmi now need something big from Liam Livingstone. He is settled in, has a game under his belt and looks in touch. Pacer Saqid Mahmood should be tuned up, too.

Probable XI: K Akmal, Haider, Livingstone, SHoaib, Talat, Rutherford, Cutting, Umar, Saqid, Irshad.

Kings dethroned

Karachi Kings have had a chance to reset. But if they had a 0-5 record on their home ground, the idea they suddenly improve in Lahore seems forlorn.

Their batting order has been constantly changing and only the openers know their roles. And Babar Azam isn't doing his, often being too slow and costing them games.

Possible XI: Sharjeel, Babar, Farhan, Cockbain, Wasim, Nabi, Gregory, Jordan, Taha, Asif, Shinwari

Zalmi are 1.774/5. Before you get tempted about such a number, be mindful that we've seen Sultans go off in the 1.705/7 region. There has to be evidence that a team is at least solid for such a price. We've not see that from Zalmi.

It looks like a chaser's game. In an ideal word we'd rely on the formbook with Kings batting first and doing okay, at least in the first six, giving us the chance to back Zalmi at a choice affair.

Tops value

Livingstone looked in terrific touch in his one outing, smashing 24 from 16 against Multan. He should have gone on to take honours. He is 10/3 to do it this time. That's not a bad price at all, particularly if Zalmi dispense with Haider Ali as opener. It has rarely worked in the past.

He is 13/2 for top match bat and 9/1 for man of the match. Babar has been boosted to 12/5 for top Kings bat. It's a bet on win rate. Bet on Sportsbook markets here.


Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators
Sunday 13 February, 14:30
TV: live on Sky Sports

Quetta playing Saturday - preview follows

Recommended bets

