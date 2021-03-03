Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators: Can Sultans bust toss trend?

Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators

Wednesday 3 March 14.00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Sultans lose swing

Multan are not so marvellous in this edition. Last time's runaway league winners are in the doldrums a bit. But perhaps they console themselves that they have had to bat first three times out of four. Or they could be having a major sulk that the flip has gone against them.

It's a shame because usually they look a well-balanced, competitive and smart (they love an analyst) unit. Alas there's not much evidence of the latter with an economy rate of 9.1 so far. Perhaps they have abandoned their preference for match-ups?

They failed to defend 196 against Kings last time, on the receiving end of a Babar Azam special. Poor form for middle-order men Rilee Rossouw and Khushdil Shah is a worry. Mohammad Rizwan and James Vince have been ace, though.

Possible XI Rizwan, Lynn, Vince, Maqsood, Rossouw, Khushdil, Afridi, Brathwaite, Sohail, Qadir, Daniyal

Gladiators woe

Poor old Quetta have not managed to bat first once yet. They sit bottom of the table with four defeats in four. But does anyone question whether they would still be at the foot of the table even if a couple had gone their way?

We said from the outset they looked to be the weakest team in the competition and if there is one team which is going to let down chaser backers it is surely this mob. Already they have had a reshuffle, dropping Tom Banton and losing Chris Gayle. The batting looks very flaky indeed with Cameron Delport and Saim Ayub not performing in the opening slots.

And we always question a franchise that reckons Dale Steyn - great bloke though he may be - is worthy of a precious overseas slot. Steyn's pick looks particularly desperate now that gun bowlers Muhammad Hasnain and Usman Shinwari have badly misfired. They have only six wickets between them.

Possible XI Ayub, Delport, Sarfaraz, Du Plessis, Cutting, Nawaz, Khan, Zahid, Shinwari, Hasnain, Steyn

Pitch report

At the risk of repeating ourselves the chasers are dominant. More than dominant. All 12 matches have been won by the team batting second at the Karachi National Stadium. And big runs have been chased, too. In the last nine matches, 190-200 has been busted four times and 178-186 twice. Sportsbook go 13/10 that both teams score 170 or more. Given the trend, Sultans' economy rate and Quetta's rate of a massive 9.7 conceded, it doesn't seem a very risky bet. We'd prefer if Sultans batted first, though. We are still keen on late runs in the first dig. Take big prices in-play for 30 or 40 in the last three.

Could Quetta down bias?

If there wasn't a toss bias Multan Sultans would be in the 1.608/13 region for this one we suspect instead of 1.804/5. Listen, that price is never going to hold if the flip goes their way and we are likely to see them chopped drastically.

We might get 1.804/5 about them in a chase of 170-180, however. And we should get close to a choice affair if they are going after 190 or more. And maybe this is even the time to go against the bias if Quetta chase because we have grave doubts about their all-round skills.

Tops value

The gamble on Ben Cutting for top Quetta bat continues. It is hard to get excited now, though, about a guy who was going off at 19s now cut to 9s with Sportsbook. That shift has actually opened up value on the destructive Mohammad Nawaz at 22s. Not a shabby bet at all. They would be wise to ditch Saim Ayub for him the opening slot or give Azam Khan a whirl. More likely is a return to opener for Sarfaraz Ahmed, who is 7/2.