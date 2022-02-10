Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars PSL Tips: Sultans have the swing

Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars

Friday 11 February 14.30

TV: live on Sky Sports

Easy for Multan

Multan Sultans made it six wins on the bounce with a characteristically professional performance against Peshawar Zalmi on Thursday.

Batting first, Shan Masood, who is chasing down Fakhar Zaman for top tournament runscorer having been 100-1 at the start of the series, and Moham-mad Rizwan built a solid platform.

From there Tim David and Rilee Rossouw, recalled to the side, were able to tee off. Neither batted for long but they didn't have to. Sultans posted an impressive 182.

In reply, Sultans had it in in the bag by the end of the second over with two wickets. Blessing Muzarabani, who has pinched David Willey's slot had a fine game. Shahnawaz Dahani was pricey but potent.

Probable XI: Masood, Rizwan, Maqsood, David, Rossouw, Khushdil, Anwar Ali, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Muzarabani, Dahani.

Lahore low on confidence

Lahore are the home side and they return to their own turf on the back of a harrowing seven-wicket defeat by Quetta Gladiators. Perhaps familiar sur-roundings might give them some comfort.

They had set Quetta 205 and the best bowling attack in the competition, which had previously shut out Islamabad, didn't get close barely taking it to the last over.

It was a curious effort. Previously Lahore's worry was batting. Something they have solved with Harry Brook and David Wiese batting at Nos 6 and 7. So it was quite something to see the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf go round the park.

Possible XI: Fakhar, Shafique, Ghulam, Hafeez, Salt, Brook, Wiese, Rashid Khan, Afridi, Rauf, Zaman Khan.

Pitch report

One game down in Lahore and the toss bias which greeted Sultans and Zalmi did not hold. But it is early days. It is worth repeating that pre game one, in Lahore seven of the last nine in PSL had been won by the chaser. And in October's domestic T20 12 of 15 were won by the chaser.

The record for runs in the PSL did hold. Well, for Multan at least. Five times in the last 10 have both busted 170 or more. It's best to play the runs market for the side batting first, betting 180 or more, because Sportsbook have gone 8/15 that both bust 170. Bet Sportsbook markets here

Look for Sultans value

Sultans are 1.865/6 with Lahore 2.0621/20. That's a good price about the league leaders going up against a Lahore team which could be low on confidence.

Indeed, Sultans are the worst team to face. Not least because in their earlier meeting Sultans did what Quetta did. They chased down 208 with two balls left.

It will be interesting to see how the match odds market reacts to the toss. When Multan batted first, the market expected the bias to come to fore and it moved to a choice affair.

That means we could get 2.1011/10 Sultans batting first. Or if they bat second, we might get around 1.9010/11 in the first six overs with Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique accomplished.

Tops value

Fakhar has four wins in five for top Lahore bat. Sportsbook boost him to 13/5. Rizwan has been boosted to the same. Fakhar topped in the head-to-head but it was Masood who took honours for Sultans at 7/2. Bet Sportsbook markets here