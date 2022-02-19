Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United PSL Tips: Runs most reliable punt

Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United

Saturday 19 February 14.30

TV: live on Sky Sports

Qalandars quiz

Lahore Qalandars, for so long the nearest rivals to Multan Sultans and the on-ly side to have beaten them, blotted their copybook in spectacular fashion. How on earth did they contrive to lose to the hopeless Karachi Kings?

At the break the job looked done. Kings had made only 149. No problem for a Qalandars line-up which had been so reliable with the bat surely. But they never looked like getting there. Early on they were behind the rate and not even late cameos from Harry Brook and David Wiese could not get them close.

Rashid Khan played but he is set to join up with Afghanistan and will miss the play-offs.

Possible XI: Shafique, Fakhar, Ghulam, Hafeez, Salt, Brook, Wiese, Rashid, Afridi, Rauf, Zaman.

Bizarre selection

Islamabad United are in danger of missing out altogether having been in the race for second. They suffered a disastrous defeat by Peshawar Zalmi last time out.

They fielded a virtually unrecognisable XI with Paul Stirling and Alex Hales having left the tournament and some bizarre omissions. There was no Shadab Khan, their captain and talisman, Colin Munro or Hasan Ali. Whether they return here is anyone's guess.

One player who looks unlikely to available is Rahmanullah Gurbaz who was to join up with Afghanistan.

Possible XI: Mubasir, Munro, Aziz, Shadab, Azam, Dawson, Asif, Faheem, Hasan, Waqas, De Lange.

Pitch report

The Lahore pitch has proved to be good for batters. The first-innings scores so far read (most recent first, 1-2 denote match won by side batting first or second): 149-1/245-2/206-1/174-2/185-1/191-1/141-1/193-1/199-2/182-/182-1.

Islamabad conceded a massive 206 in that defeat by Zalmi. So if Lahore get the opportunity to bat first we'd be more hopeful of them busting the runs par line. We're paying a high price but it look a solid strategy. Both teams to score 170 at 13/10 is not a bad shout. Bet the market here.



United can go favs

Lahore are 1.645/8 and United 2.506/4. That's not a great price about Lahore considering they handed Kings their first victory in ten attempts (last season included).

To be a bet at that price a team has to have proved itself as a crack unit. And Lahore have not done that. Perhaps if they had Rashid we'd consider but not now he's on the plane.

If United bat first they can trade favourites with first use of a flat surface. But if they bat second they are likely to be bigger at the break. They at least chase with gusto regardless of line-up and Azam Khan almost got them home against Zalmi.

Tops value

Fakhar Zaman, so consistent on the top bats, has been boosted to 9/4 with Sportsbook. But there's precious little value elsewhere.

We hoped Sportsbook might make a rick with Mubasir or Danish Aziz who batted up the order for United but no such luck. They are 16/5 and 7/2 respectively.

Azam, in terrific nick, is 5/1. He is 25s for man of the match. He was a couple of blows from winning it for them against Zalmi so it's a surprise he's the rag in the market. Bet the market here.