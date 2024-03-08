Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars PSL Tips: Afridi could star with bat again at 90/1

Lahore are out

Karachi pitch looks good

Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars

Saturday 9 March, 14.00

TV: Live on Sky

Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars team news

Kings produced an insipid batting effort against Islamabad last time out. They could post only 150. It could mean they try to find room for Leus du Plooy but it would most likely mean dropping James Vince. Vince has not managed a score of note in fairness and his strike rate is down.

Possible XI: Masood, Seifert, Du Plooy, Shoaib Malik, Pollard, Nawaz, Irfan, Hasan, Hamza, Mahmood, Muzarabani

Qalandars have won a game. They beat United, impressively defending 164. But their season is over with the play-offs out of reach. Rassie van der Dussen has left with his spot going to the incoming sam Billings. Shaheen Afridi could well bat at No 4 again.

Probable XI: Farhan, Fakhar, Hope, Afridi, Billings, Raza, hafeez, Wiese, jahandad, Abbas, Zaman

Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars pitch report

There have been two scores of 165 and one of 189. Only the latter was defended. That means more than 175 has copped 15 times and the side batting first has won 15 from 27. It has looked a pretty decent batting wicket and we're enamoured with 5/16.00 for both sides to hit 200.

Both for 190 is less fraught at 11/43.75. Kings have an economy rate of 8.3 and Lahore 9.5 so we may need the former to bat first.

Back both teams to score 190 @ 11/43.75 Bet now

Kings are 1.9110/11 with Lahore 2.0421/20. The hosts should be shorter given the formbook and the fact that they absolutely have to win. Lahore are on holidays as they showed by experimentation last time out.

The requirement for Kings is two wins from two as they look likely to be going for the last play-off spot with Quetta.

Given Lahore's issues with the ball in terms of keeping things tight this year, any sort of drift at the break in the chase will make Kings an option.

Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars player bets

We have to bet Afridi at 90/191.00 with Sportsbook given he batted No 4 last time out. he's probably not that price on ability, either. We don't expect the win but it's a bet on a wrong price, pure and simple.

His 30 from 14 against united actually proved to be match winning. And, in for a penny in for a pound, we have lost consistently on Fakhar Zaman but the boost to 10/34.33 is, extraordinarily, still within win-rate value despite no wins this term. For KK we have to wait for a price for Du Plooy and may get 7/24.50 for half a point.

Back Shaheen Afridi top LQ bat @ 90/191.00 Bet now