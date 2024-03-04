Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans PSL Tips: 25/1 runs play at Pindi the value

Sultans look value

Zalmi underwhelming

Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans

Tuesday 5 March, 14.00

TV: Live on Sky743

Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans team news

Zalmi suffered a chastening defeat by Islamabad on Monday. They conceded 196 and then collapsed to 18 for five. The balance of the XI is pretty good, although Rovman Powell and Aamer Jamal may argue they should be batting ahead of Paul Walter.

Possible XI: Ayub, Babar, Haris, Kohler-Cadmore, Walter, Powell, Powell, Jamal, Wood, Zeeshan, Yaqoob, Irshad

Sultans have six wins from seven and they look assured of a top-two finish with a five-point cushion. Kings were despatched with ease at the weekend and they are heartened by Usman Khan's form. They are far from reliant on Mohammad Rizwan this year.

Probable XI: Rizwan, Hendricks, Usman, Tahir, Iftikhar, Khushdil, Jordan, Willey, Usama, Ali, Faisal

Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans pitch report

There have been 13 PSL matches played at the venue. Five of them saw both teams notch 200 and three recorded both teams hitting 220. Only six have been won by the side batting first, highlighting what a road it has been.

The par line to go long is likely to be in the low 190s. More than 200 in the first dig was a prohibitive 2.305/4 on Monday so we're inclined to take the value on 25/126.00 for both teams to score 220 or more with Sportsbook.

Back both teams to score 220 or more @ 25/126.00 Bet here

Given Zalmi's beating on this ground at the hands of United, the 1.804/5 Sultans may look very good value indeed. The market is loathe to shorten up the best side in the tournament to price that we would expect to see. At least no better than 1.705/7.

A second defeat in as many days won't end Zalmi's hopes of a play-off and they need only match Kings' results from this juncture to make it.

If they bat first they should trade favs considering this is a road. That gives us to back Sultans in a chase at decent numbers from 2.206/5.





Babar Azam and Rizwan will be popular follows at 9/52.80 and 21/10 respectively with Sportsbook. We do expect a boost for both from Sportsbook on game day so it may be worth checking back for the two most releiable batters on this market in the last three editions.

Now read more Cricket previews and tips here.