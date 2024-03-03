Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United PSL Tips: Rawalpindi ready for runs with rain gone

Babar boosted again

Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United

Sunday 3 March, 14.00

TV: Live on Sky743

Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United team news

Zalmi beat Islamabad in their last outing by defending 201 by eight runs. Babar Azam, who is having a tremendous tournament, hit an unbeaten 111. With Paul Walter added to the middle-order they look to have a good balance about them. Spinner Arif Yaqoob claimed five wickets.

Probable XI: Ayub, Babar, Haris, Walter, Powell, Asif, Wood, Naveen, Arif, Irshad

United have added Obed McCoy and Matthew Forde to their group. They do have a slot open for an overseas bowler. Alex Hales has returned to the XI with Jordan Cox back in the middle order.

Probable XI: Munro, Hales, Salman, Shadab, Azam, Cox, Imad, Faheem, Nasee, McCoy, Naseem

Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United pitch report

The rain ruined the Rawalpindi runs strategy for the washed out double headers on Saturday. There have been 12 PSL matches played at the venue. Five of them saw both teams notch 200 and three recorded both teams hitting 220. Only five have been won by the side batting first, highlighting what a road it has been.

There is no rain forecast but temperatures have been low so it could be a moist, chilly affair. Sportsbook are yet to price both teams for 220 but we may keep our powder dry once, well, things have dried.

One gamble which keeps a flat one on side is 3.259/4 for more than 200 first-innings runs.

United are 1.834/5 with Zalmi 2.0421/20. This looks like a choice affair, though, with these two sides well-matched.

But it is right to wait for the toss. And then perhaps to wait some more. There is a simple, two-pronged strategy at play here.

First back the side batting first and then lay back at around the 1.501/2 mark with runs on the board. Then the chaser should be well in the game. They can trade as short as 2.001/1.





Babar Azam has been boosted to 11/53.20 for top Zalmi bat. We do like the 17/29.50 about Rovman Powell, though. Walter is the same price and we think he only batted No 4 last time following a strong start. For United, Imad Wasim may be worth a gamble at 35/136.00. Another big price is Faheem Ashraf at 100/1101.00. He's a way better bat than that. We're not put off lower-order prices because of the heavy rain over the weekend.

