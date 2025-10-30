Pakistan v South Africa second T20 Tips: Saffers sound choice to defend

South Africa underrated batting first

Pakistan v South Africa

Friday 21 October, 15.00

TV: Live on PCB Live

Pakistan v South Africa Second T20 team news

Pakistan were well beaten in game one, being rolled for 139 in reply to South Africa's 194. The selection of the squad, let alone the XI, was questionable.

Babar Azam's return made little sense as it was thought Pakistan had decided to move on in a search for more power. His two-ball duck did nothing to suggest critics were wrong. A thruster in at No 3 instead like Fakhar Zaman would have made more sense.

Playing Faheem Ashraf is usually all well and good. But given that he didn't bowl, the all-rounder was effectively playing as a batter. They may as well add specialist Abdul Samad as a lower-order finisher.

Possible Pakistan XI: Ayub, Farhan, Babar, Salman, Usman, Hasan, Nawaz, Faheem/Abdul, Afridi, Naseem, Abrar

South Africa allayed fears that they were a batter short with a strong batting innings in Rawalpindi. Tony de Zorzi striking at 206 was a welcome bonus at No 3 while a late cameo from George Linde ensured they didn't waste a strong start.

With Linde and Corbin Bosch at Nos 7 and 8 South Africa will say they are well balanced. Bosch's four wickets almost rivalled Linde, who also claimed three, for man of the match. Still, if Pakistan were to get hold of the five-man attack there is no genuine sixth bowling option, unless skip Donovan Ferreira felt pressed into action.

Probable SA XI: Hendricks, De Kock, de Zorzi, Breetzke, Brevis, Ferreira, Linde, Bosch, Williams,Burger, Ngidi

Pakistan v South Africa Second T20 pitch report

There have been 15 night T20i at Lahore in the last five years. Ten have been won by the side batting first. The runs per over in the first dig is 8.9, dipping to 8.4 in the second. There are signs that the surface has replicated PSL form, though, for batters in recent years. Since October 2022, more than 190 has been busted five times in nine, three of those coming in the last three. Pakistan and Bangladesh played three run-laden games in the spring with first-innings scores of 201-201-196.

South Africa total runs at 171.5 at 5/61.84 may be of interest with Sportsbook because of the doubts about Pakistan's ability to keep things tight. But do be aware that 5/42.25 is available for both teams to score 170. The exchange runs line is likely to be early 190s. Pakistan's average team score in their last ten at home is 162. South Africa's away from home is 157.

South Africa look strong and organised, Pakistan flaky and confused. So it is hard to justify favourite status for the hosts at 1.814/5, particularly with the importance of the toss in Lahore.

If the flip goes South Africa's way and they choose to bat first - which they should given the manner of their win in game one - we don't expect the match odds to move significantly in their favour. Toss bias does not have a history of flipping odds for example.

Also in favour of a bet on the Saffers batting first is Pakistan's struggles in the chase. It's now 13 defeats in the last two years (22 matches). This really should be a contest closer to a choice affair.

Recommended Bet Back South Africa batting first BFX 2.1

Reeza Hendricks was a pointer for top bat on win rate in game one but, as we stated, we didn't expect him to fly out of the traps for the win. He can need time to get suited to conditions. Sportsbook go 7/24.50 about a repeat. Babar's slow and steady approach is not the worst for top-bat bets and he may have little to beat. He may become even more circumspect after his duck so the 13/53.60 may prove popular.

