Pakistan v South Africa ODI Tips: Can Klaasen inspire a shock?

Pakistan v South Africa

Wednesday 12 February, 09:00

TV: live on YouTube

Pakistan v South Africa ODI team news

Pakistan were beaten by New Zealand in the tri-series opener. Outclassed, in fact. It doesn't bode well for their Champions Trophy campaign and they could immediately make changes.

They may make a double switch in the middle-order with the bat and in the all-rounder slot. Saud Shakeel, a solid player, could come in for the untested Tayyab Tahir. Faheem Ashraf's medium pace could come in for Khushdil Shah, whose spin proved pricey against the Kiwis. it's a bit of a surprise he's back in the fold. They do seem to lack a spinning all-rounder of reliable quality. Oh for Shadab Khan.

Possible Pakistan XI: Fakhar, Babar, Ghulam, Rizwan, Shakeel, Salman, Faheem, Afridi, Naseem, Rauf, Abrar

South Africa should be boosted by the arrivals of Heinrich Klaasen and Keshav Maharaj. Their second-string couldn't match the power, precision or experience of New Zealand in Lahore.

They did okay with the bat, posting 304 but lacked control in the field. Klaasen has the capability to boost run rates at the death while Maharaj brings economy and potency. They should be stronger here. Lungi Ngidi was a surprise inclusion against the Kiwis in the pace department.

Opener Matt Breetzke debuted with 150. That was a major filip for a side in need of talent sticking their hand up.

Possible SA XI: Breetzke, Bavuma, Smith, Klaasen, Verreynne, Mulder, E Bosch, Muthusamy, Maharaj, Dala, Ngidi

Pakistan v South Africa ODI pitch report

There is not a big study period to go on for Karachi ODI in day-nighters. There have been six in the last four years, with four won by the team batting first. We can't claim a toss bias but don't be surprised if the toss-winning captain uses it. First-innings scores of 334 and 299 in the last two suggest a road and we're naturally inclined to think bowlers suffer because it has been so flat in T20.

With South Africa opening up well with the bat and Pakistan such skinny favourites it should stand to reason that there is decent value on the visitors for more than 280, 290 and 300 on first-innings runs.

Pakistan are 1.3130/100 to get their campaign up and running. By Jove those are skinny odds about a team which is, shall we say, reliably unreliable. One of the golden rules about cricket betting is to swerve Pakistan when odds-on against established teams. So what do we do here?

Simple. We have a gamble on a South Africa team at inflated odds of 4.1031/10. We didn't trust Pakistan against the Kiwis and we can't trust them here.

The bet will stand or fall on the South African spine standing strong. That includes Klaasen, Maharaj, Ngidi, skip Temba Bavuma and the new addition of Breetzke. There's enough of a mix of ability and experience in that group to get them over the line.

In T20 only one would need to show up biut with bat and ball they at least can put combinations together to apply pressure. We can see them trading as favourites. The caveat is that those players must be in the XI. If so, it's a competitive team.

Recommended Bet Back South Africa EXC 4.1

Klaasen will be all the rage for a top-bat win at 3/14.00. There is an argument that he has little to beat. Breetzke might not be capable of going back-to-back for example. Klaasen's win rate in the last two years is 29% so with implied probability at 25% we have an edge.

For Pakistan , it is time to consider Mohammad Rizwan after Fakhar Zaman won for us. Rizwan wins at 22% from 31 games and we like him in the No 4 slot. Sportsbook offer 4/15.00. Keep an eye on the Exchange market in case better is available by a couple of clicks.

Recommended Bet Back Heinrich Klaasen top SA bat SBK 3/1

Recommended Bet Back Mohammad Rizwan top Pakistan SBK 4/1

