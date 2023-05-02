</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fpakistan-cricket%2Fpakistan-v-new-zealand-third-odi-tips-hosts-look-for-another-fakhar-thriller-020523-194.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fpakistan-cricket%2Fpakistan-v-new-zealand-third-odi-tips-hosts-look-for-another-fakhar-thriller-020523-194.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal-v-chelsea-tips-how-to-back-a-6-1-bet-builder-in-london-derby-at-the-emirates-280423-1015.html">Premier League Big Match Focus: How to back a 6/1 Bet Builder in Arsenal v Chelsea</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal-v-chelsea-betting-tips-gunners-to-get-back-on-track-300423-1063.html">Arsenal v Chelsea: Back Gunners to get back on track</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-2022-23-manager-markets-live-latest-betting-odds-and-news-180822-6.html">Premier League Manager Markets Live: Leeds poised to appoint Allardyce</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-exceed-expectations-with-a-great-20-1-monday-multiple-020523-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Exceed expectations with a great 20/1 Monday multiple</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-top-names-will-do-battle-at-nottingham-on-tuesday-020523-134.html">Daily Racing News: Top names will do battle at Nottingham on Tuesday</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/1000-guineas-ante-post-tips-tony-calvin-is-embracing-a-100-1-shot-in-sundays-classic-010523-166.html">1,000 Guineas Antepost Tips: Tony Calvin is embracing a 100/1 shot in Sunday's classic</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/wells-fargo-championship-can-rory-rack-up-the-quadruple-300423-167.html">Wells Fargo Championship: Take Tony to go back-to-back again at 18/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/wells-fargo-championship-each-way-tips-back-66-1-moore-to-make-his-mark-300423-719.html">Wells Fargo Championship Each-Way Tips: Back 66/1 Moore to make his mark</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/italian-open-each-way-tips-arnaus-can-light-a-roman-candle-010523-721.html">Italian Open Each-Way Tips: Arnaus can light a Roman candle</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/pakistan-v-new-zealand-third-odi-tips-hosts-look-for-another-fakhar-thriller-020523-194.html">Pakistan v New Zealand Third ODI Tips: Hosts look for another Fakhar thriller</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/punjab-kings-v-mumbai-indians-v-rajasthan-royals-look-to-the-sky-010523-206.html">Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals: Look to the Sky </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/gujarat-titans-v-delhi-capitals-titans-ipl-tips-tiatns-to-put-squeeze-on-010523-194.html">Gujarat Titans v Delhi Capitals IPL Tips: Titans to put squeeze on</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/madrid-masters-day-7-tips-rublev-to-repeat-monte-carlo-win-over-khachanov-010523-778.html">Madrid Masters Day 7 Tips: Rublev to repeat Monte-Carlo win over Khachanov</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/madrid-masters-day-6-tips-struff-can-get-past-in-form-lajovic-010523-778.html">Madrid Masters Day 6 Tips: Struff can get past in-form Lajovic</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/madrid-masters-day-5-tips-munar-looking-like-value-after-market-overreaction-290423-778.html">Madrid Masters Day 5 Tips: Munar looking like value after market over-reaction</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-final-tips-brecel-rates-good-value-given-his-achievements-300423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Final Tips: Brecel rates good value given his achievements</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-semi-final-tips-back-a-selby-v-brecel-final-270423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Semi-final Tips: Back a Selby v Brecel final</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-quarter-final-tips-selby-and-higgins-primed-for-a-late-finish-250423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Quarter-final Tips: Selby and Higgins primed for a late finish</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-presidential-election-2024-odds-biden-declares-as-outsider-gambles-gather-steam-260423-171.html">US Election 2024: Biden declares as outsider gambles gather steam</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-presidential-election-2024-odds-biden-favourite-to-win-after-confirming-re-election-bid-250423-204.html">US Presidential Election 2024: Biden favourite after confirming re-election bid</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Biden gradually firming up ahead of imminent declaration for 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Weekly Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore Insight</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414637 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414637 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414637={pID:"5414637",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414637:window.ftClick_5414637,ftExpTrack_5414637:window.ftExpTrack_5414637,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414637PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414637); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414637PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414637"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414637;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414637PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414637.GTimeout);ft5414637PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414636 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414636 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414636={pID:"5414636",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414636:window.ftClick_5414636,ftExpTrack_5414636:window.ftExpTrack_5414636,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414636PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414636); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414636PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414636"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414636;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414636PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414636.GTimeout);ft5414636PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rory McIlroy shhhh 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Weekly Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/PN.220x129.jpg');"> <div><h4>Paul Nicholls Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rachael Blackmore on A Plus Tard.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Rachael Blackmore Insight</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Pakistan v New Zealand Third ODI Tips: Hosts look for another Fakhar thriller</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/ed-hawkins/">Ed Hawkins</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-05-02">02 May 2023</time></li> <li>2:30 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Pakistan v New Zealand Third ODI Tips: Hosts look for another Fakhar thriller", "name": "Pakistan v New Zealand Third ODI Tips: Hosts look for another Fakhar thriller", "description": "Ed Hawkins previews game three from Karachi on Wednesday with the Kiwis 2-0 down but not without a hope in the betting... ", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/pakistan-v-new-zealand-third-odi-tips-hosts-look-for-another-fakhar-thriller-020523-194.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/pakistan-v-new-zealand-third-odi-tips-hosts-look-for-another-fakhar-thriller-020523-194.html", "datePublished": "2023-05-02T09:28:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-05-02T09:30:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Ed Hawkins previews game three from Karachi on Wednesday with the Kiwis 2-0 down but not without a hope in the betting... Pakistan short priced favourites Fakhar has ground form Karachi pitch harder for batters Pakistan v New ZealandWednesday 3 April, 11:30TV: Live on BT Sports Team news Pakistan rested Shaheen Afridi for game two and they lacked a little bite in their attack when conceding 336. He could return for Ihsanullah who was pricey. Haris Sohail is out of the series with injury and has been replaced in the squad by Iftikhar. Fakhar Zaman was the star of the last outing. His 180 came off 144 balls and turned a tricky chase into a breeze. Probable XI: Fakhar, Imam, Babar, Shafique, Rizwan, Agha, Nawaz, Afridi, Usama, Rauf, Naseem The Kiwis were grateful for another top-bat effort from Daryl Mitchell, who produced back-to-back tons. Tom Latham fell just shy of a century of his own. They were probably disappointed with the target they set in the end as the acceleration at the death didn't materialise. Mark Chapman can't do it every time in white ball cricket. A change could be coming as they used only five bowlers. All-rounder Cole McConchie could be more useful than Henry Nicholls. Possible XI: Young, Bowes, Mitchell, Latham, Neesham, Chapman, McConchie, Ravindra, Sodhi, Shipley, Henry Pitch report The series switches to the National Stadium, Karachi. It's another decent batting wicket although not quite as road-like as Rawalpindi. In five ODI since 2019 there have been three scores of more than 280 and one of more than 300. The sides met three times at the venue in January and New Zealand posted 255 and 161, winning the latter. They then chased Pakistan's 280. The 50-over pay line is here. This could be an udners play if the quote is in that 280 region. How to play New Zealand's two wins at this ground come with a word of warning. It was a first-choice XI. This is a B team. It wouldn't make sense to justify a wager at [3.1] on previous form. They may hope to get some help from conditions under lights but there's no evidence that the flip makes a difference. For game two we were keen on Pakistan in a chunky chase and that strategy paid off. It could make sense to go for the same again. New Zealand should be favourites with 280 on the board and then we can play. If they chase, however, then there may be room for a trade to around [2.4]. Tops value Imam-ul-Haq and Will Young are the batters boosted for top team bat at 7/2 and 4/1 respectively with Sportsbook. But Fakhar will be all the rage, particularly after a ton and fifty in the three-game series at this venue in January. He is 11/4 for top Pakistan bat, 4/1 for top match bat and 8/1 for man of the match. Mitchell is 7/2 for top Kiwi bat with Latham 4/1.", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Fakhar-Zaman-1280-pakistan.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Fakhar-Zaman-1280-pakistan.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Fakhar-Zaman-1280-pakistan.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Ed Hawkins", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/ed_hawkins" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Fakhar-Zaman-1280-pakistan.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Fakhar-Zaman-1280-pakistan.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Fakhar-Zaman-1280-pakistan.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Fakhar-Zaman-1280-pakistan.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Fakhar Zaman"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Fakhar is 8/1 for man of the match</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.213584477" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.213584477">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Pakistan%20v%20New%20Zealand%20Third%20ODI%20Tips%3A%20Hosts%20look%20for%20another%20Fakhar%20thriller&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fpakistan-cricket%2Fpakistan-v-new-zealand-third-odi-tips-hosts-look-for-another-fakhar-thriller-020523-194.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fpakistan-cricket%2Fpakistan-v-new-zealand-third-odi-tips-hosts-look-for-another-fakhar-thriller-020523-194.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fpakistan-cricket%2Fpakistan-v-new-zealand-third-odi-tips-hosts-look-for-another-fakhar-thriller-020523-194.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fpakistan-cricket%2Fpakistan-v-new-zealand-third-odi-tips-hosts-look-for-another-fakhar-thriller-020523-194.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fpakistan-cricket%2Fpakistan-v-new-zealand-third-odi-tips-hosts-look-for-another-fakhar-thriller-020523-194.html&text=Pakistan%20v%20New%20Zealand%20Third%20ODI%20Tips%3A%20Hosts%20look%20for%20another%20Fakhar%20thriller" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Ed Hawkins previews game three from Karachi on Wednesday with the Kiwis 2-0 down but not without a hope in the betting... </p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.213584477"><strong>Pakistan short priced favourites</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Fakhar has ground form</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Karachi pitch harder for batters</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.213584477">Pakistan v New Zealand</a><br>Wednesday 3 April, 11:30<br>TV: Live on BT Sports</strong></p><h2>Team news</h2><p></p><p>Pakistan rested <strong>Shaheen Afridi </strong>for game two and they lacked a little bite in their attack when conceding 336. He could return for Ihsanullah who was pricey. Haris Sohail is out of the series with injury and has been replaced in the squad by Iftikhar.</p><p>Fakhar Zaman was the star of the last outing. His 180 came off 144 balls and turned a tricky chase into a breeze.</p><p><strong>Probable XI:</strong> Fakhar, Imam, Babar, Shafique, Rizwan, Agha, Nawaz, Afridi, Usama, Rauf, Naseem</p><p>The Kiwis were grateful for another top-bat effort from <strong>Daryl Mitchell</strong>, who produced back-to-back tons. Tom Latham fell just shy of a century of his own.</p><p>They were probably disappointed with the target they set in the end as the acceleration at the death didn't materialise. Mark Chapman can't do it every time in white ball cricket.</p><p>A change could be coming as they used only five bowlers. All-rounder Cole McConchie could be more useful than Henry Nicholls.</p><p><strong>Possible XI:</strong> Young, Bowes, Mitchell, Latham, Neesham, Chapman, McConchie, Ravindra, Sodhi, Shipley, Henry</p><h2>Pitch report</h2><p></p><p>The series switches to the National Stadium, Karachi. It's another decent batting wicket although not quite as road-like as Rawalpindi. In five ODI since 2019 there have been three scores of more than 280 and one of more than 300.</p><p><strong>The sides met three times at the venue in January</strong> and New Zealand posted 255 and 161, winning the latter. They then chased Pakistan's 280. The 50-over pay line is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.213584492">here</a>. This could be an udners play if the quote is in that 280 region.</p><h2>How to play</h2><p></p><p>New Zealand's two wins at this ground come with a word of warning. It was a first-choice XI. This is a B team.</p><p>It wouldn't make sense to justify a wager at<a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.213584477"> <b class="inline_odds" title="85/40"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">85/40</span></b> on previous form</a>. They may hope to get some help from conditions under lights but there's no evidence that the flip makes a difference.</p><p>For game two we were<strong> keen on Pakistan in a chunky chase </strong>and that strategy paid off. It could make sense to go for the same again. New Zealand should be favourites with 280 on the board and then we can play. If they chase, however, then there may be room for a trade to around <b class="inline_odds" title="7/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/5</span></b>.</p><h2>Tops value</h2><p></p><p>Imam-ul-Haq and Will Young are the batters boosted for top team bat at 7/2 and 4/1 respectively with <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/one-day-internationals/pakistan-v-new-zealand/32308625">Sportsbook</a>. But<strong> Fakhar will be all the rage,</strong> particularly after a ton and fifty in the three-game series at this venue in January. H<a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/one-day-internationals/pakistan-v-new-zealand/32308625">e is 11/4 for top Pakistan bat, 4/1 for top match bat and 8/1</a> for man of the match. Mitchell is 7/2 for top Kiwi bat with Latham 4/1.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn with Betfair</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you <strong>successfully refer </strong>to Betfair, we'll give you <strong>£10 in CASH</strong> when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.213584477"> Trade New Zealand batting 2nd to <b class="inline_odds" title="7/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.40</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/5</span></b></a></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.213584477" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>One Day Internationals: Pakistan v New Zealand (Match Odds)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Wednesday 3 May, 11.30am</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Pakistan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Pakistan" data-market_id="1.213584477" data-price="1.46" data-side="back" data-selection_id="7461">1.46</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Pakistan" data-market_id="1.213584477" data-price="1.47" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="7461">1.47</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>New Zealand</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="New Zealand" data-market_id="1.213584477" data-price="3.1" data-side="back" data-selection_id="448">3.1</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="New Zealand" data-market_id="1.213584477" data-price="3.2" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="448">3.2</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fpakistan-cricket%2Fpakistan-v-new-zealand-third-odi-tips-hosts-look-for-another-fakhar-thriller-020523-194.html%23gobet-1.213584477">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fpakistan-cricket%2Fpakistan-v-new-zealand-third-odi-tips-hosts-look-for-another-fakhar-thriller-020523-194.html%23gobet-1.213584477">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.213584477" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.213584477">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Pakistan%20v%20New%20Zealand%20Third%20ODI%20Tips%3A%20Hosts%20look%20for%20another%20Fakhar%20thriller&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fpakistan-cricket%2Fpakistan-v-new-zealand-third-odi-tips-hosts-look-for-another-fakhar-thriller-020523-194.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fpakistan-cricket%2Fpakistan-v-new-zealand-third-odi-tips-hosts-look-for-another-fakhar-thriller-020523-194.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fpakistan-cricket%2Fpakistan-v-new-zealand-third-odi-tips-hosts-look-for-another-fakhar-thriller-020523-194.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fpakistan-cricket%2Fpakistan-v-new-zealand-third-odi-tips-hosts-look-for-another-fakhar-thriller-020523-194.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Fpakistan-cricket%2Fpakistan-v-new-zealand-third-odi-tips-hosts-look-for-another-fakhar-thriller-020523-194.html&text=Pakistan%20v%20New%20Zealand%20Third%20ODI%20Tips%3A%20Hosts%20look%20for%20another%20Fakhar%20thriller" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/pakistan-v-england-first-test-player-tips-root-has-little-to-beat-301122-194.html">Pakistan v England First Test Player Tips: Root has little to beat</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/PopeRoot.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/PopeRoot.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/pakistan-v-england-first-test-tips-pakistan-could-teach-chancers-a-lesson-291122-194.html">Pakistan v England First Test Tips: Hosts could teach chancers a lesson</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Liam Livingstone Perth Scorchers.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/Liam%20Livingstone%20Perth%20Scorchers.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/new-zealand-v-pakistan-t20-tips-shadab-worth-a-follow-at-91-091022-194.html">New Zealand v Pakistan T20 Tips: Shadab worth a follow at 9/1</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/kane williamson.450x300.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/kane%20williamson.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/pakistan-v-new-zealand-second-odi-tips-kiwis-need-extra-gear-280423-194.html">Pakistan v New Zealand Second ODI Tips: Kiwis need extra gear</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Fakhar-Zaman-1280-pakistan.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/Fakhar-Zaman-1280-pakistan.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/pakistan-v-new-zealand-first-odi-tips-pakistan-need-to-buck-up-250423-194.html">Pakistan v New Zealand First ODI Tips: Pakistan need to buck up</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Babar-Azam-1280-pakistan-1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/Babar-Azam-1280-pakistan-1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/gujarat-titans-v-mumbai-indians-ipl-tips-titans-too-strong-240423-194.html">Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Titans are too strong</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/HardikPandyaODI.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/HardikPandyaODI.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">More Pakistan</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Cricket</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/" class=" "> Cricket Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/" class=" "> Twenty20 </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/twenty20-world-cup/" class=" "> Twenty20 World Cup </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/" class=" "> Indian Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/" class=" "> The Hundred </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/" class=" "> Big Bash </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/" class=" "> England </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/" class=" "> Australia </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/" class=" "> India </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/" class=" "> New Zealand </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/" class="active "> Pakistan </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/" class=" "> Sri Lanka </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/" class=" "> South Africa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/west-indies-cricket/" class=" "> West Indies </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/" class=" "> The Ashes </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Cricket Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/caribbean-premier-league/" class=" "> Caribbean Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/" class=" "> Cricket World Cup </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1683023069" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Cricket
Pakistan
Pakistan v New Zealand Third ODI Tips: Hosts look for another Fakhar thriller
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Other Sports
Politics
Boxing
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket