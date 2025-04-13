Pakistan Super League Tips Matches Four and Five: Six appeal in 'Pindi
Ed Hawkins previews Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi from Rawalpindi...
-
Quetta value to down Lahore
-
Rawalpindi sixes bet strong
-
Champs United off to winning start
-
Keep faith with Babar
-
Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars
Sunday 13 April, 16:00
TV: live on Sky Sports
Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars PSLT20 tips
Quetta Gladiators are 1.9210/11 with Lahore Qalandars 2.03. It's essentially a choice affair but there's an argument that Quetta should be clear favourites because of Lahore's abysmal form.
On a road in Rawalpindi their batting collapsed against Islamabad as they recorded their ninth defeat in their last ten. They have been unable to cope with the loss of Rashid Khan it seems and they are still being priced on reputation as one of the biggest franchises. It's no longer justified. In Rashid's absence Lahore have looked to Fakhar Zaman to be their inspiration but he has been awful under the expectation.
Gladiators posted 216 in a success over Zalmi at the venue in their first match. The balance of the XI looked decent and there was never any doubt they would defend.
We would expect runs again but would caveat the wager. Quetta need to bat first to bust a 20-over line which could be set in the low 200s. In the last 20 matches more than 200 has been busted ten times.
The sixes look to be a solid play, too. Sportsbook offer 4/51.80 for over 13.5. In the 27 PSL matches at the venue taking that bet would have been a winner 19 times.
Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi
Monday 14 April, 16:00
TV: live on Sky Sports
Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi PSLT20 tips
We are on the meter with Babar Azam in PSL. Backing him for a 50 in their opener against Quetta on a flat surface looked to be the work of wise old sages. It was a winner at 54% in the last two years on PSL form as we eschewed the top-bat bet (which won at 52%) for fear of what other team-mates might do. He was out for a duck.
It is hard not to feel aggrieved and to react with anger, chucking out our faith with Babar and the recycling. But whether he got a nought or 49 doesn't really matter. We have to stick to what we know to be true and that is: Babar is as reliable as it gets in this league.
Sportsbook offer 7/42.75 that he notches a fifty in this one. If he doesn't, we'll be back on for the next time.
As for the match, United should probably be shorter given their dominant display against Lahore and Zalmi's defeat by Quetta. There was a big gulf in the performances. United are 1.804/5. That is a price that could look very big by the end of the tournament.
They are our tip to make the final with reinforcements due in the future. They are hopeful that Rassie van der Dussen will turn uo to play at some stage having stayed in South Africa to deal with personal issues.
As stated above, the 'Pindi surface is flat, flat, flat. So overs 200 on the par line is an obvious selection once the market settles. The sixes line is slightly higher at 14.5 but at superior odds of 5/61.84. That has to be snaffled.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
