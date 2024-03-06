Islamabad United v Karachi Kings PSL Tips: Bets at 30/1 and 16/1
Ed Hawkins picks out two big-priced wagers which keeps the state of the 'Pindi track on side on Thursday...
United dodgy favourites
30/131.00 big runs bet
Top bat wager advised at 16/117.00
Islamabad United v Karachi Kings
Thursday 7 March, 14.00
TV: Live on TNT
Islamabad United v Karachi Kings team news
Islamabad are struggling to shake off the nearly-men tag. Twice this campaign they seem to have suffered watershed losses. In their game two they had a great chance to stick their hand up as the best side but fluffed their lines against Sultans. then with a top-two charge at their mercy chasing 163, they collapsed against Lahore.
Jordan Cox may be dropped for Muhammad Waseem. Alex Hales could also be vulnerable.
Probable XI: Waseem, Hales, Munro, Salman, Shadab, Imad, Azam, Faheem, Naseem, Hunain, Raees
Karachi can knock United out of the play-off places here after beating Quetta last time. Kieron Pollard is back in the side again and with Tim Seifert in the runs they should make sure they stick with this XI for the run-in.
Probable XI: Masood, Seifert, Vince, Shoaib, Irfan, Pollard, Nawaz, Hasan, Zahid, Hamza, Muzarabani.
Islamabad United v Karachi Kings pitch report
The 'Pindi pitch has not lived up to its reputation for runs. It's looked a tricky surface in the last two although there were scores of 204 and 196 before that.
Sportsbook have pushed out both teams for 220 to 30/131.00.
There have been 16 PSL matches played at the venue. Five of them saw both teams notch 200 and three recorded both teams hitting 220.
Islamabad United v Karachi Kings match odds
United are 1.855/6 for this one. We will swerve thanks. The defeat by a poor Lahore was the final straw for a team which continues to disappoint.
Check the one over bowled by Salman Agha which went for 14. And then look at all the economy rates of the other bowlers, who to a man were mean. Totally unneccessary. United lost by 17.
If we retain faith that 'Pindi pitch is a good one, we could get upwards of 3.505/2 Kings in a chase.
Islamabad United v Karachi Kings player bets
If we are wrong about this track and it's tacky and slow, it's not a bad idea to keep a batter like Imad Wasim on side for top United bat at 16/117.00. He is overdue for a win on his historic win rate. Imad was used at No 4 in the previous head-to-head which United won by seven wickets.
