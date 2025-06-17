Washington Freedom v LA Knight Riders MLC Tips: Bowlers to take charge

Knight Riders bolstered by WI arrivals

Washington Freedom v LA Knight Riders

Wednesday 18 June, 02:00

TV: Live on Willow

Washington Freedom v LA Knight Riders MLC team news

Freedom are, of course, denied the services of Steve Smith following his finger break in the WTC Final. In another blow they have lost Jason Behrendorff to injury for the season. They are likely to make moves to replace one or both imminently.

It has to be said that even with a victory over Orcas last time out, the bowling looks weak and domestic ace Saurabh Netravalkar is doing a lot of heavy lifting. No Lockie Ferguson so far suggests there are availability issues.

Possible Freedom XI: Owen, Ravindra, Gous, Maxwell, Phillips, Edwards, Mukhtar, Pienaar, Holland, Paradkar, Netravalkar

LA Knight Riders should be able to finally pick from a full-strength squad after West Indies' T20 series versus Ireland was completed. Jason Holder, Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford could come straight into the XI to deliver a much-needed boost.

Knight Riders' awful form has continued with two defeats in their first two. Don't be surprised to see Sunil Narine open with Andre Fletcher and Andre Russell missing out entirely with the reshuffle. Tanveer Sangha may also be dropped.

Possible LAKR XI: Narine, Hales, Chand, Rutherford, Powell, Nitish, Tromp, Dry, van Shalkwyk, Holder, Ali Khan

Washington Freedom v LA Knight Riders MLC pitch report

Fears - not that it's entirely the right word - seem to have been confirmed that the Oakland Coliseum surface is now a tired and worn drop-in surface after Texas' 153 was more than enough to beat Orcas, who were bowled out for 60. It should be no surprise. We are on game eight out of nine before the tournament moves on to Dallas.

With totals reasonably strong before that contest we should be able to start hitting unders on the par line. We keep fingers crossed for shorting at around the 168.5 mark. Alternatively take a chance on LA to come under a high total match runs line at 187.5 at 5/61.84 with Sportsbook. They have shown to be far more flaky than the champions so at one run less it feels like the smart move.

The sixes line also feels far too high at 4/51.80 unders 22.5. Yes, there was an onslaught in game one and the angles are helpful on a baseball ground but batters appear to be struggling to time the ball now.

Recommended Bet Back LAKR under 187.5 match runs SBK 5/6

Freedom are the holders of MLC and after a wobbler in their opener against a blitzkrieg-like Unicorns, they will have restored confidence with that success over Seattle.

There are warning signs, however, that they might not be the shoo-in the market expects. Injury problems included, the bowling appears to lack bite. Opening with Jack Edwards and Mitch Owen being trusted with four overs? It doesn't scream must-back odds-on chance. Some of these West Indies hitters could do some damage.

On a surface which could prove to be a leveller, Knight Riders are capable of flipping the odds to favourite status from around that 2.206/5 mark. Batting first could be key with scoreboard pressure an issue on a wicket which is getting slower.

And although this is starting to sound repetitive, keep an interest in the tie trade. By backing from between 30.0029/1 to 50.0049/1 and then laying low in the teens for double the original stake you can guarantee a decent profit.

Washington Freedom v LA Knight Riders MLC player bets

With Behrendorff confirmed out and still no sign of Ferguson, Saurabh Netravalkar really should be cleaning up. He has two blanks on top bowler so far but a push out in odds to 3/14.00 means we get involved with Sportsbook. The USA pacer took four wickets the last time the sides met so he should have little to fear from the line-up.