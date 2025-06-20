Texas Super Kings v San Francisco Unicorns MLC Tips: Bets at 14/1 and 3/1

Choice affair as tournament moves to Dallas

Grand Prairie surface one to watch first

Texas wise heads may have edge

Anderson & Du Plessis two to bet

Texas Super Kings v San Francisco Unicorns

Saturday 14 June, 01:00

TV: Live on Willow

Texas Super Kings v San Francisco Unicorns MLC team news

Texas Super Kings have won three out of three and already look guaranteed of a top four finish. They have posted a total and defended each time.

The front three in terms of overseas players doesn't scream 'must bet' but Faf Du Plessis, Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell are using all their know-how on a surface which was changing at Oakland on an outfield with tricky angles. Marcus Stoinis is in the XI after missing the start and he is a major plus at No 5. Nandre Bruger has come in for Adam Milne.

Possible Texas XI: Du Plessis, Conway, Mitchell, Stoinis, Savage, Milind, Savage, Ranjane, Noor, Zia-ul-Haq, Burger

Unicorns are also three from three. They have defended twice and chased once. They're built on fast starts with Tim Seifert, Finn Allen and Jake Fraser-McGurk playing only one way. Romario Shepherd is now available for selection so it would be a major surprise if the IPL winner didn't come straight into the team replacing Cooper Connolly.

Possible SF XI: Allen, Seifert, Fraser-McGurk, Krishnamurthi, Connolly, Hassan, Anderson, Bartlett, Rauf, le Roux, Drysdale

Texas Super Kings v San Francisco Unicorns MLC pitch report

The MLC jamboree has moved on to Dallas. There is a square at the Grand Prairie Stadium so we're not too worried about a surface which gets a lot of heavy traffic. They should have more options that one. They are drop-in but will have been curated by the same team that produced a surface whuch held up well on the west coast.

In 21 matches at the venue the run rate is 8.3. All since 2024. More than 200 has been busted three times in 16 in the MLC. We are leaning towards a sell, though, with eight first-innings coming under 165.5.

San Francisco runs are available at under 185.5 at 5/61.84. We probably do need to have a look and see what the surface is like but there's plenty of time with 12 games scheduled in the group stage. It is said that the drop-ins have been improved and made in a different region which caused concern at the T20 World Cup and previous games in USA.

Texas and Unicorns look set to battle it out at the top of the table in what should be a choice affair once the market settled. Texas might be slight outsiders.

Hvaing been quite down on them before the off, the wise old pros are doing the business and it may be that Texas continue to outsmart teams, starting with Unicorns in new surroundings. The likes of Du Plessis and Conway have seen it all so they should be capable of getting a good read on this surface.

If the odds do shift towards Unicorns then Texas are a smidge of value at odds-against. Do also keep the tie onside. There have been two of them in 21. A trade from a high of 30.029/1 to 50.049/1 for a last-over finish is an option.

Texas Super Kings v San Francisco Unicorns MLC player bets

Corey Anderson was a pre-series win-rate spot coming into the action. At 14/115.00 we do expect him to get close to a win for top Unicorns bat at some stage. Faf Du Plessis is also on our radar at 3/14.00. He's probably around a 20% hit rate these days so the win zone is approaching. Another 14/115.00 chance that is of interest is the price on Stoinis picking up man of the match.

