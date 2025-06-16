Seattle Orcas v Texas Super Kings MLC tips: Time for Klaasen to deliver

Super Kings eye three wins in a row

Oakland Coliseum surface may be starting to slow up

It could be raining sixes on west coast

Pooran 9/2 5.50 for man of the match

Seattle Orcas v Texas Super Kings

Tuesday 17 June, 02:00

TV: Live on Willow

Seattle Orcas v Texas Super Kings MLC team news

Seattle Orcas had a disappointing start to their campaign when their batting flopped horribly against Washington Freedom. On a pitch which had looked like a road they capitulated to post just 145.

They are better than that. And they could get stronger. Faz Farooqi and Gulbadin Naib, the Afghan pair, still await visas. Shimron Hetmyer could well be available after West Indies' T20 series against Ireland finished.

Possible Orcas XI: Mayers, Warner, Taylor, Klaasen, Jones, Raza, Harmeet, Gannon, Jasdeep, McCoy, Salmkheil

Texas are two wins from two after beating Knight Riders on Monday. They defended 182 with ease, not even giving LAKR a sniff in the chase. Four wickets from Noor Ahmad and two for eight from Adam Milne did the trick.

We suspected they could be suited to surfaces which are tired and worn. Their brains trust of experienced players know how to get games won. Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is yet to feature.

Possible Texas XI: Du Plessis, Conway, Mukkamalla, Mitchell, Ferreira, Ranjane, Savage, Wig, Milne, Noor, Zia-ul-Haq

Seattle Orcas v Texas Super Kings MLC pitch report

After an opening-day batting onslaught there are signs that the Oakland Colisuem (a baseball ground) surface is beginning to tire. This is exactly what one would expect to happen for a drop-in surface. However, two drop-ins were available so we need to be wary about whether now, with three games to go, they switch out the old for the new. Or whether that's even possible. There appears to be just one pitch available.

Scores have been consistent with first-innings totals reading: 269-185-219-145-181-182. But there has now been a lot of traffic through the pitch and the early freedom that players had to swing through the line of the ball doesn't seem to be as regular. Batters are now having a struggle to time shots. Don't rule out some low extremes on the par line.

We would expect Super Kings to go off favourites for this clash given the start that they have enjoyed. That makes us interested in the potential of Orcas at odds-against to start showing some mettle.

There is enough domestic talent in their XI to make them more than competitive with Steven Taylor, Arron Jones, Harpreet Singh and Ben Gannon performing at good levels. Add in the experience of David Warner and Klaasen's destructive hitting and Texas should be in for a stiff test.

The key could well be whether they have Farooqi available. His brand of pace could make all the difference and take a chunk out of the odds.

As ever, keep that tie trade option alive. By backing from between 30.0029/1 to 50.0049/1 and then laying low in the teens for double the original stake you can guarantee a decent profit.

MI New York v Texas Super Kings MLC player bets

Klaasen confirmed at No 4 is a place lower than most would have him batting but at least it looks as though some boffin isn't calling the shots and reckoning he should play at 5 or 6. What's to like about Klaasen here is his head-to-head against Texas' two best bowlers, Adam Milne and Noor Ahmad. Although the study sample is small, there are signs that he has a method against each. From 17 balls he has hit 44 runs, a strike rate of 258. Sportsbook are likely to offer around the 16/54.20 mark.