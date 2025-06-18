MI New York v Seattle Orcas MLC Tips: Can Klaasen deliver top-bat win?
Ed Hawkins has the best stats, angles and trends for the action from Oakland Coliseum on Thursday and expects bowlers to hold sway ona tired surface
MI New York odds far too short again
Oakland pitch is slowing up
Both teams have had horror starts
Orcas the value call on wrong odds
Klaasen a 16/54.20 bet for most Orcas runs
MI New York v Seattle Orcas
Thursday 19 June, 02:00
TV: Live on Willow
MI New York v Seattle Orcas MLC team news
MI New York have played two lost two. They have twice thrown away winning positions and are struggling for balance following the withdrawals of Rashid Khan and Azmatullah Omarzai.
Against Texas they were in control of a chase of 182 only to suffer two chronic run outs. Versus San Francisco Xavier Bartlett hit 59 from 25 to also chase 182. They're not getting much right. In an effort to find balance they have signed South Africa all-rounder Delano Potgieter. He could replace Kieron Pollard, who is not the force of old.
Possible MINY XI: De Kock, Chopra, Monank, Pooran, Bracewell, Potgieter, Tajinder, Boult,Patel, Naveen, Adil
Orcas are rock-bottom after two defeats and a net run rate of -3.8. They could manage only 145 against Freedom and were then rolled for just 60 against Texas Super Kings.
The latter was a significant disappointment because their bowlers, minus Cameron Gannon, had done well to restrict Texas to just 153. With the top four they have they really should have been capable of building a platform for such a chase.
In their defence not having Faz Farooqi or Gulbadin Naib available due to visa issues is a a blow. Shimron Hetmyer may come into contention in the middle order.
Possible Orcas XI: Mayers, Warner, Taylor, Klaasen, Jones, Raza/Hetmyer, Nayak, Harmeet, Jasdeep, McCoy, Salmkheil
MI New York v Seattle Orcas MLC pitch report
The Oakland Colisuem surface is now a worn surface with this the ninth game to be played on it before the league moves on to Dallas. There have been signs in the last four that the majority of batters are not finding it the t-road that it was early on. Glenn Maxwell's freakish innings for Freedom against LAKR is an outlier one suspects as they posted 208.
But that's ok as it keeps the markets in the dark somewhat. With MINY's total runs the highest at 183.5 we're happy to play unders at Sportsbook's 5/61.84. It feels like a double chance with the pitch slowing up and if Orcas bat first then their batters could struggle again.
MI New York v Seattle Orcas match prediction
MI New York are not better than 1.635/8 to win this contest. And if you're one who reckons that is a value wager these pages suggest you give up the game immediately. There is no evidence that the New York franchise are anything close to being as reliable.
The two horrible defeats aside, look at their XI. Is that a team that should be as skinny? Sure Nic Poorana and Trent Boult are dangerous but there is very little else which approaches must-bet value. This is a franchise which has won two of its last nine ladder matches. Two from nine.
The fly, of course, is that Orcas have been dreadful themselves this term. But on a surface which is a leveller anyway they can be kept honest. At the odds these two are much closer in the betting and it's close to choice affair status. If Farooqi was made available they would warrant a strong bet.
MI New York v Seattle Orcas MLC player bets
We are waiting on a Heinrich Klaasen top-bat win and we don't see any reason not to get involved at 16/54.20. It is fair to be sore after backing him last time (and with hard work done on his match-up) that 17 was the winning score and he was out for a duck. Klaasen again has a good record from a small study sample against the best overseas bowler in Boult, hitting 43 from 29 with no outs. We note Pooran is approaching the win zone but may wait for something a bit easier in Dallas for him to hit through the line. He is 13/53.60.
Recommended bets
