Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Tips: Kohli to cop in another runfest
Ed Hawkins finds bets at even money, 23/10, 7/2 and 17/2 for an expected batter-dominated game at Hyderabad on Thursday.
-
Sunrisers should be shorter
-
Kohli a bet
-
Both teams for 180 a steal
-
Read about Ed's Betfair Exchange strategy below
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore
Thursday 25 April, 15:00
TV: Live on Sky Sports
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore team news
Sunrisers will not die wondering with the bat. Travis Head took man of the match against Delhi but Abhishek Sharma's 46 from just 12 balls was more extraordinary. Washington Sundar was a pricey impact bowler in that game and he could lose that job to Jaydev Unadkat
Possible XI: Head, Abhishek/Unadkat, Markram, Klaasen, Reddy, Shahbaz, Samad, Cummins, Kumar, Natarajan, Markande
Bangalore's one-run loss to KKR was a new low after they had been bossing the chase. With only five bowlers used even with the sub rule they seem to have given up all pretence of being an organised outfit.
Probable XI: Kohli, Du Plessis, Jacks, Patidar, Green, Prabhudessai/Dayal (subs), Lomror, Karthik, Karn, Siraj, Ferguson
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore pitch report
More than 180 has been busted in ten of the last 18 at Hyderabad. Chennai's 165 last time looked way off considering Sunrisers made 277 against Mumbai. Runs are expected but the both teams for 220 slash to 9/110.00 is too much. This isn't matched for both teams to score 180, however. We can get even money when a shade of odds-on has been standard. Earlier in the season Bangalore made 262 in reply to Sunrisers' 287.
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore match odds
Sunrisers are 1.758/11 for a sixth win of the campaign and one foot in the play-offs against a Bangalore outfit which have lost seven from eight. Shouldn't they be shorter?
Probably. And that's not because Sunrisers are considered a crack unit. it's due to Bangalore being truly dreadful. The market is steadfast in not going sub 1.705/7 at the moment.
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore Exchange strategy
If Sunrisers bat first against the worst bowling group in the tournament it is fair to reckon that the 1.758/11 could be 1.402/5 - or shorter - at the break.
Alternatively we'll take anything about Sunrisers in a chase. They have smashed records this season and are more than capable of geting after 240-plus.
Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore player bets
Abhishek is striking the ball so well that 7/24.50 remains big on ability, bat order and win rate. We also keep faith with Virat Kohli at a boosted 23/103.30. He looked fluent when taking 42 from 20 in the head-to-head this season. The recalled Cameron Green is also worthy of a metion at 17/29.50. It is way out of line on win rates.
Now read more of the the best IPL Tips here!
Listen to Cricket Only Bettor's IPL Strategy Special...
New customers can get £20 in free bets!
New customers can earn £20 in free bets when they place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook after signing up. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.