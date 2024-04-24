Premier League Tips

Champions League Tips

Rachael Blackmore Insight

Tony Calvin Tips

Daryl Carter Tips

Football Stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Tips: Kohli to cop in another runfest

Virat Kohli
Kohli is 23/10 and a bet

Ed Hawkins finds bets at even money, 23/10, 7/2 and 17/2 for an expected batter-dominated game at Hyderabad on Thursday.

Recommended bets

(2pts) Back both teams to score 1801/12.00

(1pts) Back Virat Kohli top RCB bat 23/103.30

(0.25pts) Back Cameron Green top RCB bat 17/29.50

(0.5pts) Back Abhishek Sharma top SRH bat 7/24.50

New customers can get £20 in free bets!

New customers can earn £20 in free bets when they place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook after signing up. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Cricket Tips

    Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Tips: Kohli to cop in another runfest

  2. Cricket Tips

    Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Bumrah to make the difference in must-win affair

  3. Cricket Tips

    Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1

More Indian Premier League