Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sunday 8 May, 15:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Williamson killing SRH

Sunrisers have reverted to type. They are turning in some stinkers. It's three losses on the bounce and their play-off aspirations are fading fast.

Previously their mean bowling was keeping them interested. They have conceded 207 and 202 in their last two against Delhi and Chennai respectively and failed to defend 195 against Gujarat.

When the bowling is going round the park that heaps more pressure on an antiquated batting strategy. Kane Williamson is killing them at the top of the or-der. He is now striking at a barely believable 96 and leaving his team-mates with far too much to do.

Possible XI: Abhishek, Williamson ,Tripathi, Markram, Pooran, Shahsank, Abbott, Gopal, Kumar, Tyagi, Malik

Back in it

Bangalore are back in the hunt following a success over the Chennai Super Kings. It snapped a three-game losing streak.

Their problems, or rather problem, is not unrelated to Sunrisers. They have a big game batter who is playing for himself and is too big a name to drop: Virat Kohli. Witness his 58 from 53 balls against Gujarat which cost RCB the game.

Kohli produced another awful effort against Chennai with 30 from 33 and RCB were grateful for Faf Du Plessis who struck at 170. Fast runs for Mahipal Lomror and Rajit Patidar were significant boosts and will bolster confidence.

Probable XI: Kohli, Du Plessis, Maxwell, Lomror, Patidar, Karthik, Hasaranga, Shahbaz, Harshal, Siraj, Hazlewood.

Pitch report

The first-innings scores at the Wankhede this season (1-2 denote match won by team batting first or second, most recent first) read: 189-tbc/152-2/195-1/146-2/195-2/187-1/168-1/222-1/189-1/165-1/169-2/137-2/158-2/131-2.

It's something of a mixed bag. There was an early chase bias which has eroded. There have been some moderate scores defended and a couple of whoppers.

As discussed on Cricket...Only Bettor herethe best strategy is to bet in-play and expect a late runs charge at the death. This can throw up some big value on the innings runs market. Bet the market here

Sunrisers going down

Bangalore are 1.875/6 with Sunrisers pushing on for 2.1011/10. We were hoping for a closer affair on the odds with the market remembering the previous meeting between the two but it isn't to be.

Sunrisers thrashed RCB by nine wickets after bowling them out for just 68. Marco Jansen and T Natarajan took three wickets apiece.

Still, RCB are probably fair favourites. We think there are significant problems for Sunrisers with the bat and those two key performances from Lomror and Patidar will breathe new life into the RCB batting.

The toss could be key. Sunrisers should want to defend to assist their batting line-up getting into a state after Williamson's go-slow. As they are short of spin options they could go round the park again on a fresh pitch bowling first. Bet the match odds here

Tops value

Du Plessis is decent at 11/4 with Sportsbook for top RCB bat on how often he wins. Glenn Maxwell's form and returns are not good enough to warrant taking the 7/2. The big rick is Lomror at 9/1 after he top scored from No 4 last time out.

Nic Pooran has been doing it all on his own for Sunrisers and the 11/2 catches the eye. But so do big prices below him. With a flaky batting line up Sean Abbott has appeal at 25s. Likewise Washington Sundar at the same. Sundar, however, is a doubt after picking up an injury two games ago.

With Natarajan out of the side Umran Malik should be favourite for top SRH bowler. The 11/4 is de-cent. Josh Hazelwood remains reliable at 11/4 for top RCB bowler, particularly as he is getting overs at the death.