Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals IPL Tips: Royals happier on slower wicket

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals

Friday 24 May, 15:30

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals team news

Have Sunrisers got this far without picking their best XI? As surfaces take more wear and tear with spin to the fore, they have some aces up their sleeves. Glenn Phillips, in particular, and Aiden Markrahm could offer useful spin options and boost their batting. They may prefer to persist with Sri Lanka specialist Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.

Possible XI: Head, Abhishek, Tripathi/Markande (sub), Reddy, Klaasen, Samad, Shahbaz, Cummins, Kumar, Natarajan, Viyaskanth

Rajasthan breathed a huge sigh of relief after they held their nerve to knock out Bangalore. Their bowling brilliance was key and, despite a slight wobble in the chase, got home with room to spare. Shimron Hetmyer is back in the fold. We still think Ton Kohler-Cadmore needs to be more aggressive. Keshav Maharaj could potentially play in place of Rovman Powell.

Probable XI: Jaiswal/Chahal (subs), Kohler-Cadmore, Samson, Parag, Jurel, Hetmyer, Powell, Ashwin, Boult, Avesh, Sandeep

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals pitch report

Could KKR's 137 at this venue be a clue? It is a surface at Chennai which doesn't often reward those batting line-ups which want to hit through the line with abandon. And there are signs that the wicket has slowed down in the last two games with scores of 162 and 141. The latter was by Royals. Sunrisers were also rolled here for 134. If they bat first, a high par line sell on the 20-overs market at around the mid 190s is a strong and shrewd option. We do expect it to be upped once the toss winner is confirmed.

And that toss is crucial. Dew has been a factor at Chennai this season with five of the last seven won by the team batting second.

Slow surface or not, spinners really struggle to get grip and control with a wet ball. We wouldn't go as far as calling it a toss game but the market clearly thinks it is important.

There's not much between the sides at 1.9310/11 Sunrisers versus 2.03 Royals. We expect the flip to make a big difference and have a slight inkling for Royals given superior nous with the ball. Sunrisers have the least effective spin group statsitically this term.

SRH won the head-to-head by one run after a batting collapse in the chase from Royals, a defeat which started their horror run.

Recommended Bet Back Royals in-play batting second EXC 2.03

Sunrisers are renowned for powerplay mayhem with an eyewatering cumulative strike rate of 182. No side matches them. But they do come up against the third-best bowling unit in the powerplay in terms of economy.

With the market expectant of a Sunrisers blitz, don't be surprised by a strong Royals show, particularly as Trent Boult has six wickets this year in his opening over. It could be a damp squib start for Hyderabad. To that end Royals at even money for highest opening partnership make sense.

Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy both produced blitzkriegs with the bat against this Royals attack. Klaasen is 9/25.50 for a top-bat win but Reddy deserves more respect at 6/17.00 to repeat his earlier win. Pat Cummins may be worth an interest at 40/141.00 if we get another collapse that we saw in the qualifier defeat by KKR.

For Royals, Yas Jaiswal has been boosted to 3/14.00 but he has had a quiet tournament. Sanju Samson is a win-rate option at [7/2] and his poor run of form has coincided with Royals' dip. He is worth an interest to hit back.

Recommended Bet Back Sanju Samson top RR bat SBK 7/2

Recommended Bet Back Pat Cummins top SRH bat SBK 40/1

