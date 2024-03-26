Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Time to play Cummins at 40s

Hyderabad pitch could be for baters

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians

Wednesday 27 March, 14:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians team news

Sunrisers' selection is a mess and only likely to get messier when Wanindu Hasaranga returns. It won't be this week, though. Marco Jansen looks vulnerable to the Sri Lankan and Glenn Phillips should probably be in there instead of him at this juncture.

Probable XI: Abhishek/Natarajan (subs), Agarwal, Tripathi, Markram, Klaasen, Samad, Shahbaz, Jansen, Cummins, Kumar

Mumbai are likely to be without Suryakumar Yadav again after their shocker against Gujarat. Do they lose that game with him in the team? Probably not. The same could be said if they had picked Nehal Wadhere or Vishnu Vinod. Ishan Kishan is a tiresome figure these days.

Probable XI: Rohit, Ishan, Naman Dhir, Brevis/L Wood (subs), Tilak, David, Hardik, Coetzee, Mulani, Chawla, Bumrah

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians pitch report

More than 180 has been busted in nine of the last 17 at Hyderabad, which is a surprising turnaround for a ground associated with mean bowling displays. There's a 50/50 split on the toss, too. There's an 11-run gap at the moment on the 20-ver par line so we may get to go long at late 170s.

Sunrisers are 2.206/5 and they don't represent a bad shout because of their competitive show against KKR and Mumbai's worrying performance in their opener against Gujarat.

MI should have won, of course, but the lack of fight or will to take responsibility from supposed big-game players is a grubby black mark.

Domestically, there's little to worry about for Mumbai but one suspects Sunrisers' overseas stars have more more appetitie and motivation to stick their hand up. They could well flip the odds.

We noted Mumbai's extreme problem with the short ball against Gujarat. With two bouncers an over now allowed they had major problems. Expect plenty of sides to stick it to them.

Sunrisers could well go short with canny operators like Cummins, Natarajan and Kumar. It might be a ploy to short Mumbai's runs after the powerplay or get against them on the match odds with that tactice more likely to be used after the first six and at the death.

There's plenty to get stuck into on the player markets. For Sunrisers we have to side with Abhishek Sharma for top bat at 9/25.50. He should open but will be voided if he is subbed on for a chase. He wins at 30.7%.

That's the same rate as Heinrich Klaasen who goes off 3/14.00 fav. Great player, of course, but we can't quite stomach that price about someone batting at No 5.

We may have a savour on Pat Cummins at 40/141.00 on the top-bat market.

For Mumbai there's an edge onWadhere on win rate at 7/18.00 while Gerald Coetzee's out-and-out wicket-taking threat means he should be skinnier than 4/15.00.

