Premier League Tips

Serial Winners

Tony Calvin Tips

Daryl Carter Tips

Rachael Blackmore Insight

Football Stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Time to play Cummins at 40s

Heinrich Klaasen
Klaasen is getting too short

Ed Hawkins finds bets at 4/15.00, 9/25.50 and 40/141.00 for the contest from Hyderabad on Tuesday...

Recommended bets

(0.75pts) Back Gerald Coetzee top MI bowler 4/15.00

(0.25pts) Back Pat Cummins top SRH bat 40/141.00

(0.5pts) Back Abhishek Sharma top top SRH bat 9/25.50

New customers can get £20 in free bets!

New customers can earn £20 in free bets when they place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook after signing up. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Cricket Tips

    Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Time to play Cummins at 40s

  2. Cricket Tips

    England v Australia Third Ashes Test Day Four In-play Tips: England poised to keep the series alive

  3. Cricket Tips

    Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1

More Indian Premier League