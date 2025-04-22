Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians IPL tips: Sunrisers must stick with batting blitz

MI too short if they chase

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians

Wednesday 23 April, 15:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians IPL team news

Sunrisers have an injury concern about Mohammad Shami. The pacer bowled three overs in defeat against Mumbai last time out and was replaced by Rahul Chahar. If Shami is fit, Chahar could start with one from Eshan Malinga, Simarjeet Singh and Jaydev Unadkat potentially being used as a sub, in or out with Travis Head.

With two wins from seven, Sunrisers require a minimum of five wins from their last seven to have any hope of making the play-offs. They are a team struggling for an identity with batting flops now becoming a regular feature.

Possible SRH XI: Head (Malinga), Abhishek, Ishan, Reddy, Klaasen, Verma, Manohar, Cummins, Harshal, Chahar, Ansari

Mumbai Indians are fancied on the outright market despite an even money record over eight games. But the upward trajectory is there with three of those wins on the bounce.

It could be argued that their batting is beginning to click after Rohit Sharma made sure there were no issues with a low chase against Sunrisers. Players are still being asked to adopt to different roles game by game but it is not causing an issue.

Possible MI XI: Rohit (Karm Sharma sub), Rickleton, Sky, Tilak, Hardik, Jacks, Santner, Chahar, Boult, Bumrah

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians IPL pitch report

There is a surface at Hyderabad which gets bowlers into the game. We saw it in the match involving Gujarat Titans when the hosts could manage only 152. Against Punjab they reverted to the flat wickets and SRH chased 245 with ease. It remains to be seen what they go for this time but it would be spectacularly dumb if SRH went with anything but a road.

They fell to defeat against MI on a trickier wicket so they must surely try to lean on their attacking batting style. If so, Mumbai Indians to bust 191.5 total runs has appeal at Sportsbook's 5/61.84. It is, essentially, a both teams to score bet if MI chase but both teams for 200 is priced at even money. By the same token, Sunrisers runs at overs 182.5 could be a steal at the same odds. It is all pitch dependant, of course. Last season these sides gorged on a runfest with SRH's 277 pipping MI's 246.

Recommended Bet Back SRH over 182.5 runs SBK 5/6

Mumbai Indians are 1.625/8 with Sunrisers 2.427/5. Despite Sunrisers' myriad issues and fact that their season is almost certainly over, that's a terrible pre-toss price about MI on a possible road.

For the simple reason that they would probably have to bat first to just retain the status quo in the market. If we are conservative and say par is 200, then MI would have to go beyond to justify those odds. They might well do it comfortably and post 230, by which case they will be much shorter.

But if Sunrisers post 200 batting first are MI then 1.684/6? Nope. There's a simple strategy here on the trade. Back-to-lay SRH batting first to flip to favourites.

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians IPL sixes strategy

Sportsbook offer over 19.5 sixes at 8/111.73. Since the Hyderabad surface was changed to a flatty, that has won six times in 14. A bit high, then. Could there be value in trying a team sixes line, then?

Sunrisers overs line is at 10.5 at 11/102.11. They are actually second bottom for number of sixes hit this term at 58, just ahead of Chennai. It works out at eight per match. They conceded, however, 10.7 per match. And this is where the angle might be.

Mumbai's sixes line is at 10.5 overs for 11/102.11. They average 8.5 per match. Could the Sunrisers bowling and the batting-friendly Hyderabad surface make the difference?

Heinrich Klaasen and Tilaak Varma top scored for SRH and MI respectively in that runfest last season. Sportsbook go 4/15.00 the pair for a repeat. this could be a game to take big prices in-play as late runs could produce a big-priced winner. With the ball, bowling economy could be the deciding factor so back-to-back top MI bowler wins for Jasprit Bumrah at 5/23.50 makes sense.

