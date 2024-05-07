Sunrisers Hyderabad v Lucknow Super Giants IPL Tips: Lucknow hope for tacky pitch

Lucknow well organised

Hyderabad pitch slowing?

Klaasen an in-play wager

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals

Tuesday 7 May, 15:00

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Lucknow Super Giants team news

Sunrisers could find room for Glenn Phillips, who would be a bonus for any team as pitches start to wear. His brilliant fielding, bowling and hitting make him the complete player across all formats. Marco Jansen should step out. Mayank Agarwal is back in with a free role at No 3.

Possible XI: Head, Abhishek/Unadkat (subs), Agarwal, Reddy, Klaasen, Phillips, Samad, Shahbaz, Cummins, Kumar, Natarajan

We've said it before but what does Prerak Mankad need to do to get a game? Kulkarni or Hooda could come out for a strong hitter. Quinton de Kock has been dropped but it's possible he returns as LSG try to stabilise after a chastening defeat by KKR.

Possible XI: Rahul, Kulkarni/Yash Thakur (sub), Stoinis, Hooda, Pooran, Badoni, Turner, Krunal, Yudhvir, Bishnoi, Naveen

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Lucknow Super Giants pitch report

Scores at Hyderabad this term read (most recent first): 201-206-165-277. It is possible that the wicket may be slowing up, particularly for the chaser. It could be the time to be brave and start shorting high par lines. Lucknow have not been too bad with the ball and could hit Sunrisers with spin to stem the flow. Check the 20-over par line and look to go low at 202.5.

Sunrisers are 1.804/5 with Lucknow 2.186/5. Both teams come into the clash following hugely disappointing defeats by Mumbai and KKR.

The hosts may be the most difficult side to predict on the face of it. But a clear strategy for them, and one suspects they know this, is a flat surface and an opportunity to bat first.

They could well be vulnerable to a canny Lucknow team if conditions are not to their liking.

What Lucknow are not so canny at is death-over hitting. If they're batting first, don't expect an onslaught particularly if we're right about the surface slowing up.

It could pay to go to under on their innings runs line for the last four. Laying 50 and 55 or more in addition to what they have is an option.

Heinrich Klaasen has been an in-play option for top SRH bat. We're looking for 6/17.00 from 4/15.00. It was there for the taking against Mumbai for him but we go again. If De Kock does play, the 7/24.50 is chunky on win rate.

