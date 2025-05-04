Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Capitals IPL Tips: Delhi desperate for the points

Delhi underrated to hit back

Smart field work the key

Hyderabad could be flat again

Head a bet at 2/1 3.00

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Capitals

Monday 5 May, 15:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Capitals IPL team news

Sunrisers were beaten by Gujarat last time out in an exciting contest. Are there signs of competitiveness? Maybe. But when you concede 224 it is hard to suggest that Sunrisers have suddenly hit on a method.

Their bowling is dreadful and they are entirely reliant on fast starts with the bat. They got that and were motoring along nicely before Gujarat turned the screw. The balance is a bit better with Kamindu Mendis providing a solid all-round option.

Probable SRH XI: Abhishek, Head (Shami sub), Ishan, Klaasen, Verma, Mendis, Reddy, Cummins, Harshal, Unadkat, Ansari

Delhi have wobbled at the wroing time. Three defeats from four have meant their top-two campaign has hit the buffers and before Sunday's matches they found themselves down in fifth, two points off third and an inferior run rate.

They failed to chase 205 against Kolkata with their finishing letting them down. The top order had them in a reasonable position at 136 for three in the 14th. Teams attacking Kukldeep Yadav could be their kryptonite.

Probable DC XI: Porel, Du Plessis, Nair, Rahul, Axar, Stubbs, Ashutosh (Mukesh sub), Vipraj, Starc, Chameera, Kuldeep

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Capitals IPL pitch report

There is a track at Hyderabad that can be slow and tricky. We saw it for SRH versus Gujarat when the hosts could only post 153. It was chased in the 17th over. Sunrisers also struggled batting first against Mumbai, making 143 but Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav hammered the bowlers suggesting it was decent to hit on. What do we get here?

Well, Sunrisers' need that confidence to swing through the line so it would be a surprise if they went for something slow. But common sense is no guarantee in IPL. The trend has been for runs and Sportsbook suggest we're in for a bat-dominated game. SRH are no longer to be trusted on the market but 5/61.84 that DC bust 187.5 has some appeal. Toss dependant, it's a lot like backing both teams to score. If they bat first it's a good one.

Delhi are 1.9110/11 favourites for this one with Sunrisers surprisingly close at 2.0811/10. We're pretty sure most play-off contenders at such odds against a chaotic SRH would be considered value.

Sure, Delhi have had a wobble (are having one) but they have shown themselves to be superior to this mob. For a start, they have displayed a semblance of control in the field. Sunrisers should be well aware of that. When these two met in Delhi's second game, SRH were poleaxed for 163 and beaten by seven wickets. It was a result which, it could be argued, they never recovered from.

The smarts from DC that day to come up with a tactic to quieten the Sunrisers batting - and deploy them - were impressive. And it was on a flat wicket in Vizag. If they put as much thought and skill in again they win this comfortably.

Recommended Bet Back Delhi to win EXC 1.91

We are waiting for a Travis Head top-bat win. With 20 from 16 against Gujarat he was well-placed but made an error of judgement against Prasidh Krishna. On a hopefully flat wicket Head could go well. He hit 22 from 12 in the previous meeting. But there is a problem. Mitchell Starc. Starc has got him twice in 10 balls in T20. It is a short study sample and could be that it works out as irrelevant over time. That means we keep our stake sensible for a bet at 3/14.00.