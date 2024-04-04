Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings IPL Tips: CSK brains beat SRH brawn

Chennai have edge with ball

Phillips a bet at 6s

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings

Friday 5 April, 15:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings team news

There's still no Wanindu Hasaranga for Sunrisers as their campaign teeters on the brink of disappointment. Tt's two defeats in three and they need to arrest the slide. They could find room for Glenn Phillips in place of Aiden Markram as they may view the former's spin as superior.

Probable XI: Head, Agarwal/Sundar, (subs) Abhishek, Markram/Phillips, Klaasen, Shahbaz, Samad, Cummins, Kumar, Markande, Unadkatr

Musatfizur looks set to miss this contest. The Fizz has returned to Bangladesh to sort his visa for June's t20 World Cup. Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana is an option or possibly Moeen Ali.

Possible XI: Gaikwad, Ravindra, Rahane, Mitchell, Dube/Pathiarana (subs), Rizvi, Jadeja, Dhoni, Theekshana, Chahar, Deshpande

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings pitch report

More than 180 has been busted in ten of the last 17 at Hyderabad. But this pits Sunrisers' batting power against Chennai's mean bowling unit. A good bowling unit often outsmarts batting power. Or brains beat brawn so it could be smart to lay Sunrisers' runs at around that 180 mark at even money.

Sunrisers are 2.186/5 with Chennai 1.855/6. We suspect those odds are good about the visitors.

Chennai, who disappointed last time out when skinny favs against Delhi, could follow in Gujarat's footsteps by squeezing Sunrisers. It was notable how when SRH came up against a team with some efficiency in the field, they struggled.

Many believe that T20 matches are won by the teams hitting/preventing boundaries. Sunrisers are second only to KKR in terms of boundary percentage but Chennai are the second best at preventing them. In terms of net boundary percentage Chennai have a total almost twice as high a number as Sunrisers.

Back Chennai @ 1.855/6 Bet here

Sunrisers are conceding almost 11 an over in the field. They should tighten up at some stage (a little anyway) but Chennai are set up for death hitting.

To make that play on the Exchange we're looking to add 60-70 on their runs lines with four overs to go if batting first.

Travis Head has been boosted to 3/14.00 for top SRH bat. Ruturaj Gaikwad has also been upped to 7/24.50. The latter has an 18.7% win rate in the last three tournaments (including this one). If Phillips does play, the 6/17.00 looks generous. Heinrich Klaasen is in-play only from a starting price of 10/34.33 down at No 5, although he could bat a spot higher if Phillips comes in.

Back Glenn Phillips top SRH bat @ 6/17.00 Bet here

