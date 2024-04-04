Premier League Tips

Serial Winners

Tony Calvin Tips

Daryl Carter Tips

Rachael Blackmore Insight

Football Stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings IPL Tips: CSK brains beat SRH brawn

Glenn Phillips
Phillips is value at 6s for top SRH bat

Ed Hawkins says Chennai's bowler could make the difference in Hyderabad on Friday and he picks out a 6/1 top-bat bet...

Recommended bets

(0.5pts) Back Glenn Phillips top SRH bat 6/17.00

(1.25pts) Back Chennai 1.855/6

New customers can get £20 in free bets!

New customers can earn £20 in free bets when they place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook after signing up. T&Cs apply.

Indian Premier League: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings (Match Odds)

Show Hide

Friday 5 April, 3.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Cricket Tips

    Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings IPL Tips: CSK brains beat SRH brawn

  2. Cricket Tips

    England v Australia Third Ashes Test Day Four In-play Tips: England poised to keep the series alive

  3. Cricket Tips

    Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1

More Indian Premier League