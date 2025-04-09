Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Delhi Capitals IPL Tips: Awesome foursome for Delhi

Listen to Cricket... Only Bettor

Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Delhi Capitals

Thursday 10 April, 15:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Delhi Capitals IPL team news

RCB are bang in it with three wins from four. But their success says a lot about a tournament where there appears to be few standout teams. Their balance or depth just doesn't shout title winners.

But as said before if they keep Josh Hazlewood fit they could go a long way. His death bowling won them the game against Mumbai Indians. There are question marks about Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone and Dev Padikkal at this level so a stroll to the top two does seem beyond this crew.

Possible RCB XI: Salt, Kohli, Padikkal (sub Suyash), Patidar, Livingstone, Jitesh, David, Krunal, Bhuv, Hazlewood, Dayal

Delhi Capitals have won all three. Wins over Sunrisers on a Vizag road and Chennai at the Chepauk were eye-catching to say the least. The bad news for their rivals is that they may have not yet fielded their best team.

If they can get Faf Du Plessis back on the field after a niggle, then Jake Fraser-McGurk, who has been poor, looks surplus to requirements. KL Rahul's match-winning return to the opening slot against Chennai was also a boost.

Possible DC XI: Du Plessis, Rahul, Porel, Axar, Rizvi, Stubbs, Ashutosh (Mukesh sub), Vipraj, Starc, Kuldeep. Mohit

Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Delhi Capitals IPL pitch report

The Chinnaswamy didn't look that flat when the hosts could only post 169 batting first in defeat by Gujarat. But we are still likely to see high par lines as the venue's position as the fastest-scoring ground on five-year form holds sway.

For the record, overs 200 on first dig is now a winner in only five of the last 15. Twenty sixes were hit in that GT game which was bang on an even money chance. Sportsbook offer over 19.5 at 5/61.84.

RCB are as short as 1.834/5. It is a golden rule of IPL betting that this franchise are taken on when odds-on. And it is relatively simple to stick to that rule for this one. As discussed, RCB do have issues which Delhi could expose.

Delhi have a trio of spinners in Kuldeep Yadav, Vipraj Nigram and Axar Patel who could squeeze the RCB innings. It is control that RCB may only get from Hazlewood's four overs.

And there will be not let up from the other end in terms of pace. Mitchell Starc has been told to just run in and take wickets. If he can knock Virat Kohli over early, a less than inspiring middle-order will be under pressure.

Recommended Bet Back Delhi Capitals to win EXC 2.18

This is a reminder that the tie price remains good to trade. Last-over finishes mean that the price has a habit of collapsing at the death of a match. Pre-toss it is available to back at 55.054/1 and that will shorten dramatically and quickly in the final overs.

Teams think nothing of run rates approaching 20 an over for the last two and this could be another contest where both sides are in it at the last.

Hazlewood's total performance (1pt per run, 10 per catch, 20 per wicket) is available to go overs at 11/102.11. It's a market we profited from previously against Chennai and in franchise cricket since 2021 his record suggests he should be odds-on. He has been cut to 23/103.30 for top bowler for RCB. Virat Kohli is 15/82.88 for his third top-bat win.

Recommended Bet Back Josh Hazlewood over 20.5 performance points SBK 11/10

