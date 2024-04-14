Royal Challengers Bangalore v Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Tips: Leaky bowlers mean runfest incoming

Both teams haemorraging runs

Bangalore surface flat

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Monday 15 April, 15:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Sunrisers Hyderabad team news

Cameron Green was axed for Will Jacks for the hammering by Mumbai Indians. All well and good but RCB's significant problem is a bowling attack which leaks runs. There's little they can do to fix that given their imbalanced auction work and appear just to be trying to load up with more and more batters. Glenn Maxwell is having a horrid season.

Probable XI: Kohli, Du Plessis, Jacks, Maxwell, Patidar/Chauhan (subs), Karthik, Lomror, Karthik, Vyshak, Deep, Topley, Siraj

Sunrisers beat Punjab last time out but any suggestion that they knew what they were doing in trying to defend 182 against Punjab should be ignored. They were all over the shop under pressure. No Wanindu Hasaranga means they could come under pressure on more worn surfaces. Delaying Heinrich Klaasen until No 6 last time suggests SRH aren't very smart.

Probable XI: Head/Tripathi (subs), Abhishek, Markram, Reddy, Klaasen, Samad, Shahbaz, Cummins, B Kumar, Unadkat, Natarajan

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Sunrisers Hyderabad pitch report

Thirteen of the last 27 at the Chinnaswamy have seen both teams hit 180. And it's six from 27 for both for 200. Bangalore are conceding an average of 10 an over and Sunrisers 9.7. Sportsbook go even money that both teams score 180. At the other end of the spectrum 22s that both hit 220 is the fun option.

Bangalore are 2.1011/10 outsiders at home with Sunrisers 1.8910/11. Is it possible, though, that these sides are as bad as each other?

God forbid, one might be able to make a case here that RCB should be skinnier. They are, of course, kryptonite at odds-on but given their bowling is only marginally worse than Sunrisers it wouldn't be a huge surprise if they were to cause an 'upset'.

Could the angle be on late Bangalore runs? Perversely it is Sunrisers who are more leaky in the death overs with more than 11 runs an over conceded. Bangalore are conceding a shade under ten.

Despite Bangalore's issue with Virat Kohli's go-slows they do have ability to hit well at the death so adding 60-70 for the last four on innings runs could pay off.

We're keen on Klaasen for a win but the 11/43.75 is just no good for a guy who could bat at No 6. Better wait for an in-play price of around 6/17.00.

For Bangalore Cameron Green has been a go-to option on win rate and although we do not think he plays (voided if so) the 9/25.50 is a shout. Kohli is 15/82.88 and could be boosted before the off.