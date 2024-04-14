Premier League Tips

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Tips: Leaky bowlers mean runfest incoming

Heinrich Klaasen
Klaasen has to be an in-play option

Ed Hawkins expects runs and opts for a 22/123.00 chance in Bengaluru on Monday with both bowling sides profligate.

Recommended bets

(0.5pts) Back both teams for 220 22/123.00

(2pts) Back both teams for 180 2.001/1

(0.5pts) Back Heinrich Klaasen top SRH bat in-play from 6/17.00

(0.5pts) Back Cameron Green top RCB bat 9/25.50

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

