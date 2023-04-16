</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Froyal-challengers-bangalore-v-chennai-super-kings-tips-hosts-to-edge-high-scorer-160423-206.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Froyal-challengers-bangalore-v-chennai-super-kings-tips-hosts-to-edge-high-scorer-160423-206.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-v-arsenal-betting-tips-back-gunners-17-2-Bet-Builder-130423-1063.html">West Ham v Arsenal: Back Gunners to bounce back with this 17/2 Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest-v-manchester-united-tips-tricky-trees-can-be-competitive-in-city-ground-showdown-120423-766.html">Nottingham Forest v Manchester United: Tricky Trees can be competitive in City Ground showdown</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/sunday-premier-league-tipsheet-stats-and-bet-builders-up-to-7-2-140423-204.html">Sunday Premier League Tipsheet: Stats and Bet Builders up to 7/2</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-back-a-group-race-double-at-the-curragh-on-sunday-150423-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Back a Group race double at the Curragh on Sunday</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/curragh-racing-tips-turn-on-the-power-150423-106.html">Curragh Racing Tips: Turn on the Power</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/the-2023-aintree-grand-national-result-how-much-have-i-won-140423-200.html">The 2023 Aintree Grand National Result: How much have I won?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/">Grand National Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/rbc-heritage-in-play-tips--big-drifter-lowry-added-to-the-portfolio-130423-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Fitzpatrick holds sway at Harbour Town</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/rbc-heritage-long-odds-golf-tips-is-svensson-set-for-another-sea-island-success-110423-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Is Svensson set for another Sea Island success? </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/rbc-heritage-2023-betting-preview-best-bets-swerve-the-masters-contenders-at-harbour-town-100423-167.html">RBC Heritage: Swerve the Masters contenders at Harbour Town </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/royal-challengers-bangalore-v-chennai-super-kings-tips-hosts-to-edge-high-scorer-160423-206.html">Royal Challengers Bangalore v Chennai Super Kings Tips: Hosts to edge high-scorer </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/gujarat-titans-v-rajasthan-royals-ipl-tip-dress-rehearsal-for-final-140423-194.html">Gujarat Titans v Rajasthan Royals IPL Tips: Dress rehearsal for final?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/mumbai-indians-v-kolkata-knight-riders-ipl-tips-kkr-could-be-pricey-again-150423-194.html">Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Tips: KKR could be pricey again</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/monte-carlo-final-tips-underdog-rublev-will-never-get-a-better-chance-160423-778.html">Monte Carlo Final Tips: Underdog Rublev will never get a better chance</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/monte-carlo-semi-final-tips-sinner-and-rublev-both-worth-backing-150423-778.html">Monte Carlo Semi-Final Tips: Sinner and Rublev both worth backing</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/monte-carlo-day-5-tips-wide-open-tournament-after-djokovic-exit-140423-778.html">Monte Carlo Day 5 Tips: Wide open tournament after Djokovic exit</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-day-2-tips-williams-to-beat-robertson-comfortably-again-160423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Day 2 Tips: Williams to beat Robertson comfortably</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-day-1-tips-carter-and-jones-could-go-the-distance-150423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Day 1 Tips: Carter and Jones could go the distance</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-tips-one-player-to-back-from-each-quarter-130423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Betting Preview: One player to back from each quarter</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-2024-odds-trump-5-6-for-republican-nominee-after-court-appearance-040423-204.html">US Election 2024: Trump 5/6 to be Republican nominee after court appearance</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Money still pouring on Trump despite indictment</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-2024-odds-donald-trump-3-1-to-be-next-president-after-indictment-310323-204.html">US Election 2024: Donald Trump 3/1 to be next president after indictment</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/">World Snooker Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore Insight</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414637 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414637 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414637={pID:"5414637",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414637:window.ftClick_5414637,ftExpTrack_5414637:window.ftExpTrack_5414637,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414637PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414637); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414637PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414637"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414637;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414637PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414637.GTimeout);ft5414637PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414636 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414636 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414636={pID:"5414636",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414636:window.ftClick_5414636,ftExpTrack_5414636:window.ftExpTrack_5414636,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414636PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414636); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414636PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414636"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414636;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414636PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414636.GTimeout);ft5414636PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Judd.220x167.jpg');"> <div><h4>World Snooker Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/PN.220x129.jpg');"> <div><h4>Paul Nicholls Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rachael Blackmore on A Plus Tard.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Rachael Blackmore Insight</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Royal Challengers Bangalore v Chennai Super Kings Tips: Hosts to edge high-scorer </h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/jamie-the-pacman-pacheco/">Jamie Pacheco</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-04-16">16 April 2023</time></li> <li>4 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Royal Challengers Bangalore v Chennai Super Kings Tips: Hosts to edge high-scorer ", "name": "Royal Challengers Bangalore v Chennai Super Kings Tips: Hosts to edge high-scorer ", "description": "There should be lots of runs in this wicket and Jamie Pacheco thinks both teams can score 190+ runs with the hosts just about edging it...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/royal-challengers-bangalore-v-chennai-super-kings-tips-hosts-to-edge-high-scorer-160423-206.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/royal-challengers-bangalore-v-chennai-super-kings-tips-hosts-to-edge-high-scorer-160423-206.html", "datePublished": "2023-04-16T10:55:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-04-16T11:27:00+01:00", "articleBody": "There should be lots of runs in this wicket and Jamie Pacheco thinks both teams can score 190+ runs with the hosts just about edging it... RCB looking to improve on poor record against CSK Injuries mounting up for CSK Wayne Parnell death bowling could mean wickets Monday April 17, 15:00TV: Live on Sky Sports RCB Team News A very impressive 8.5/10 performance against Delhi has RCB right back in business. They bowled extremely well with Hasaranga's presence in the side giving them that little bit more confidence. As it happens, he was expensive, took just the one wicket and didn't bowl his four overs but it was his first game of the season and he'll surely get better. And boy did they field well in defending 175. It started with a brilliant run out by Glenn Maxwell and continued both in terms of the ground fielding and catching. Virat KohIi took three good catches to take him to 99 in the IPL. If there's one slight area of criticism in that match, it's that they should have posted 15 or so runs more after Kohli and Du Plessis' fast start with the bat. They seem a little over-reliant on those two with Maxwell guilty of going at it a bit too hard all the time rather than occasional biding his time. But it was a thoroughly professional win and with Hasaranga around now, they'll believe a Playoff place is there for the taking. Possible XIKohli, Du Plessis, Lomror, Maxwell, Karthik, Ahmed, Patel, Hasaranga, Parnell, Vyshak, Siraj CSK Team news A loss against Rajasthan in midweek has CSK on two wins from four and that looks about par for the course. For the most part they're one of the best-drilled sides in the IPL and always have been, while few know their way around an IPL ground like MS Dhoni, who has also found some form with the bat, despite not quite pulling it off in an old-school partnership with his mate Ravindra Jadeja in the death overs against the Royals. But the problems start now. If Dhoni is carrying an injury that he can play through, the same can't be said of Deepak Chahar (again!) and Sisanda Magala who are now both out for the next few games. It's certainly stretching their already thin fast bowling resources. And that's without even mentioning Ben Stokes and his own latest injury. It makes you wonder what CSK management were thinking at the auction because all three of those have had persistent injury problems over the last year or so. News is a bit thin on he ground regarding Stokes right now. If he's fit he'll play; if not one of Mitchell Santner or Dwayne Pretorius will come in as an all-rounder. Possible XIGaikwad, Conway, Rahane, Ali, Dube, Stokes/Pretorius/Santner, Rayudu, Jadeja, Dhoni, Deschpande, Theekshana, Singh. Pitch report Bangalore is the venue for this one, where RCB have batted first in their last two, seeing their 212 against LSG chased down with the last ball of the match and defending that 174 against Delhi with relative ease. That the 174 was a few runs short of par on Saturday and that 212 wasn't enough against LSG and you can see why Bangalore is maintaining its reputation as one of the best batting wickets in the tournament. Despite Delhi's failure to chase on Sunday, batting second is the way to go here and generally the way both of these sides like to go about things anyway. How to play 30 matches between these two have seen CSK take the honours in 19 of them, with 10 RCB wins and a no-result. No real surprises there given CSK's far better performances in this league over the years than RCB's. But you can make a case for ignoring the long-term trends and going with RCB here at around [1.85]. CSK's pace attack looks vulnerable with those injuries and as neat and tidy as Jadeja and Ali can be with their spin, they're also lacking a match-winning spinner: RCB have Hasaranga. But there's nothing wrong with being a bit greedy and hoping RCB chase, that CSK make a good start with the bat and to try to back the hosts at around [2.1]. But an even better option is the both teams to score 190+ and RCB to win, available as an 6/1 chance. In what could be a very high-scoring match where RCB might have the upper hand, it makes sense. Both teams to score 190+ runs and RCB to win. 6/1 RCB Top Bowler Despite everything we said about Hasaranga, we rate Wayne Parnell a better bet at 4/1 for RCB top bowler than the Sri Lankan at 11/4. Parnell has taken four wickets in two games so far and may have finally found his calling in the IPL at the age of 33 as a death bowler for RCB. Wayne Parnell to be RCB Top Bowler 4/1 He's not afraid to go for a few if he's taking wickets and just has a knack of getting them, which explains why he's been back in the South African side of late. He should go close.", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Kohlit20.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Kohlit20.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Kohlit20.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Jamie Pacheco", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/jamie_the_pacman_pacheco" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Kohlit20.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Kohlit20.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Kohlit20.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Kohlit20.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Virat Kohli"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Virat Kohli has rediscovered his best form. </figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league/royal-challengers-bangalore-v-chennai-super-kings/32261840" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league/royal-challengers-bangalore-v-chennai-super-kings/32261840">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Royal%20Challengers%20Bangalore%20v%20Chennai%20Super%20Kings%20Tips%3A%20Hosts%20to%20edge%20high-scorer%20%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Froyal-challengers-bangalore-v-chennai-super-kings-tips-hosts-to-edge-high-scorer-160423-206.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Froyal-challengers-bangalore-v-chennai-super-kings-tips-hosts-to-edge-high-scorer-160423-206.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Froyal-challengers-bangalore-v-chennai-super-kings-tips-hosts-to-edge-high-scorer-160423-206.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Froyal-challengers-bangalore-v-chennai-super-kings-tips-hosts-to-edge-high-scorer-160423-206.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Froyal-challengers-bangalore-v-chennai-super-kings-tips-hosts-to-edge-high-scorer-160423-206.html&text=Royal%20Challengers%20Bangalore%20v%20Chennai%20Super%20Kings%20Tips%3A%20Hosts%20to%20edge%20high-scorer%20%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>There should be lots of runs in this wicket and Jamie Pacheco thinks both teams can score 190+ runs with the hosts just about edging it...</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>RCB looking to improve on poor record against CSK</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Injuries mounting up for CSK</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league/royal-challengers-bangalore-v-chennai-super-kings/32261840"><strong> Wayne Parnell death bowling could mean wickets<trong></trong></strong></a></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league/royal-challengers-bangalore-v-chennai-super-kings/32261840" a="">Monday April 17, 15:00<br>TV: Live on Sky Sports</a></strong></p><h2>RCB Team News</h2><p></p><p>A very impressive 8.5/10 performance against Delhi has RCB right back in business.</p><p>They bowled extremely well with Hasaranga's presence in the side giving them that little bit more <strong>confidence</strong>. As it happens, he was expensive, took just the one wicket and didn't bowl his four overs but it was his first game of the season and he'll surely get better.</p><p>And boy did they field well in defending 175. It started with a brilliant run out by Glenn Maxwell and continued both in terms of the ground <strong>fielding and catching</strong>. Virat KohIi took three good catches to take him to 99 in the IPL.</p><p>If there's one slight area of criticism in that match, it's that they should have posted 15 or so runs more after Kohli and Du Plessis' fast start with the bat. They seem a little <strong>over-reliant</strong> on those two with Maxwell guilty of going at it a bit too hard all the time rather than occasional biding his time.</p><p><img alt="Faf du Plessis South Africa 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/images/Faf%20du%20Plessis%20South%20Africa%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>But it was a thoroughly professional win and with Hasaranga around now, they'll believe a Playoff place is there for the taking.</p><p><span><strong>Possible XI</strong>Kohli, Du Plessis, Lomror, Maxwell, Karthik, Ahmed, Patel, Hasaranga, Parnell, Vyshak, Siraj</span></p><h2>CSK Team news</h2><p></p><p>A loss against Rajasthan in midweek has CSK on two wins from four and that looks about par for the course.</p><p>For the most part they're one of the <strong>best-drilled</strong> sides in the IPL and always have been, while few know their way around an IPL ground like MS Dhoni, who has also found some form with the bat, despite not quite pulling it off in an old-school partnership with his mate Ravindra Jadeja in the death overs against the Royals.</p><p>But the problems start now. If Dhoni is carrying an injury that he can play through, the same can't be said of Deepak Chahar (again!) and Sisanda Magala who are now both out for the next few games.</p><p>It's certainly stretching their already thin fast <strong>bowling resources</strong>. And that's without even mentioning Ben Stokes and his own latest injury.</p><p>It makes you wonder what CSK management were thinking at the auction because all three of those have had persistent injury problems over the last year or so.</p><p>News is a bit thin on he ground regarding Stokes right now. If he's fit he'll play; if not one of <strong>Mitchell Santner </strong>or Dwayne Pretorius will come in as an all-rounder.</p><p><span><strong>Possible XI</strong>Gaikwad, Conway, Rahane, Ali, Dube, Stokes/Pretorius/Santner, Rayudu, Jadeja, Dhoni, Deschpande, Theekshana, Singh.</span></p><h2>Pitch report</h2><p></p><p>Bangalore is the venue for this one, where RCB have <strong>batted first</strong> in their last two, seeing their 212 against LSG chased down with the last ball of the match and defending that 174 against Delhi with relative ease.</p><p><img alt="jadejaed.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/jadejaed.371x280.jpg" width="371" height="280" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>That the 174 was a few runs short of par on Saturday and that 212 wasn't enough against LSG and you can see why Bangalore is maintaining its reputation as one of the best batting wickets in the tournament.</p><p>Despite Delhi's failure to chase on Sunday, <strong>batting second</strong> is the way to go here and generally the way both of these sides like to go about things anyway.</p><h2>How to play</h2><p></p><p>30 matches between these two have seen CSK take <strong>the honours</strong> in 19 of them, with 10 RCB wins and a no-result.</p><p><img alt="Dhoni and Kohli.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/images/Dhoni%20and%20Kohli.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><blockquote>No real surprises there given CSK's far better performances in this league over the years than RCB's.</blockquote><p>But you can make a case for ignoring the long-term trends and going with RCB here at around <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.85</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b>. CSK's pace attack looks vulnerable with those injuries and as neat and tidy as Jadeja and Ali can be with their spin, they're also lacking a match-winning spinner: <strong>RCB have Hasaranga</strong>.</p><p>But there's nothing wrong with being a bit greedy and hoping RCB chase, that CSK make a good start with the bat and to try to back the hosts at around <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.1</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b>.</p><p>But an even better option is the both teams to score 190+ and RCB to win, available as an <strong>6/1 chance</strong>. In what could be a very high-scoring match where RCB might have the upper hand, it makes sense.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Both teams to score 190+ runs and RCB to win.</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league/royal-challengers-bangalore-v-chennai-super-kings/32261840" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">6/1</a></div><h2>RCB Top Bowler</h2><p></p><p><img alt="Hasaranga.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Hasaranga.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Despite everything we said about Hasaranga, we rate <strong>Wayne Parnell</strong> a better bet at 4/1 for RCB top bowler than the Sri Lankan at 11/4. Parnell has taken four wickets in two games so far and may have finally found his calling in the IPL at the age of 33 as a death bowler for RCB.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Wayne Parnell to be RCB Top Bowler</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league/royal-challengers-bangalore-v-chennai-super-kings/32261840" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">4/1</a></div><p>He's not afraid to go for a few if he's <strong>taking wickets</strong> and just has a knack of getting them, which explains why he's been back in the South African side of late. He should go close.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>JAMIE'S 2023 IPL P AND L</h2> <p>Points Wagered: 8 Points Returned: 0 P and L: -8 pts</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn with Betfair</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you <strong>successfully refer </strong>to Betfair, we'll give you <strong>£10 in CASH</strong> when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league/royal-challengers-bangalore-v-chennai-super-kings/32261840">Back Wayne Parnell to be RCB Top Bowler @ 4/1</a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league/royal-challengers-bangalore-v-chennai-super-kings/32261840"> Back both teams to score 190+ runs and RCB to win @ 6/1 </a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league/royal-challengers-bangalore-v-chennai-super-kings/32261840" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league/royal-challengers-bangalore-v-chennai-super-kings/32261840">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Royal%20Challengers%20Bangalore%20v%20Chennai%20Super%20Kings%20Tips%3A%20Hosts%20to%20edge%20high-scorer%20%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Froyal-challengers-bangalore-v-chennai-super-kings-tips-hosts-to-edge-high-scorer-160423-206.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Froyal-challengers-bangalore-v-chennai-super-kings-tips-hosts-to-edge-high-scorer-160423-206.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Froyal-challengers-bangalore-v-chennai-super-kings-tips-hosts-to-edge-high-scorer-160423-206.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Froyal-challengers-bangalore-v-chennai-super-kings-tips-hosts-to-edge-high-scorer-160423-206.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Froyal-challengers-bangalore-v-chennai-super-kings-tips-hosts-to-edge-high-scorer-160423-206.html&text=Royal%20Challengers%20Bangalore%20v%20Chennai%20Super%20Kings%20Tips%3A%20Hosts%20to%20edge%20high-scorer%20%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/lucknow-super-giants-v-delhi-capitals-ipl-tips-rahul-and-wood-to-make-an-early-impact-310323-171.html">Lucknow Super Giants v Delhi Capitals IPL Tips: Rahul and Wood to make an early impact</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/KL Rahul.450x300.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/KL%20Rahul.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/punjab-kings-v-kolkata-knight-riders-ipl-tips-lock-in-a-bet-on-lockie-300323-206.html">Punjab Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders Tips: Lock in a bet on Lockie </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/NZ Lockie Ferguson takes Kumar wicket 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/NZ%20Lockie%20Ferguson%20takes%20Kumar%20wicket%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/indian-premier-league-tips-the-batters-and-bowlers-to-bet-300323-194.html">Indian Premier League Tips: The batters and bowlers to follow</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/KL Rahul.450x300.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/KL%20Rahul.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/gujarat-titans-v-rajasthan-royals-ipl-tip-dress-rehearsal-for-final-140423-194.html">Gujarat Titans v Rajasthan Royals IPL Tips: Dress rehearsal for final?</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/HardikPandyaODI.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/HardikPandyaODI.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/mumbai-indians-v-kolkata-knight-riders-ipl-tips-kkr-could-be-pricey-again-150423-194.html">Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Tips: KKR could be pricey again</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Rohit Sharma Mumbai.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/Rohit%20Sharma%20Mumbai.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/lucknow-super-giants-v-punjab-kings-tips-punjab-top-bat-options-at-big-prices-140423-206.html">Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings Tips: Punjab top bat options at big prices </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Mark-Wood-1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/Mark-Wood-1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">More Indian Premier League</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Cricket</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/" class=" "> Cricket Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/" class=" "> Twenty20 </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/twenty20-world-cup/" class=" "> Twenty20 World Cup </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/" class="active "> Indian Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/" class=" "> The Hundred </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/" class=" "> Big Bash </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/" class=" "> England </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/" class=" "> Australia </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/" class=" "> India </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/" class=" "> New Zealand </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/" class=" "> Pakistan </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/" class=" "> Sri Lanka </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/" class=" "> South Africa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/west-indies-cricket/" class=" "> West Indies </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/" class=" "> The Ashes </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Cricket Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/caribbean-premier-league/" class=" "> Caribbean Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/" class=" "> Cricket World Cup </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1681645019" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Cricket
Indian Premier League
Royal Challengers Bangalore v Chennai Super Kings Tips: Hosts to edge high-scorer
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Other Sports
Politics
Boxing
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket