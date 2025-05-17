Rajasthan Royals v Punjab Kings IPL Tips: Returning Samson may finally deliver

Punjab are 1.75 8/11 favourites

Jaipur historically a 170-185 pitch

No Stoinis or Inglis yet

Samson due a win at 16/5 4.20

20/1 21.00 Omarzai could be promoted

Rajasthan Royals v Punjab Kings

Sunday 18 May, 11:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Rajasthan Royals v Punjab Kings IPL team news

Royals are without Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger but otherwise have a full quota of overseas players to pick from, including Wanindu Hasaranga and Shimron Hetmyer. In the absence of Archer, Faz Farooqi looks most likely to play or there could be an IPL debut for South Africa pacer Kwena Maphaka.

The tournament suspension has given Sanju Samson time to regain fitness and he has been striking it well in the nets. If not Luhan-Dre Pretorius could get a chance up the order. Royals cannot qualify for the play-offs and are engaged in a battle to avoid finishing bottom. Pacer Sandeep Sharma is injured and won't play again this season.

Possible Royals XI: Jaiswal, Suryavanshi, Samson, Parag, Jurel, Hetmyer, Hasaranga, Dubey (Madhwal sub), Theekshana, Yudhvir, Farooqi

Punjab are without Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis who have not come back in time. They are reported to be available, however, for their final league match.

With Mitch Owen added to the squad to replace Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai available and Marco Jansen also back (two games only) they should cover all bases. Kyle Jamieson has also been added as an injury replacement for Lockie Ferguson.

Possible Punjab XI: Arya, Prab Singh (Vyshak/Harpreet sub), Shreyas, Wadhera, Shashank, Owen, Omarzai, Jansen, Arshdeep, Chahal

Rajasthan Royals v Punjab Kings IPL pitch report

Scores of 217 and 209 in the last two games in Jaipur have been trend busters. It was only the fourth and fifth time in IPL history at the venue that 200 had been surpassed. Previously seven time in the last 14 first-dig runs have come between 170-185. Given the weight of study sample it would be a surprise if heavy runscoring was in the offing again. At least with Punjab batting first they know they will go hell for leather.

Their total match runs are pitched at 183.5 with Sportsbook at 5/61.84. That has won six times in their 10 matches, not including a rain-reduced contest and the abandoned match against Delhi. And it fits the bracket as discussed.

Punjab are 1.758/11 favourites to get a win which would put them on the brink of qualification. Whether Royals provide a stern test is guesswork, however.

They do have an upset in them, as we saw when they chased 209 against Gujarat. But since they reverted to type with a crushing defeat by Mumbai and a narrow one-run loss versus KKR.

They do seem to be masters at losing tight games. With that in mind, and the fact that Punjab's chaos theory (particularly with the ball with which they are profligate) gives teams a chance,. Royals aren't the worst option to trade, particularly if they were to bat first on a flat one. They could flip these odds.

The time to get fit and rediscover some form in the nets could be just what was required for Sanju Samson. He probably came back too early from a finger injury at the start of the season. He is well overdue a top-bat win having been one of the most reliable plays on the market in the two seasons prior. Sportsbook make him a 16/54.20 chance.

He has actually been hitting the ball reasonably well, as a strike rate of 143 will attest. The average is far from shabby, too, at 37. Samson does have an issue against Yuz Chahal but the good news is that if he replicates powerplay form against the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen he could build a healthy lead.

We do need to point out the possibility that Omarzai could be moved up the order in the absence of Inglis. Sportsbook go 20/121.00 about a top-bat win for Punjab. He did bat at No 4 against Gujarat early in the season.

Recommended Bet Back Azmatullah Omarzai top Punjab bat SBK 20/1