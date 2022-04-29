</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Frajasthan-royals-v-mumbai-indians-ipl-tips-real-value-about-samsons-men-290422-206.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Frajasthan-royals-v-mumbai-indians-ipl-tips-real-value-about-samsons-men-290422-206.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/saturday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-10-290422-204.html">Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/dimitar-berbatov-season-out-of-champions-league-could-help-united-rebuild-290422-838.html">Dimitar Berbatov: Season out of Champions League could help United rebuild</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/rivaldo-exclusive-cant-wait-to-watch-rald-madrid-v-man-city-in-the-second-leg-290422-811.html">Rivaldo Exclusive: Can't wait to watch Real Madrid v Man City in the second leg</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">Europa League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/punchestown-day-5-tips-epatante-to-prove-too-classy-290422-1111.html">Punchestown Day 5 Tips: Epatante to prove too classy</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/naps-of-the-day-the-best-horse-racing-bets-on-2000-guineas-day-290422-204.html">Naps of the Day: The best horse racing bets on 2000 Guineas day</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/ryan-moore-were-very-happy-with-luxembourg-as-he-bids-to-win-the-2000-guineas-280422-368.html">Ryan Moore: We're very happy with Luxembourg as he bids to win the 2000 Guineas</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/">Bryony Frost</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/news/">News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/rajasthan-royals-v-mumbai-indians-ipl-tips-real-value-about-samsons-men-290422-206.html">Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Real value about Samson's men </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/gujarat-titans-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-tips-back-hardik-to-lead-titans-290422-646.html">Gujarat Titans v Royal Challengers Bangalore: Back hero Hardik to lead Titans to the points</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/england-cricket-odds-captain-stokes-5050-to-start-with-win-against-new-zealand-280422-204.html">England Cricket: Captain Stokes 50/50 to start with win against New Zealand</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-estoril-tips-dellien-looks-the-wrong-favourite-against-gasquet-in-portugal-270422-169.html">ATP Estoril Tips: Dellien looks the wrong favourite against Gasquet in Portugal</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-estoril-tips-zapata-miralles-can-test-davidovich-fokina-in-all-spanish-clash-260422-169.html">ATP Estoril Tips: Zapata Miralles can test Davidovich Fokina in all-Spanish clash</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-estoril-tips-returning-thiem-likely-to-have-just-enough-to-beat-bonzi-250422-169.html">ATP Estoril Tips: Returning Thiem likely to have just enough to beat Bonzi</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-mexico-open-at-vidanta-tips-is-rahm-too-short-in-mexico-290422-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Is Rahm too short in Mexico?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner-get-with-the-monstrously-long-in-mexico-270422-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Get with the monstrously long hitters in Mexico</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-mexico-open-and-catalunya-championship-260422-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Mexico Open and Catalunya Championship</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Labour rated 90% likely to win Wakefield By-Election</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/french-presidential-election-odds-betting-and-analysis-220422-171.html">French Presidential Election: Macron appears to be pulling clear</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/boris-johnson-to-leave-no-10-odds-pm-backed-to-leave-this-year-ahead-of-partygate-apology-190422-204.html">Boris Johnson To Leave No.10: PM backed to leave this year ahead of partygate apology</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election </a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/bbc-sports-personality-of-the-year-2022-betting-tyson-fury-new-favourite-after-beating-dillian-whyte-250422-204.html">Sports Personality of the Year 2022: Tyson Fury new favourite after beating Dillian Whyte</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/who-will-win-eurovision-2022-uk-up-with-the-favourites-210422-204.html">Who will win Eurovision 2022? UK are among the favourites</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/oscars-2022-betting-power-of-the-dog-and-coda-in-thrilling-battle-for-best-picture-220322-204.html">Oscars 2022 Betting: Power of the Dog and Coda in thrilling battle for Best Picture</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/mercury-music-prize/">Mercury Music Prize</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/xfactor/">X-Factor</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/celebrity-big-brother/">Celebrity Big Brother</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-wales-v-france-england-v-ireland-and-italy-v-scotland-010322-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Wales v France, England v Ireland and Italy v Scotland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting-france-odds-on-for-grand-slam-but-wales-and-england-await-030322-204.html">Six Nations Betting: France odds-on for Grand Slam but Wales and England await</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-wales-scotland-v-france-and-ireland-v-italy-180222-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for England v Wales, Scotland v France and Ireland v Italy</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/">US Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured US Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-draft-2022-everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-betting-280422-204.html">NFL Draft 2022: Everything you need to know about the betting </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/mlb/world-series-2022-odds-dodgers-favourites-as-baseball-season-begins-060422-204.html">World Series 2022 Odds: Dodgers favourites as baseball season begins</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/super-bowl-predictions-and-tips-the-pick-of-the-prop-bets-with-mike-carlson-100222-815.html">Super Bowl Tips: The pick of the prop bets from Mike Carlson</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More US Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/basketball/">Basketball</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/mlb/">MLB</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/us-sports-news/">US Sports News</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/katie-taylor-v-amanda-serrano-betting-tips-expect-kt-to-pass-the-toughest-test-of-her-career-260422-746.html">Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano: Expect KT to pass the toughest test of her career</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/match-previews/world-snooker-semi-final-tips-both-williams-and-higgins-rate-good-value-to-upset-the-odds-280422-171.html">World Snooker Semi Final Tips: Both Williams and Higgins rate good value to upset the odds</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/snooker-world-championship-class-of-92-set-up-stunning-semi-final-line-up-280422-871.html">World Snooker Championship: Class of 92 set up stunning semi-final line-up</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day">Daily Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live Blog</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Virgil VD and Mo Salah 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ascot blurred sprint finish 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Racing Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>PGA Tour Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Parliament.220x145.jpg');"> <div><h4>Politics Live Blog</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Real value about Samson's men </h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/jamie-the-pacman-pacheco/">Jamie Pacheco</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-04-29">29 April 2022</time></li> <li>4 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Real value about Samson's men ", "name": "Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Real value about Samson's men ", "description": "The high-flying Royals are a surprisingly big price to beat a hopeless Mumbai while Tilak Varma can keep up his good run with the bat, says Jamie Pacheco. ", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/rajasthan-royals-v-mumbai-indians-ipl-tips-real-value-about-samsons-men-290422-206.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/rajasthan-royals-v-mumbai-indians-ipl-tips-real-value-about-samsons-men-290422-206.html", "datePublished": "2022-04-29T13:09:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-04-29T13:11:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Sanju Samson.320x213.png", "articleBody": "The high-flying Royals are a surprisingly big price to beat a hopeless Mumbai while Tilak Varma can keep up his good run with the bat, says Jamie Pacheco. Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians Saturday 30 April, 15:00 TV: live on Sky Sports Royals keep on winning We'd been wondering what would happen when Jos Buttler eventually got out cheaply. Well, what happened against RCB was that even though no-one else in the top order got many runs, Riyan Parag, very quiet so far this tournament, played a little gem of an innings to keep them in the game. And if Parag was the man with the bat, Ravi Ashwin and Kuldeep Sen were the ones who bowled them to victory, sharing seven wickets between them and not going for many runs. Ashwin, by the way, was promoted to number three and his quickfire 17 off nine was pretty useful in the context of the game so we'll have to wait and see if they go with that strategy again. The Royals are looking pretty good as they close in on a Top 2 finish but seem unsure about their fourth overseas player. None of Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell (who made his debut in that game) or Obed McCoy have done enough to seal that spot. Mitchell will probably get another go here. Royals' Likely XI Buttler, Padikkal, Ashwin, Samson, Hetmyer, Mitchell, Parag, Boult, Krishna, Sen, Chahal. Why have Mumbai been so bad? We could be here all day discussing how the five-time Champions Mumbai have found themselves in this position. But in a nutshell: in the auction they took big gambles on English duo Tymal Mills and Jofra Archer that so far haven't paid off, big money man Ishan Kishan has been out of form and none of the other players you'd expect to stand up has really done so. Not skipper Rohit Sharma, not finisher Kieron Pollard, not English tyro Mills. Experienced duo Sky Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah have admittedly been their usual consistent selves while youngsters Dewald Brevis and HR Shokeen have impressed with bat and ball respectively and are certainly two for the future. As is Tilak Varma, the all-rounder, and their top runscorer so far this season. But those are three of the very few positives to take away from the season because it really has been a disaster. Last time out they let KL Rahul get a century, his second in two matches against them. That tells its own story. Mumbai's Likely XI Sharma, Kishan, Brevis, Sky Yadav, Varma, Pollard, Sams, Unadkat, Shokeen, Bumrah, Meredith. Pitch report We're at the DY Patil Stadium for this one. Gujarat's 156 proved too many for KKR last weekend and before that CSK chased 156 against Mumbai with MS Dhoni finding a boundary off the last ball of the game to win the match. And before that, Punjab managed just 151, easily chased by SRH. So, it's the lowest-scoring of the grounds we've had so far and anything above 165 is going to be very competitive. Skippers winning the toss carry on being obsessed by the dew factor and generally want to chase but it's not a bad toss to lose at this ground. Royals a surprisingly big price The Royals are [1.9] to win this match. Now, let's just forget for a second what Mumbai have done in the past by winning all those titles and just judge them on their 2022 performance. No wins in eight, their batsmen have just six fifties between them, the fielding has been sloppy, most of the bowlers have been expensive and they have absolutely nothing to play for except pride. Even the normally ultra-competitive Pollard looked thoroughly fed up last match as they botched yet another chase with Pollard himself struggling to find the middle of the bat. And they're up against a side who is six from eight and as we saw last time, is finding different ways to win games. They're not perfect and sooner or later they'll need better efforts from their middle-order but they're a hell of a lot better than this Mumbai lot in just about every department. Their motivation levels will also be much higher as they aim to stay towards the top of the table and that could make a big difference. A saved run here, a hard-run two instead of a single, that sort of thing. There's another element here. Despite Mumbai's huge success and Rajasthan's struggles over the years, the Royals have a surprisingly good record against the Indians, being 'just' 13-12 down. So you'd think that if they can hold their own with far weaker sides than this one over the years, they should win this one when they're so strong this time round and Mumbai aren't. I'd have priced the Royals up at about [1.7] so with no obvious toss bias, I think [1.9] is a really big price. Varma the value Tilak Varma really has been one of the few bright spots for Mumbai this campaign. He's 15/2 to top score for them here. He's Mumbai's top-scorer with 272 runs, has an extremely healthy average of 45, and an excellent strike rate of 140. Interestingly, he top-scored for Mumbai with 61 when they played each other at the start of April, so that's a good omen. He also top-scored for them with 51 not out against CSK and fell just one run short of doing so again against Lucknow last Sunday, getting out on 38 after Rohit Sharma had scored 39. So that's two wins from eight, one instance of falling one run short and a couple of other near-misses. In a side where just about everyone else is struggling, that's a very decent price. Dan, the man Bumrah is 2/1 favourite to be Mumbai top bowler. No surprises there. He's just about the best fast bowler in the world in this format. The thing with someone like Bumrah (or Rashid Khan or Mohammed Shami for that matter) is that eventually batsmen actually stop trying to be aggressive against them. Less aggression means less wickets. That helps explain why his economy rate is a really good 7.54 but he's only taken five wickets in eight games. And at more than twice the price you can back a man whose stats for the season are actually better. Sams has taken six wickets in just five matches and has often been bowling at the key times for taking wickets: at the start and at the death. At 9/2 he's worth chancing. ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Sanju%20Samson.png", "height": 853, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Jamie Pacheco" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Sanju Samson.728x485.png" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Sanju Samson.450x300.png 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Sanju Samson.600x400.png 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Sanju Samson.728x485.png 728w" alt="Sanju Samson"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Sanju Samson is on course to win his first IPL title. </figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league/rajasthan-royals-v-mumbai-indians/31285067" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Cricket UK","category_label":"Indian Premier League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/cricket\/indian-premier-league\/rajasthan-royals-v-mumbai-indians\/31285067","entry_title":"Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Real value about Samson\u0027s men "}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league/rajasthan-royals-v-mumbai-indians/31285067">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Rajasthan%20Royals%20v%20Mumbai%20Indians%20IPL%20Tips%3A%20Real%20value%20about%20Samson%27s%20men%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Frajasthan-royals-v-mumbai-indians-ipl-tips-real-value-about-samsons-men-290422-206.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Frajasthan-royals-v-mumbai-indians-ipl-tips-real-value-about-samsons-men-290422-206.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Frajasthan-royals-v-mumbai-indians-ipl-tips-real-value-about-samsons-men-290422-206.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Frajasthan-royals-v-mumbai-indians-ipl-tips-real-value-about-samsons-men-290422-206.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Frajasthan-royals-v-mumbai-indians-ipl-tips-real-value-about-samsons-men-290422-206.html&text=Rajasthan%20Royals%20v%20Mumbai%20Indians%20IPL%20Tips%3A%20Real%20value%20about%20Samson%27s%20men%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <p class="entry_body__intro">The high-flying Royals are a surprisingly big price to beat a hopeless Mumbai while Tilak Varma can keep up his good run with the bat, says Jamie Pacheco. </p> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote><p>"I’d have priced the Royals up at about <b class="inline_odds" title="5/7"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/7</span></b> so with no obvious toss bias, I think <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.9</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b> is a really big price."</p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league/sunrisers-hyderabad-v-lucknow-super-giants/31284965"> Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians</a></strong><p>Saturday 30 April, 15:00<br> TV: live on Sky Sports<br> <strong><h2>Royals keep on winning <h2></h2></h2></strong> </p><p>We'd been wondering what would happen when <strong>Jos Buttler </strong>eventually got out cheaply. </p><p>Well, what happened against RCB was that even though no-one else in the top order got many runs, Riyan Parag, very quiet so far this tournament, played a little gem of an innings to keep them in the game. </p><p>And if Parag was the man with the bat, <strong>Ravi Ashwin and Kuldeep Sen</strong> were the ones who bowled them to victory, sharing seven wickets between them and not going for many runs. </p><p>Ashwin, by the way, was promoted to number three and his quickfire 17 off nine was pretty useful in the context of the game so we'll have to wait and see if they go with that strategy again. </p><p><img alt="Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Jos%20Buttler%20Rajasthan%20Royals.600x400.jpg" width="1080" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The Royals are looking pretty good as they close in on a Top 2 finish but seem unsure about their fourth overseas player. </p><p>None of Rassie van der Dussen, <strong>Daryl Mitchell</strong> (who made his debut in that game) or Obed McCoy have done enough to seal that spot. Mitchell will probably get another go here. </p><p><strong>Royals' Likely XI</strong></p><p>Buttler, Padikkal, Ashwin, Samson, Hetmyer, Mitchell, Parag, Boult, Krishna, Sen, Chahal. </p><p><strong><h2> Why have Mumbai been so bad? </h2></strong> </p><p>We could be here all day discussing how the <strong>five-time Champions</strong> Mumbai have found themselves in this position. </p><p>But in a nutshell: in the auction they took big gambles on English duo Tymal Mills and <strong>Jofra Archer </strong>that so far haven't paid off, big money man Ishan Kishan has been out of form and none of the other players you'd expect to stand up has really done so. </p><p>Not skipper Rohit Sharma, not finisher <strong>Kieron Pollard</strong>, not English tyro Mills. </p><p>Experienced duo Sky Yadav and <strong>Jasprit Bumrah</strong> have admittedly been their usual consistent selves while youngsters Dewald Brevis and HR Shokeen have impressed with bat and ball respectively and are certainly two for the future. </p><p>As is <strong>Tilak Varma</strong>, the all-rounder, and their top runscorer so far this season. </p><p>But those are three of the very few positives to take away from the season because it really has been a disaster. Last time out they let <strong>KL Rahul</strong> get a century, his second in two matches against them. </p><p>That tells its own story. </p><p><strong>Mumbai's Likely XI</strong></p><p>Sharma, Kishan, Brevis, Sky Yadav, Varma, Pollard, Sams, Unadkat, Shokeen, Bumrah, Meredith. </p><p><strong><h2>Pitch report</h2></strong> </p><p>We're at the <strong>DY Patil Stadium</strong> for this one. </p><p>Gujarat's 156 proved too many for KKR last weekend and before that CSK chased 156 against Mumbai with <strong>MS Dhoni </strong>finding a boundary off the last ball of the game to win the match. </p><p>And before that, Punjab managed <strong>just 151</strong>, easily chased by SRH. </p><blockquote>So, it's the lowest-scoring of the grounds we've had so far and anything above 165 is going to be very competitive. </blockquote><p><img alt="Kieron Pollard - 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Kieron%20Pollard%20-%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Skippers winning the toss carry on being obsessed by the <strong>dew factor</strong> and generally want to chase but it's not a bad toss to lose at this ground. </p><p><strong><h2>Royals a surprisingly big price</h2></strong> </p><p>The Royals are <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.9</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b> to win this match. </p><p>Now, let's just forget for a second what Mumbai have done in the past by winning all <strong>those titles</strong> and just judge them on their 2022 performance. </p><p>No wins in eight, their batsmen have just six fifties between them, the <strong>fielding</strong> has been sloppy, most of the bowlers have been expensive and they have absolutely nothing to play for except pride. </p><p>Even the normally ultra-competitive <strong>Pollard</strong> looked thoroughly fed up last match as they botched yet another chase with Pollard himself struggling to find the middle of the bat. </p><p>And they're up against a side who is six from eight and as we saw last time, is finding <strong>different ways</strong> to win games. They're not perfect and sooner or later they'll need better efforts from their middle-order but they're a hell of a lot better than this <strong>Mumbai lot</strong> in just about every department. </p><p>Their motivation levels will also be <strong>much higher</strong> as they aim to stay towards the top of the table and that could make a big difference. A saved run here, a hard-run two instead of a single, that sort of thing. </p><blockquote>There's another element here. Despite Mumbai's huge success and Rajasthan's struggles over the years, the Royals have a surprisingly good record against the Indians, being 'just' 13-12 down. </blockquote><p><img alt="Rohit Sharma Mumbai.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Rohit%20Sharma%20Mumbai.600x338.jpg" width="956" height="538" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>So you'd think that if they can hold their own with far weaker sides than this one over the years, they should win this one when they're so strong this time round and Mumbai aren't. </p><p>I'd have priced the Royals up at about <b class="inline_odds" title="5/7"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/7</span></b> so with no obvious toss bias, I think <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.9</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b> is a really big price.</p><p><strong><h2>Varma the value </h2></strong> </p><p><strong>Tilak Varma</strong> really has been one of the few bright spots for Mumbai this campaign. He's 15/2 to top score for them here. </p><p>He's Mumbai's top-scorer with <strong>272 runs</strong>, has an extremely healthy average of 45, and an excellent strike rate of 140. </p><p>Interestingly, he top-scored for Mumbai with 61 when they played each other at the start of <strong>April</strong>, so that's a good omen. He also top-scored for them with 51 not out against CSK and fell just <strong>one run short</strong> of doing so again against Lucknow last Sunday, getting out on 38 after Rohit Sharma had scored 39. </p><p>So that's two wins from eight, one instance of falling one run short and a couple of other near-misses. </p><p>In a side where just about everyone else is <strong>struggling</strong>, that's a very decent price. </p><p><strong><h2>Dan, the man </h2></strong> </p><p>Bumrah is 2/1 favourite to be <strong>Mumbai top bowler</strong>. No surprises there. He's just about the best fast bowler in the world in this format. </p><p>The thing with someone like Bumrah (or Rashid Khan or Mohammed Shami for that matter) is that eventually batsmen actually stop trying to be aggressive against them. Less aggression means less wickets. That helps explain why his <strong>economy rate</strong> is a really good 7.54 but he's only taken five wickets in eight games. </p><p><img alt="Sydney Thunder bowler Daniel Sams.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Sydney%20Thunder%20bowler%20Daniel%20Sams.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><blockquote>And at more than twice the price you can back a man whose stats for the season are actually better.</blockquote><p>Sams has taken six wickets in just five matches and has often been bowling at the key times for taking wickets: at the start and at the death. </p><p>At 9/2 he's worth chancing. </p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>JAMIE'S 2022 IPL P AND L</h2> <p>Points wagered: 22.5pts<br> Points returned: 13.3pts<br> P and L: -9.2pts</p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/cricket/market/1.198222989">Back Rajasthan Royals to win @ <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.9</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b> </a><br> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league/rajasthan-royals-v-mumbai-indians/31285067">Back Daniel Sams to be Mumbai Top Bowler @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b> </a><br> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league/rajasthan-royals-v-mumbai-indians/31285067">Back Tilek Varma to be Mumbai Top Batsman @ <b class="inline_odds" title="15/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/2</span></b> </a></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.198222989" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>Indian Premier League: Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians (Match Odds)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Saturday 30 April, 3.00pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Rajasthan Royals</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rajasthan Royals" data-market_id="1.198222989" data-price="1.89" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2954266">1.89</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Rajasthan Royals" data-market_id="1.198222989" data-price="1.91" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="2954266">1.91</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mumbai Indians</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mumbai Indians" data-market_id="1.198222989" data-price="2.1" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2954281">2.1</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Mumbai Indians" data-market_id="1.198222989" data-price="2.14" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="2954281">2.14</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Frajasthan-royals-v-mumbai-indians-ipl-tips-real-value-about-samsons-men-290422-206.html%23gobet-1.198222989">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Frajasthan-royals-v-mumbai-indians-ipl-tips-real-value-about-samsons-men-290422-206.html%23gobet-1.198222989">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget__body"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> </div> <div class="widget__footer" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"><a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-free20-val225-temp" target="_blank">Bet now</a></div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league/rajasthan-royals-v-mumbai-indians/31285067" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Cricket UK","category_label":"Indian Premier League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/cricket\/indian-premier-league\/rajasthan-royals-v-mumbai-indians\/31285067","entry_title":"Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Real value about Samson\u0027s men "}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league/rajasthan-royals-v-mumbai-indians/31285067">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Rajasthan%20Royals%20v%20Mumbai%20Indians%20IPL%20Tips%3A%20Real%20value%20about%20Samson%27s%20men%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Frajasthan-royals-v-mumbai-indians-ipl-tips-real-value-about-samsons-men-290422-206.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Frajasthan-royals-v-mumbai-indians-ipl-tips-real-value-about-samsons-men-290422-206.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Frajasthan-royals-v-mumbai-indians-ipl-tips-real-value-about-samsons-men-290422-206.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Frajasthan-royals-v-mumbai-indians-ipl-tips-real-value-about-samsons-men-290422-206.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Frajasthan-royals-v-mumbai-indians-ipl-tips-real-value-about-samsons-men-290422-206.html&text=Rajasthan%20Royals%20v%20Mumbai%20Indians%20IPL%20Tips%3A%20Real%20value%20about%20Samson%27s%20men%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/rajasthan-royals-v-mumbai-indians-ipl-tips-real-value-about-samsons-men-290422-206.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/gujarat-titans-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-tips-back-hardik-to-lead-titans-290422-646.html">Gujarat Titans v Royal Challengers Bangalore: Back hero Hardik to lead Titans to the points</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/images/Hardik Pandaya.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/images/Hardik%20Pandaya.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/kolkata-knight-riders-v-punjab-kings-ipl-tips-chak-attack-on-the-cards-310322-194.html">Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings IPL Tips: Chak attack on the cards</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/shikhar dhawan.728x463.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/shikhar%20dhawan.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/lucknow-super-giants-v-chennai-super-kings-ipl-tips-rahuls-revenge-300322-206.html">Lucknow Super Giants v Chennai Super Kings IPL Tips: Rahul's revenge</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/rahul1280.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/rahul1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/punjab-kings-v-lucknow-super-giants-ipl-tips-pandey-has-potential-280422-194.html">Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants IPL Tips: Pandey has potential</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Manish Pandey India - 1280.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/Manish%20Pandey%20India%20-%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/ipl-betting-kohli-proving-class-is-temporary-form-is-permanent-270422-194.html">IPL Betting: Kohli proving class is temporary form is permanent</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Kohlit20.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/Kohlit20.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/match-previews/delhi-capitals-v-kolkata-knight-riders-ipl-tips-back-openers-tight-match-to-call-260422-171.html">Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Tips: Back openers in tight match to call</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/DavidWarnerIPL.728x410.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/DavidWarnerIPL.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">More Indian Premier League</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation"> <h4 class="section_title">More Cricket</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/" class=" "> Cricket Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/" class=" "> Twenty20 </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/twenty20-world-cup/" class=" "> Twenty20 World Cup </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/" class="active "> Indian Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/ipl-betting/" class=" "> IPL Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/match-previews/" class=" "> Match Previews </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/teams/" class=" "> Teams </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-hundred/" class=" "> The Hundred </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/" class=" "> Big Bash </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/" class=" "> England </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/" class=" "> Australia </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/" class=" "> India </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/" class=" "> New Zealand </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/" class=" "> Pakistan </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/" class=" "> Sri Lanka </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/" class=" "> South Africa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/west-indies-cricket/" class=" "> West Indies </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/" class=" "> The Ashes </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/lanka-premier-league/" class=" "> Lanka Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Cricket Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/st-lucia-t10-blast/" class=" "> St Lucia T10 Blast </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/" class=" "> Pakistan Super League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/caribbean-premier-league/" class=" "> Caribbean Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/mzansi-super-league/" class=" "> Mzansi Super League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/vincy-premier-league/" class=" "> Vincy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/" class=" "> Cricket World Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/county-cricket/" class=" "> County Cricket </a> </li> </ul> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div class="lazy_widget"></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div id="side-sport-text-ad" class="widget"> <div class="widget__body"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> </div> <div class="widget__footer"> <a class="button grad_yellow" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-free20-val225-temp">BET & WIN</a> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li> Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Real value about Samson's men </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/", "name": "Cricket" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/", "name": "Indian Premier League" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/rajasthan-royals-v-mumbai-indians-ipl-tips-real-value-about-samsons-men-290422-206.html", "name": "Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Real value about Samson's men " } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/">US Sports</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Frajasthan-royals-v-mumbai-indians-ipl-tips-real-value-about-samsons-men-290422-206.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fcricket%2Findian-premier-league---ipl%2Frajasthan-royals-v-mumbai-indians-ipl-tips-real-value-about-samsons-men-290422-206.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <footer class="layout__footer"> <footer class="footer"> <div class="footer__column"> <p class="footer__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</p> </div> <div class="footer__column footer__column--links"> <div class="footer__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="small_print"> <div class="small_print__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p>© Betfair 2007–2022</p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football//"><strong>Latest</strong> Football</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Latest</strong> Horse Racing</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Latest</strong> Golf</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Latest</strong> Cricket</a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v652eace1692a40cfa3763df669d7439c1639079717194" integrity="sha512-Gi7xpJR8tSkrpF7aordPZQlW2DLtzUlZcumS8dMQjwDHEnw9I7ZLyiOj/6tZStRBGtGgN6ceN6cMH8z7etPGlw==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"70393de5cd3105d2","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","version":"2021.12.0","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>