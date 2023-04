Royals have six appeal

Jaipur toss bias in-play

Will De Kock make it?

Rajasthan Royals v Lucknow Super Giants

Wednesday 19 April, 15:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

The Royals are top of the pile and tournament favourites after beating Gujarat Titans on the road last time out. They look assured of a play-off spot even at this early stage.

They're not without problems, though. Dev Paddikal and Riyan Parag are having an indifferent time. Pacer Sandeep Sharma and Parag are likely to switch.

Possible XI bat first: Jaiswal, Buttler, Samson, Paddikal, Parag, Hetmyer, Jurel, Ashwin, Boult, Zampa, Chahal

Lucknow continue to resist the need to bring in Quinton de Kock with Kyle Mayers strong in the opening berth. KL Rahul finally managed a top-bat effort against Punjab but it came in defeat. Yudhvir Singh or Amit Mishra are likely the bowlers to switch in or out for Ayush Badoni.

Possible XI bat first: Rahul, Mayers, Hooda, Krunal, Pooran, Stoinis, Gowtham, Badoni, Bishnoi, Avesh, Wood

Pitch report

Since 2017 the average first-innings score in Jaipur has been 162. Unsurprisingly, there's a bat-second advantage coming in at 62% since 2017. Rajasthan could well put a squeeze on Lucknow up front but do bear in mind that the visitors are okay with that. They have made it to second in the standings off the back of late hitting from the likes of Nic Pooran and Marcus Stoinis. Royals can breach the 179.5 par line.

This is Royals' first game at their home stadium and the 1.824/5 that they take the points could look big come the end of the season. Batting first we epxect them to be shorter at the break.

We also expect them to shorten up in the powerplay were they to bowl first because KL Rahul is not the quickest. We will also know if Royals have done their homework and are 'on it' because Mayers has an average of just 15 against spin. They need to go with spin early.

Rajasthan to win and both teams to score 160 with Sportsbook is priced at even money and has appeal.

Likewise the 13/10 that Royals win and hit most sixes. The relationship between most sixes and winning the match is rock-solid. Pair that with the toss bias and we're cosy.

Back Royals batting second most sixes and to win 13/10

Tops value

Buttler has been boosted to 2/1 by Sportsbook and KL Rahul likewise to 12/5 for top team bat respectively. Both are bets on win rate in the last two years and this season.