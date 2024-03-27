Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals IPL Tips: Royals can continue strong start

Buttler and Warner bets

Jaipur pitch looked flat

Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals

Thursday 27 March, 14:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals team news

Royals are a strong outfit but if there's a weakness it's with domestic batting. They're probably one short. Hence Nandre Burger taking an overseas spot on the bench against Lucknow Super Giants for Shimron Hetmyer and Riyan Parag at No 4.

Probable XI: Jaiswal, Buttler, Samson, Parag, Hetmyer/Burger (subs), Jurel Ashwin, Sandeep, Chahal, Avesh, Boult

Delhi were well-beaten by Punjab in their opener. Their bowling looks particularly weak. Anrich Nortje is a key inclusion for them if they can get him fit. Otherwise they seem reliant on Mitchell Marsh and David Warner engineering fast starts with the bat. They may have to find room for Jhye Richardson with Trsitan Stubbs coming out.

Possible XI: Warner, M Marsh, Hope, Pant, Porel, Axar, Kumar, Kuldeep, Khaleel, Ishant, Richardson

Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals pitch report

Royals' 194 against Lucknow was a trend buster. Seven times in the previous 12 IPL fixtures first-innings scores had come in under 170. In the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Trophy there were only three of more than 150 in 14. Royals will be expected to bust a par line of 181.5.

Royals are 1.774/5 with Delhi 2.285/4. That's a smidge of value on the home side as it wouldn't have been a surprise to see them as short as 1.705/7 here.

Besides Royals enjoying significantly better balance than Delhi, there were hints of a spin issue for the latter in their opener.

With Ravi Ashwin and Yuz Chahal in the home line-up, Delhi face arguably a greater test than that offered by Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar. Margin of victories for Royals with Sportsbook are solid options - see 11/112.00 for six wickets or 51-60 runs.

That spin issue could inform an Exchange strategy. Delhi may well go hard in the first six overs - so long as they can survive Trent Boult's opening salvo - but then could get stuck.

There's a potential mean 12 overs from the Royals spin twins and the brilliant pacer Sandeep Sharma. Any drift in Royals price in the first six is an opportunity.

Warner has a two-year win rate at 40.7% so we have to play Sportsbook's boosted 3/14.00 for top DC bat.

We will also keep faith with Jos Buttler for most Royals runs. Buttler is worth continued faith at 13/53.60 with a win rate of 37%.

