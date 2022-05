Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals

Wednesday 11 May, 15:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Royals closing in

Rajasthan snapped a two-game losing streak by beating Punjab Kings and progression to the play-offs looks assured with rivals suffering from more significant issues.

Their longevity in the knockouts, however, is threatened by continuing concerns about their bowling. They are proving pricey in the field. They conceded 189 against Punjab while Gujarat got hold of their attack and both Delhi and KKR breached 200.

What they do well is hit. Having chased superbly against Punjab they will back themselves to get anything. They are not too relaint on Jos Buttler, either, with Yas Jaiswal finding touch.

Possible XI: Jaiswal, Buttler, Samson, Paddikal, Hetmyer, Parag, Ashwin, Boult, Krishna, Chahal, Sen

Delhi under pressure

Putting a sequence of wins together has proved beyond Delhi. But they must do it now or never. They need results to go there way elsewhere if they are to make the last four.

A strong win over Sunrisers gave hope that they would finally find some rhythm before a desperately disappointing defeat by Chennai. They were hammered by 91 runs after conceding 208 and being bowled out for just 117.

And they appear to be unclear of their best line-up with Srikar Bharat, Ripal Patel and Anrich Nortje all coming into the side of late. They appear to be trying to cover for the poor form of Mitchell Marsh and Rishabh Pant who have not delivered.



Probable XI: Warner, Bharat, M Marsh, Pant, Powell, Ripal, Axar, Shardul, Kuldeep, Nortje, Khaleel

Pitch report

The first-innings scores at the DY Patil this season (1-2 denote match won by team batting first or second, most recent first) read: 165-1/208-1/143-2/158-2/156-1/155-2/181-1/151-1/192-1/216-1/162-2/154-2/149-2/169-1/193-1/128-2/205-2.

Kolkata managed 165 versus Mumbai last time and that proved enough despite it being five runs below the par score.

We're likely to have to pay high 170s on the par line. But that's not too bad because these two teams shared 429 runs when they met previously this tournament, Royals defending 222. Sportsbook go 6.5 that both bust 170, 12/5 that both bust 180, 9/2 for both 190 and 10/1 for both 200. Bet the Sportsbook markets here.

Royals stronger

The Royals are 1.845/6 with Delhi 2.1211/10. Given the different levels of self-assuredness between these two sides, the Royals look fair favourites.

They know exactly what they're about and appear to have accepted that they can be expensive in the field. They have a settled XI and a calmness about them.

Delhi are under pressure and not sure who to pick. The debate around how Pant should play is a personification of their issues.

Given Royals' confidence chasing, in and ideal world they would prove profligate in the field and then we can take odds-against them going after something in the 190 region.

Tops value

Buttler and David Warner are boosted to 21/10 and 3/1 respectively to top score for their teams with Sportsbook. Both are wagers on win rates. Buttler is also even money for 30 or more and Warner 5/4.

For some time we have been banging on about Shardul Thakur as value for top Delhi bat. He was one run shy of copping against Chennai. Sportsbook go 35/1. Perhaps that is his best chance gone but he looks to be underrated. Srikar Bharat is overpriced at 5/1 in terms of batting order but we're not convinced by his ability with a career strike rate of 109.

Bet the Sportsbook markets here.