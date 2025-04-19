Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL Tips: Punjab spin style hurts RCB
Ed Hawkins previews the action from Mullanpur and argues that the home bowlers have the edge...
-
Choice affir in Mullanpur
-
Guess work as to state of pitch
-
RCB have issue at ball spinning away
- Chahal and Brar dangerous
-
Kohli may hit back with a score
Punjab Kings v Bengaluru Royal Challengers
Sunday 20 April, 11:00
TV: live on Sky Sports
Punjab Kings v Bengaluru Royal Challengers IPL team news
Punjab went second with their fifth win in seven when thumping RCB on Friday. Three wins from their last seven matches should guarantee a play-off but they will have aspirations of a top-two finish.
Glenn Maxwell was dropped with Marcus Stoinis returning to the XI and that was the right decision. Maxwell lives off reputation far too often. Yuz Chahal has hit form at a key time with six wickets in two matches.
Possible Punjab XI: Arya (Arshdeep sub), Prab Singh, Iyer, Inglis, Wadhera, Shahshank, Stoinis, Jansen, Harpreet, Bartlett, Chahal
RCB have lost all three matches at home so will be pleased to get back on the road. A lack of depth is beginning to cost them and they look a one-dimensional outfit. In a rain-reduced contest against Punjab their batting faltered.
They posted 95 for nine and they just aren't set up to be a thrash and splash batting team. They want to build a platform with Virat Kohli and Dev Padikkal. Liam livingstone, as stated before on these pages, is surely likely to come under pressure for his place from Jacob Bethell.
Probable RCB XI: Salt, Kohli, Patidar, Livingstone (Vhadage sub), Jitesh, Krunal, David, Kumar, Hazlewood, Dayal, Suyash
Punjab Kings v RCB IPL pitch report
It did look as those Mullanpur was a flat one. Rajasthan posted 205 and then Punjab 219 against Chennai. Then we had the chaos of Punjab defending 111 against Kolkata. it means we can't truly bet with confidence about what this surface is like. We always say bet on what you know to be true. This could be a road. Or not.
We'd say wait for the pitch report but the broadcast information is so poor these days, unless Simon Doull does it, that it cannot be relied upon.
The best advice is to wait and see with your own eyes in the first six. Punjab total runs at over 176.5 with Sportsbook could look cheap if it's the surface from the first two games.
Punjab Kings v RCB IPL match prediction
Punjab and RCB are 1.991/1 the pair in the first pure choice affair this IPL. It seems hard to justify. Haven't Punjab, only hours ago, just proved they are the better team?
Man-for-man Punjab have been the more talented since before a ball was bowled. And although they appear to have chaos very much in their locker (the defeat by Sunrisers may be a nadir), they tick far more boxes that RCB.
We would have had Punjab small favourites for this contest. Not least because Yuz Chahal has the ability to move the ball away from a right-hand bat-stacked top order. We keep stakes smart in case Punjab stick in a very Punjab performance.
Punjab Kings v RCB IPL strategy
Chahal's two wickets caused consternation against RCB on Friday. But Harpreet Brar also moved the ball away from the right-hander and took two. It is a problem for RCB which was first exposed by Sai Kishore of Gujarat.
Our play in that first head-to-head was to side with Krunal Pandya, a leftie, at 40s because we thought he would be promoted up the batting order. He was and missed a golden chance for a big win. Krunal has now been cut to 18s. mean. Instead Padikkal, as the lone southpaw in the top five seems to be too big at 7/18.00.
Other options include Chahal to go over 20.5 perforamnce points (1pt per run, 10 for a catch, 20 for a wicket) at even money. But Brar at 13/27.50 for top Punjab bowler also has appeal.
Punjab Kings v RCB IPL player bets
Kohli will be popular for runs after a flop on Friday. Batting at this level is about accepting that failure is more likely than success. Kohli pushes that to the limit, of course, and he will be lined up for a score here. With uncertainty surrounding the pitch the 5/61.84 that he goes over 30.5 runs may be the more astute option.
Now read more Cricket tips and previews here!
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Cricket Tips
Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL Tips: Punjab spin style hurts RCB
-
Cricket Tips
Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Bumrah to make the difference in must-win affair
-
Cricket Tips
Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad: Hosts to win high-scoring game and keep Playoff hopes alive at 3/1