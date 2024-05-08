Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Tips: Bets at 5/1 and 10/1
Ed Hawkins picks out two top runscorer wagers for the action from Dharamsala on Thursday and avises a lay of RCB.
RCB too short
Dharamsala pitch could be flat
Green a bet at 10s
Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore
Tuesday 7 May, 15:00
TV: Live on Sky Sports
Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore team news
Punjab are continuing to favour Rilee Rossouw over Liam Livingstone. There's no room, either for Shikhar Dhawan. England players (jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran and Livingstone) will leave after the group stage but Punjab are struggling for the top four.
Probable XI: Prab Singh/Arshdeep (subs), Bairstow, Rossouw, Shashank, Curran, Jitesh, Ashutosh, Harpreet, Harshal, Chahar, Rabada
Despite three straight wins Bangalore remain a team heavy on batting but light on bowling. Glenn Maxwell has returned to the XI following a break but has yet to produce.
Probable XI: Kohli, Du Plessis, Jacks, Patidar/Dayal (subs) Maxwell, Green, Karthik, Swapnil, Karn, Siraj, Vyshak
Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore pitch report
Punjab failed to chase 167 v Chennai last week at Dharamsala. It was the fifth T20 played there since 2019. Punjab previously failed to chase 213 against Delhi and were unable to defend 187 against Royals. India chased 186 and 146 against Sri Lanka. It does look a decent track and the boundaries are not the biggest. Over 192.5 may be cheap on the 20-over par line.
Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore match prediction
Punjab are 2.265/4 and Bangalore 1.784/5. Both these sides have the potential to be as chaotic as each other and in reality is is probably a choice affair.
A golden rule of IPL betting is to take on RCB at odds-on and we see no reason to divert from such a strategy. Considering they boast only one strong discipline (batting) we're not convinced they should be as short to beat anyone, let alone a Punjab side which is perhaps underrated because of decent returns of net boundary percentage and bet balls per wicket.
Both sides need to keep winning to stand any chance of the play-offs.
Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore Exchange strategy
What we do know, however, about Punjab is that they are not front runners. They are more adept at coming from behind.
So for an in-play strategy a backer of Punjab could add a couple of points. For the same reason Bangalore could be a lay around 1.584/7, particularly if they bat first.
Lay RCB in-play
Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore player bets
Cameron Green and Liam Livingston are two top-bat bets identified at the start of the tournament as solid value yet to win. Green is 10/111.00 for RCB and Livingstone 5/16.00. If Livingstone doesn't play the bet will be void. Virat Kohli is boosted to 13/53.60 for top RCB bat.
Recommended bets
