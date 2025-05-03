Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants IPL Tips: Chaos and runs in the offing

Punjab favourites

LSG need Pooran return to form

Side batting first may shorten

KKR sixes line high

Arshdeep top-bowler bet

Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants

Sunday 4 May, 15:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants IPL team news

Punjab Kings have set their stall out as a batting team with recent tweaks. Azmatullah Omarzai coming into the side as an overseas instead of Xavier Bartlett means they bat down to No 9. Prab Singh and Yuz Chahal are the impact players with bat and ball respectively.

Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell, who looked like being cornerstones of their title bid, are now both out of favour.

Probable Punjab XI: Arya, Prab Singh (yuz Chahal sub), Shreyas, Wadhera, Shahsank, Inglis, Shedge, Harpreet, Omarzai, Arshdeep

Lucknow's fast start is a bit of a distant memory. They have lost three of their last four to hurt their play-off chances and it is no coincidence that it has come with Nic Pooran suffering a dip in form. He has scores of 27-9-11-8 in that sequence.

They did include Mayank Yadav for the first time this season last time out in defeat by Mumbai. Mayank is an out-and-out wicket-taker capable of breaking open a game when all looks lost.

Probable LSG XI: Markram, Marsh, Pooran, Pant, Badoni, Samad, Bishnoi, Avesh, Prince, Digvesh, Mayank (Miller sub)

Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants IPL pitch report

There have been only six matches played at Dharamhsala in T20 in the last five years. The average run rate for that sequence is 9.4. It would be reasonable to expect runs, then. RCB posted 241 in the second of two games played in IPL last year. Previously Chennai had posted 167. Punjab have lost all three of their games there.

With such a short study sample it will be hard to bet with confidence. There is an inkling that Punjab are dangerous with the bat and Sportsbook's overs 187.5 match runs has some appeal. Lucknow conceded an average of 9.8 an over and Punjab 9.3.

Punjab are 1.804/5 with LSG 2.226/5. Those a re skinny odds on Punjab who have chaos very much in their locker. And if we get a flat wicket for this venue, we could be looking at a high-scoring thriller. To say Punjab give you a chance is an understatement.

We don't fancy their bowling attack to keep things tight, particularly after the team changes. And Lucknow have batting power up front at least to cause some consternation.

Given the odds, we are expecting the side batting first to shorten by the break. That could open up a clear strategy for a back-to-lay on LSG to favourite status. Punjab won the earlier meeting by eight wickets.

Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants IPL player bets

Pooran's runs are available to go overs at 28.5 at 5/61.84 and the 44 he notched from 30 in the previous head-to-head may be enough to give him feelgood vibes. There is also a similar pointer with the ball. Arshdeep Singh took three wickets in that game to notch a top-bowler win. He is due for a repeat and Sportsbook's 23/103.30 may be worth a bang. He has five wickets in his three Punjab appearances at the ground.

Recommended Bet Back Nic Pooran over 28.5 runs SBK 5/6