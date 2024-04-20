Punjab Kings v Gujarat Titans IPL Tips: 7/2 Livingstone the man to follow

Outsiders Punjab look the value

Two poor batting teams on display

7/2 4.50 Livingstone the best bet

Punjab Kings Gujarat Titans

Sunday 21 April, 15:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Punjab Kings v Gujarat Titans team news

Shikhar Dhawan may still be missing with a shoulder injury meaning Sam Curran could continue in the opening slot. Jonny Bairstow has been dropped. Matt Short is an option. Prab Singh finally has the chance to cut loose in his favoured position.

Possible XI: S Curran, P Singh, Rossouw, Livingstone, Shashank, Jitesth, Ashutosh, Harpreet, Harshal, Rabada, Arshdeep

Gujarat suffered a horrible loss to Delhi last time out when being rolled for 89. Their batting is an issue. Shahrukh Khan is at least now in their thinking albeit as an impact player. David Miller's return is a huge boost as it keeps Kane Williamson away from the team.

Possible XI: Saha, Gill, Sudharsan, Miller, Manohar, Tewatia, Rashid, Mohit, Noor, Johnson, Warrier/Shahrukh (subs)

Punjab Kings v Gujarat Titans pitch report

Mullanpur saw a first-dig score of 192 as Mumbai tucked into Punjab last time out. But this is a venue marked down as one for possible unders plays if this is a used surface. Laying either poor batting side for 160 or more at around the 1.501/2 mark doesn't seem fanciful or risky.

Punjab are 2.3211/8 with Gujarat 1.738/11. it is very hard indeed to consider the latter price as anything but wrong, and therefore Punjab as value.

Titans, as expected, have struggled after the loss of key men like Hardik Pandya and Mohammad Shami. The loss to Delhi merely crystalised views that it will be a tough season.

The issue we have is that Punjab are a chaotic outfit. They have an uncanny ability to lose games from winning positions and vice versa.

Punjab's personality is the best clue to an Exchange strategy. They are a come-from-behind team so backing them at big numbers from 4.003/1 upwards is an option, particularly with the bat. Their lower order with the Jitesh-Shashank-Ashutosh axis is the best in the league and can cover all manner of top-order sins.

Liam Livingstone stands alone as the sole pre-tourny top five performing batters on the top runscorer market not to have won yet. Is this the time? Sportsbook go 7/24.50 against a win rate of 26.9%. Livingstone won against GT in the 2022 season, took 30 off 10 in his other appearance against them but missed the 2023 head-to-head.