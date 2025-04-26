Indian Premier League

Mumbai Indians v Lucknow Super Giants IPL Tips: 9/1 Miller magic for LSG

David Miller
Miller has a good head-to-head v the MI pace attack

Ed Hawkins previews the contest from the Wankhede on Sunday and finds four bets...

  • MI very short favourites

  • Wankhede could be tricky for batters

  • Hosts need to be tested batting first

  • LSG worth an interest chasing

  • Miller data says top-bat charge is on

Mumbai Indians v Lucknow Super Giants
Sunday 26 April, 11:00
Mumbai Indians v Lucknow Super Giants IPL team news

MI are motoring with four straight wins. But how many of those were impressive? Maybe just the one against Delhi Capitals. Two wins over Sunrisers and one against Chennai, the bottom feeders, suggest the surge isn't quite as impressive on further inspection. 

They are a settled XI, though, and they won't care about the opposition they have beaten. Confidence is high. The No 3 slot is seemingly being shared around with Will Jacks the current incumbent.

Probable MI XI: Rohit, Rickleton, jacks, Yadav, Tilak, Hardik, Naman, Santner, Deepak, Boult, Bumrah

Lucknow have lost two of their last three. Defeat by Delhi last time out was heavy as they could only post 159. They had to use an extra batter in their first-innings with Ayush Badoni coming in for Mitch Marsh. Akash Deep has come out of the side. Ravi Bishnoi is likely to be the impact sub with the ball. Mayank Yadav was supposed to be fit but he is unused thus far.

Rishabh Pant batted down the order with Abdual Samad used at No 4 v Delhi. It will be interesting to see whether they continue with that tactic. 

Probable LSG XI: Markram, Marsh, Pooran, Samad, Miller, Badoni (Bishnoi sub), Pant, Shardul, Rathi, Avesh, Prince

Mumbai Indians v Lucknow Super Giants IPL pitch report

The Wankhede has not been an easy batting surface this season in three of the four matches. RCB's 221 to beat Mumbai is an outlier after KKR managed 116 and there were scores of 162 for Sunrisers and 176 for Chennai. Mumbai are yet to bat first and three of the games (apart from the RCB contest) were won by MI chasing. There is a suggestion that dew is particularly heavy in the chase.

Under Mumbai runs at 193.5 with Sportsbook looks like a fair wager. It keeps another opposition struggle batting first onside, too. That mark would require MI to bust their run rate this season.

Mumbai Indians v Lucknow Super Giants IPL match prediction

The match odds market - and outright - continues to be wowed by MI. The new tournament favourites are no better than 1.654/6 for a fifth straight win. But all may not be plain sailing.

We'd like to see what the hosts can do batting first under pressure on a sticky surface against a Lucknow team which can be dangerous. LSG have been more than competitive this season and will still consider themselves strong play-off contenders. 

Mumbai Indians v Lucknow Super Giants IPL player bets

David Miller's promotion to No 5 last time is good news for us and is he is on our watch list to deliver. Miller is often a good option at the back end of the league stage in tournaments on more worn surfaces. The Wankhede could well be suitable. Miller also has a decent record against the MI pace attack of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar. He has 100 runs off 75 balls with two outs and a strike rate of 133. On two visits to the Wankhede he has struck at 235. Take Sportsbook's 9/110.00 for top bat. 

For MI, we are keen on Hardik Padya. He is 10/111.00 with Sportsbook and if we're right about the surface he should be a live runner. He is good for at least one win a season. 

