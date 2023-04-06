</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings Tips: Ali and Gaikwad can go again 
Jamie Pacheco
06 April 2023
4 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/mumbai-indians-v-chennai-super-kings-tips-ali-and-gaikwad-can-go-again-060423-206.html", "datePublished": "2023-04-06T13:18:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-04-06T13:55:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Two of their heroes from their recent win can shine again for CSK with bat and ball respectively at decent prices, says Jamie Pacheco... Mumbai bowling looks weak Advantage to the chaser at the Wankhede Stadium Red-hot Gaikwad can come good again at 7/2 Saturday April 8, 15:00TV: Live on Sky Sports Mumbai Team News With most sides now looking forward to their third match of the season, Mumbai will play just their second. They'll be looking to bounce back from a big defeat to RCB last weekend, posting 171/7 and watching Bangalore's top order make a mockery of that total by chasing it with 22 balls to spare for the loss of just two wickets. That their bowling might struggle should come as no surprise. Jofra Archer aside, it's lacking in star quality, or just IPL quality, for that matter. Jason Behrendoff, who came on as an impact sub has a fine T20 record but it's not on these sorts of pitches and he wouldn't be the first Australian bowler to not be able to transfer Big Bash form to this competition. Tim David continues to have a quiet time of it, as has been the case for the last few months; South African duo Tristan Stubbs and Dewald Brevis will wait for their chance. Possible XISharma, Kishan, Green, Sky Yadav, Varma, Wadhera, David, Behrendorff, Khan, Chawla, Archer. CSK Team News Two games, one win. After losing to Gujarat first up, CSK bounced back with a 12-run win in a high-scoring match against LSG. All of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube and Ambati Rayudu made important contributions with the bat, with high strike rates, to post 217/7. But they can thank man-of-the-match Moeen Ali for defending that because some attacking batting and wayward bowling allowed LSG to get off to a fast start and they needed Ali's wickets to peg them back. His 4/26 was essential and Chennai would have been grateful to have had Ben Stokes the fielder in action because Stokes the all-rounder is going nowhere fast. The England Test skipper took two vital catches on the boundary that went a long way to winning the match. But they'll have to be a lot more disciplined with the ball going forward. They conceded 13 wides and two no-balls last time out. Sisanda Magala, who bowled beautifully for South Africa in the last month or so and is now available, could come in for Mitchell Santner. Possible XIGaikwad, Conway, Dube, Ali, Stokes, Rayudu, Jadeja, Dhoni, Santner/Magala, Chahar, Hangargekar Pitch report The Wankhede Stadium is one of the higher-scoring grounds with a first innings average of 167. The average winning first innings score is 181. Chasers win 52% of the time which is actually a bit lower than you'd think it would be. Mumbai will feel their best chance of winning is in a chase because right now they probably wouldn't trust their bowlers to defend any less than about 190-195. But MS Dhoni could spring a surprise by batting first after it served them well in midweek if he were to win the toss. How to play Mumbai are [1.93] favourites on the back of a good head-to-head record in this fixture with 21 wins and 15 defeats from the 36 matches between them. The market is also taking into consideration that they generally do well at home, though that certainly hasn't been the case so much these last few years. But CSK dodged a bullet the other day, and their bowling looks a bit suspect itself. The plan if you want to play may be to try to back the chaser at the halfway mark at around [1.9]-[2.0] if they're chasing 180 or less. CSK Top Batsman The first price of note in this market is the 11/1 on Shivam Dube, who last time out batted at three and hit a vital 27 off 16. If he bats there again, by no means a certainty, that will look big indeed because he can score quickly and looked in great touch the other day. But at a boosted 7/2 you can back Gaikwad to make it three from three. He started off with 92 and followed that up with 57, top-scoring on both occasions. Unsurprisingly, he's the Orange Cap holder right now. If we're unsure about Dube's batting position, that's not the case here. Gaikwad will open, is in fine form, full of confidence and has now played enough IPL cricket to be considered the real deal. The 11/4 may have tempted us anyway but the boosted 7/2 is too good to turn down. Ruturaj Gaikwad to be CSK Top Batsman 7/2 CSK Top Bowler And let's see if Ali can strike again. He doesn't often bowl his four overs in the IPL but MS Dhoni will have taken note of how tidy yet aggressive his bowling was the other day and may give him his full quota for a second match running. If Santner misses out to Sigala, Ali may be preferred to the somewhat out-of-sorts Jadeja as the chief spinner and may have every chance of being CSK top bowler. The nice thing about a quote of 11/2 is that a two-way tie for wickets will still see you walk away with a decent profit. Jamie Pacheco...</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Mumbai bowling looks weak </strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Advantage to the chaser at the Wankhede Stadium</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league/mumbai-indians-v-chennai-super-kings/32239528"><strong>Red-hot Gaikwad can come good again at 7/2 </strong></a></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league/kolkata-knight-riders-v-royal-challengers-bangalore/32234606" a="">Saturday April 8, 15:00<br>TV: Live on Sky Sports</a></strong></p><h2>Mumbai Team News</h2><p></p><p>With most sides now looking forward to their third match of the season, Mumbai will play just their second.</p><p>They'll be looking to bounce back from a big defeat to RCB last weekend, posting 171/7 and watching Bangalore's top order make a <strong>mockery</strong> of that total by chasing it with 22 balls to spare for the loss of just two wickets. <br>That their bowling might struggle should come as no surprise.</p><p>Jofra Archer aside, it's lacking in star quality, or just IPL quality, for that matter. Jason Behrendoff, who came on as an impact sub has a fine T20 record but it's not on these sorts of pitches and he wouldn't be the first Australian bowler to not be able to transfer <strong>Big Bash</strong> form to this competition.</p><p><strong>Tim David </strong>continues to have a quiet time of it, as has been the case for the last few months; South African duo Tristan Stubbs and Dewald Brevis will wait for their chance.</p><p><span><strong>Possible XI</strong>Sharma, Kishan, Green, Sky Yadav, Varma, Wadhera, David, Behrendorff, Khan, Chawla, Archer.</span></p><h2>CSK Team News</h2><p></p><p>Two games, one win. After losing to Gujarat first up, CSK bounced back with a 12-run win in a high-scoring match against LSG.</p><p>All of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, <strong>Shivam Dube</strong> and Ambati Rayudu made important contributions with the bat, with high strike rates, to post 217/7.</p><p>But they can thank man-of-the-match <strong>Moeen Ali </strong>for defending that because some attacking batting and wayward bowling allowed LSG to get off to a fast start and they needed Ali's wickets to peg them back.</p><p>His 4/26 was essential and Chennai would have been grateful to have had <strong>Ben Stokes the fielder</strong> in action because Stokes the all-rounder is going nowhere fast. The England Test skipper took two vital catches on the boundary that went a long way to winning the match.</p><p><img alt="Ben Stokes training.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Ben%20Stokes%20training.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>But they'll have to be a lot more disciplined with the ball going forward. They conceded 13 wides and two no-balls last time out.</p><p><strong>Sisanda Magala</strong>, who bowled beautifully for South Africa in the last month or so and is now available, could come in for Mitchell Santner.</p><p><span><strong>Possible XI</strong>Gaikwad, Conway, Dube, Ali, Stokes, Rayudu, Jadeja, Dhoni, Santner/Magala, Chahar, Hangargekar </span></p><h2>Pitch report</h2><p></p><p>The <strong>Wankhede Stadium </strong>is one of the higher-scoring grounds with a first innings average of 167. The average winning first innings score is 181.</p><p>Chasers win 52% of the time which is actually a bit lower than you'd think it would be.</p><p>Mumbai will feel their best chance of winning is in a chase because right now they probably wouldn't trust their <strong>bowlers</strong> to defend any less than about 190-195.</p><p>But MS Dhoni could spring a surprise by batting first after it served them well in midweek if he were to win the toss.</p><h2>How to play</h2><p></p><p>Mumbai are <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.93</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b> favourites on the back of a good head-to-head record in this fixture with 21 wins and 15 defeats from the <strong>36 matches</strong> between them.</p><p>The market is also taking into consideration that they generally do well at home, though that certainly hasn't been the case so much these last few years.</p><p><img alt="Rohit Sharma Mumbai.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Rohit%20Sharma%20Mumbai.600x338.jpg" width="956" height="538" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p><br>But CSK dodged a bullet the other day, and their bowling looks a bit suspect itself. The plan if you want to play may be to try to back <strong>the chaser </strong>at the halfway mark at around <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.9</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b>-<b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b> if they're chasing 180 or less.</p><h2>CSK Top Batsman</h2><p></p><p>The first price of note in this market is the 11/1 on <strong>Shivam Dube</strong>, who last time out batted at three and hit a vital 27 off 16. If he bats there again, by no means a certainty, that will look big indeed because he can score quickly and looked in great touch the other day.</p><p>But at a boosted 7/2 you can <strong>back Gaikwad</strong> to make it three from three. He started off with 92 and followed that up with 57, top-scoring on both occasions. Unsurprisingly, he's the Orange Cap holder right now.</p><p>If we're unsure about Dube's batting position, that's not the case here. Gaikwad will open, is in fine form, full of confidence and has now played enough <strong>IPL cricket</strong> to be considered the real deal. The 11/4 may have tempted us anyway but the boosted 7/2 is too good to turn down.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Ruturaj Gaikwad to be CSK Top Batsman</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league/mumbai-indians-v-chennai-super-kings/32239528" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">7/2</a></div><h2>CSK Top Bowler</h2><p></p><p>And let's see if Ali can strike again. He doesn't often bowl his four overs in the IPL but MS Dhoni will have taken note of how tidy yet aggressive his bowling was the other day and may give him his full quota for a second match running.</p><p><img alt="Ind MS Dhoni 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/cricket/Ind%20MS%20Dhoni%201280.600x338.jpg" width="4930" height="2774" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p><br>If Santner misses out to Sigala, Ali may be preferred to the somewhat out-of-sorts Jadeja as the chief spinner and may have every chance of being CSK top bowler. The nice thing about a quote of 11/2 is that a two-way tie for wickets will still see you walk away with a decent profit.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Moeen Ali to be CSK Top Bowler</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cricket/indian-premier-league/mumbai-indians-v-chennai-super-kings/32239528" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">11/2</a></div></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>JAMIE'S 2023 IPL P AND L</h2> <p>Points Wagered: 2 Points Returned: 0 P and L: -2 pts</p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">12 Places Paid for Each-Way Bets on the US Masters</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p>The Betfair Sportsbook are paying <span>12 places instead of 5 on pre-tournament each-way bets placed on the Winner market. The Betfair Sportsbook are paying 12 places instead of 5 on pre-tournament each-way bets placed on the Winner market. 