Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Friday, 15:00 BST

Live on Sky Sports Cricket

And then there were three. The 2021 Indian Premier League will either produce a first-time winner or be won by the inaugural champions for the first time since the late, great Shane Warne led Rajasthan Royals to victory back in 2008. Gujarat Titans await the winner in the final.

RCB have the momentum

No doubt, Bangalore are entitled to start in better spirits. They only qualified thanks to Delhi blowing their final match and took advantage with a cracking performance in Wednesday's Eliminator to beat Lucknow. Whereas Rajasthan blew a great position in the Qualifier against Gujurat.

Writing earlier today, Ed Hawkins argues that the experience could finish Royals. That the pressure has got to them, whereas RCB played with freedom after earning their repreive. Good points as ever, but I'm loathe to draw conclusions from those matches.



For one thing, the toss probably worked against Rajasthan. Neither team knew what a good score was at Eden Gardens and I felt they weren't aggressive enough during the middle overs.

Secondly, RCB fundamentally won off the back of one magnificent performance on one day. Based on what he achieved in four forgettable appearances last year, who could have foreseen the impact Rajat Patidar has made?

Buttler's return to form is timely

I'm still inclined to think longer-term and say that Royals have been the better side throughout the competition. That Jos Buttler returned to his best last time is a huge positive. He was entitled to a mid-season dip after starting so strongly and has been easily the best batsman in this tournament.

I remain of the view that Royals have an almost perfectly balanced line-up and would make them favourites, as opposed to 2.0621/20 outsiders. However there are too many known unknowns to play before the toss here, as this will be the first match of the season played at Ahmedabad.

New ground presents a conundrum

In fact, our study sample for the Navendra Modi Stadium is very small. There have been some internationals played here, producing contrasting scores, but only five IPL matches last season, prior to the Covid curtailment and switch to the U.A.E. I shall only focus on those five, as form doesn't generally translate that well between franchise cricket and internationals.

Those five first innings totals ranged from 123 to 179, with three being successfully chased. The two above 170 were successfully defended, so perhaps par is around there. Which would be much lower than the two play-offs so far at Eden Gardens. Notably the 123 came in the first match of the season, thus dispelling the theory I'd usually employ about fresh pitches being good for runs.

In fact the same trend was seen during the T20 series between England and India previously so, if anything, this may be a game to back 'unders' on the 1st Innings Runs market. 165 or more is generally available to lay pre-match at around 1.51/2. Try that and if you're not matched immediately, leave the order up in-play.

Those five matches produced between ten and 15 sixes, so a line of Over/Under 13.5 is probably about right. There wasn't a notable bias towards scoring early or late in the innings.

Try these two at big odds for top runscorer

Regarding Top Team Runscorer, the two #OddsBoost players are Jos Buttler and Faf du Plessis - enhanced to 5/2 and 13/5 respectively. On historic stats, both offers are fair, especially Buttler, but instead I'll try a couple of speculative punts at long odds.

First for Rajasthan, Ravi Ashwin has been promoted up the order a few times and landed this market when batting at three against Delhi. Whether he will do so today is obviously questionable, but 20/1 strikes me as excellent value given the possibility. In any case, he can be explosive at the death and if scores are lower than average today, finishers have a better chance than usual.

One finisher who I like for RCB is Shahbaz Ahmed at 35/1. Again, there's form to back this bet up. He won this market twice, in their third and fifth matches, including against Rajasthan. He was due to come in at seven last time but has batted as high as five.

Finally, especially given that assessment of runs being likelier to be at a premium, I must take on Virat Kohli. Granted, he stood up when it mattered in the final group game but Kohli has been poor again in this tournament. RCB's weak link. A line of Over/Under 27.5 is too high - he's failed to reach it in nine out of 15 innings this season.

