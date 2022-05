Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Saturday, 15:00 BST

Live on Sky Sports Cricket

From holding high hopes at earlier stages of the season, this is almost another win or bust scenario for both sides. It certainly is for KKR, who could win both of their final matches and would still probably fail to qualify for the play-offs. Hence outright odds of 400.0399/1.

Sunrisers coming off four straight losses

For Sunrisers though, the window of opportunity is slightly bigger. Winning their last three matches would take them to 16 points and probable qualification, but anything less is unlikely to be enough. Considering they've lost their last four matches, it's a very tall order.

KKR did rise to the challenge of their impossible task last time, hammering Mumbai. Yet again, the batting order was reshuffled with Venkatesh Iyer returning to the opener's slot alongside Ajinkya Rahane, and Aaron Finch left out. I'm sure this lack of a consistent plan has been critical to their undoing, and that should worry England fans now KKR coach Brendon McCullum has signed on.

KKR dangerous with nothing to lose

For me, there's no reason why this squad isn't good enough to contend, yet they're languishing in seventh place, alongside teams which have played fewer games. Nevertheless with nothing to lose, they are dangerous. The latest line-up had a sometimes opener batting at nine (Sunil Narine) and a crack bowling attack of international stars.

In contrast, I'm still of the view that Sunrisers have actually overperformed this term. They would have been my pick for bottom place yet could still qualify. Taking over from David Warner, Kane Williamson has proved a massive liability at the top, not scoring enough runs and certainly not quickly enough.

The latest Sunrisers line-up had an out-and-out bowler in Kartik Tyagi batting at eight, and those above him look painfully thin. Their hopes tend to revolve around Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran, batting from three to five.

Natarajan loss has ruined Hyderabad bowling

A further worry is that was once their strength has become a weakness. They've conceded a catastrophic 800 runs during those four straight defeats. Losing Thangarasu Natarajan to injury has been particularly costly and, although a star earlier in the tournament, Umran Malik has become expensive, with an economy above 9.0.

I think Sunrisers are there for the taking. They are vulnerable in all departments and, assuming this deep KKR line-up come out all guns blazing, with nothing to lose, they will likely concede far too many runs than their own weak order are capable of. Historically, KKR have the edge, leading 14-8 in their head-to-head.

Odds of 1.875/6 are perfectly reasonable, especially given there is no obvious toss bias at Pune. If anything, it is an advantage to bat first. Defenders have won nine out of 12 matches at the MCA International Stadium although, in the last match, Gujarat were the first toss winner to bat first.

This was one of the matches previewed on the latest Cricket...Only Bettor. We were all in agreement that there could be some value at big prices, down the batting order. Scores are coming down rapidly and the top scorer markets may well be winnable with a quickfire 30 late on.

Ed Hawkins mentioned Bhuvneshwar Kumar at 100/1 for Sunrisers and Pat Cummins at 35/1 for Kolkata. I'll add to that list Marco Jansen at 50/1 and Sunil Narine at 70/1 for the two sides respectively. The latter may well be due in late again but remember, he has often opened in the past and is always liable to be promoted mid-innings.

Try Southee for Man of the Match

For those preferring the more predictable types, at the top of the innings, the two #OddsBoosts are for Kane Williamson and Aaron Finch - enhanced to 10/3 and 7/2 respectively.

Finally for Man of the Match, Tim Southee is well worth a punt at 16/1. He showed last season how effective he is later in the season, on used, slower pitches and is performing well again. 12 wickets from seven appearances, with an economy of 7.22, are strong numbers.

