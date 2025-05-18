Lucknow Super Giants v Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Tips: Miller the bet at 17/2

Lucknow 1.81 4/5 favourites

Runs may be in short supply

LSG need three wins

Miller solid on match-up

Fast start for Head

Lucknow Super Giants v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Monday 19 May, 15:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Lucknow Super Giants v Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL team news

Lucknow have retained all their overseas players for the league stage bar Shamar Joseph, who has not played a match. They absolutely must win to stand any chance of making the top four. But results elsewhere need to go their way, they need to win all of their last three matches and vastly improve their net run rate.

The break may have helped Nic Pooran rediscover some form. His dip and LSG's run of four defeats in five is not coincidental. Mayank Yadav has been ruled out of the tournament with injury.

Possible LSG batting XI: Markram, Marsh (Bishnoi sub), Pooran, Pant, Badoni, Miller, Samad, Avesh, Prince, Akash, Rathi

Sunrisers are out but it is commendable that with nowt to play for Pat Cummins, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Ehsan Malinga and Kamindu Mendis have remained with the squad. Wiaan Mulder, the South Africa all-rounder, is the only overseas who hasn't returned. Sachin Baby, now on his third IPl team at the age of 36, could be used as a batting sub.

Possible SRH batting XI: Abhishek, Head, Ishan, Klaasen, Verma, Manohar, Cummins, Harshal, Ansari (Sachin baby sub), Unadkat, Malinga

Lucknow Super Giants v Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL pitch report

In the last 19 at Lucknow, unders 175 has won 11 times in first-innings. Sportsbook pitch LSG runs at unders 176.5 at 5/61.84. That could be a short as we wouldn't be too worried about SRH batting first and busting that mark. SRH have an average team score of 169.

In 14 of those 19 the sixes have come under Sportsbook's 16.5 quote. LSG average 9.5 sixes per game across all pitch types and Sunrisers average a shade over seven. The price is 8/111.73.

Lucknow Super Giants v Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL match prediction

Pre suspension, these two teams were rock-bottom in terms of confidence. Lucknow's disastrous run has almost certainly ended their play-off aspirations while Sunrisers have three in 11. It is possible that the break has given both time to refocus and relax, increasing the likelihood of better performances.

But we can't bet on that even if LSG are tempting at 1.814/5 because, at times, they have shown a far greater degree of efficiency than a Sunrisers team who appear to have to bat first on a flat one to get their juices going. And they won't get that here.

With two poor teams on show highlighting the tie trade is again worth it. From a pre-toss high of 70.069/1 it would not be a surprise that incompetence and a slow surface meant this one goes to the wire. In the last 12 balls that tie price can collapse.

David Miller, as we have said before, can be a late-season winner on top bats. Sportsbook offer 17/29.50. A tacky surface means that we have fewer concerns that he might not get the required crease time. Miller fares well on the match-ups against Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat and Harshal Patel, scoring 112 runs in 81 balls in franchise with no dismissals. Head is in the win zone for Sunrisers at 3/14.00. The surface probably doesn't suit him so he will have to go hell for leather in the powerplay. watch out, then, Avesh Khan and Akash Singh who he has smashed for 44 off 18 with one out. We're banking on Head getting a big lead quickly.

Recommended Bet Back David Miller top LSG bat SBK 17/2