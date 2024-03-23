Premier League Tips

Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Sky's the limit at whopping 5/1

Suryakumar Yadav
Sky is way too big at 5s

Ed Hawkins previews a potential classic from Ahmedabad on Sunday and has bets on the runs and at 5/1 and 9/2...

Recommended bets

(2pts) Back Suryakumar Yadav top MI bat 5/16.00

(0.5pts) Back Piyush Chawla top MI bowler 9/25.50

