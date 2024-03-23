Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Sky's the limit at whopping 5/1

MI favourites

Sky may not play but 5s is big

Ahmedabad full of runs

Read about Ed's Betfair Exchange strategy

Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians

Sunday 24 March, 14:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians team news

Mohammad Shami (injury) is the big absentee for Gujarat but they have, of course, also lost Hardik Pandya. Sandeep Warrier is his replacement in the squad. Matthew Wade is unavailable for at least the first game due to domestic duty. Rashid Khan is fit again.

Possible XI: Gill, Saha, Sai, Williamson, Shankar, Miller, Tewatia, Rashid, Mohit, Johnson, Umesh

Hardik takes over as skip from Rohit Sharma. That is the one of the few unknowns about this MI team. Suryakumar Yadav is an injury doubt with an ankle issue. If he misses out Vishnu Vinod could play. Gerald Coetzee is not ready following a groin problem so Luke Wood, a replacement for Jason Behrendorff, could make his debut.

Possible XI: Rohit, Ishan, Vinod, Tilak, Hardik, Wadhere, Nabi, Chawla, L Wood, Bumrah, Thushara

Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians pitch report

In nine of the last 12 T20 at Ahmedabad 175.5 has been busted on a fictional first-innings par line. It looks likely to be set in the low 180s given early shows. More than 200 has come in five times so Sportsbook's 9/25.50 is likely to prove popular that both teams hit that mark. We would prefer around 2.757/4 on the innings runs on first-dig only.

Back MI 200 or more batting first @ 2.757/4 Bet here

Mumbai Indians are 1.804/5 favourites to beat the Gujarat upstarts. The hosts have won one title and made the final in their two seasons but they could be brought to earth this term given the player drain.

This is a good time to be playing Mumbai, though, given the likely absence of Sky. What will be key, one suspects, is batting first on a flat one.

If the flip goes Mumbai's way they are going to take some stopping against a weaker Titans attack.

The strategy for a trade, though, is clear if the home team get to bat first. From a starting price of 2.206/5 there's plenty of wriggle room.

We're not so worried about the Titans batting and they should be capable of going well here. At the break it is more than possible that they trade at around the 1.705/7 mark. Do expect plenty of flips, though. We could be in for a real classic.

We don't think Sky plays but if he doesn't it's money back on an outrageous 5/16.00 for top MI bat. We also follow an Indian with the ball. Piyush Chawla wins 37% of the time and is 9/25.50. Shubmann Gill has been boosted to 23/103.30 but it's not big enough with a win rate of 30%.

Back Suryakumar Yadav top MI bat @ 5/16.00 Bet here

Back Piyush Chawla top MI bowler @ 9/25.50 Bet here

Listen to Cricket Only Bettor - Ultimate Guide to IPL 2024