Titans to keep on rolling

Rahsid Khan on form

Rahul out for season

Gujarat Titans v Lucknow Super Giants

Sunday 7 April, 11:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Titans are back in the groove after a comprehensive win over Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.Hopefully they have put their Delhi disaster firmly behind them and can open up a lead at the top of the table. Rashid Khan was man of the match with three wickets and their bowling unit is unrivalled. Mohit Sharma, the pacer, and Shubman Gill are the probable subs.

Probable XII: Gill, Saha, Hardik, Shankar, Miller, Manohar, Tewatia, Rashid, Shami, Noor, Mohit, Little

KL Rahul has been ruled out of the rest of the season. Despite him being a bit of a slow coach it has to go down as a blow because they are set up to play a particular way. Manan Vohra opened in his place last time. Jaydev Unadkat and Mark Wood are injured although the latter should be close to a comeback by now.

Probable XII: Vohra, Mayers, Sharma, Krunal, Stoinis, Pooran, Badoni, Gowtham, Naveen, Bishnoi, Mohsin, Thakur

Pitch report

LSG will be pleased to be on the road at Ahmedabad which has been much better batting track than their home surface. Still, Delhi managed only 130 there last time. Could it be slowing up?

More than 200 has been busted twice and 177 and 178 also notched. Shorting LSG for under 170.5 is a hope on the par line.

How to play

Gujarat are available at 1.784/5 and that looks like a sound bet as the business end approaches. There's no room for mucking about and Titans should be prepared to put their foot to the floor.

Lucknow have ability with bat and ball but confidence could be hit without Rahul, their skip, and they may need time to adjust to a new way of playing. This is not the place to do that.

Gujarat won the head-to-head earlier this term by seven runs when defending just 135. It began a spate of bowler-dominated games.

Back Gujarat @ 1.78

Tops value

Gill has a good record against the projected LSG attack and has been boosted to 16/5 with Sportsbook. There's a possibility that Ayush Badoni is promoted after runs last time so 10/1 should be noted. Both are possible subs though so bets could be voided unless in the starting XI. In short, they need to bat first.