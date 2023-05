Gujarat should win easily

Takle on Delhi runs

Gill is value

Gujarat Titans v Delhi Capitals

Tuesday 2 April, 15:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Team news

Gujarat Titans have won their last three and were top before Lucknow's game against Bangalore on Monday. Titans switched Shubman Gill for Mohit Sharma in a comfortable chase against Kolkata Knight Riders last time out. This lot will chase anything.

Possible XII: Saha, Gill, Hardik, Shankar, Miller, Manohar, Tewatia, Rashid K, Noor, Mohit, Shami, Little

Delhi's resurgence was ended by Sunrisers in a battle for the wooden spoon. They really should have got up in a chase of 197 when Phil Salt and Mitch Marsh were cruising. Axar Patel being held back when the rate was spiralling was a Ricky Ponting dunce masterclass.

Possible XII: Warner, Salt, M Marsh, Pandey, Garg, Sarfaraz, Axar, Ripal, Kuldeep, Nortje, Mukesh, Ishant

Pitch report

The Ahmedabad pitch has seen scores of 178, 204 and 177 chased. Titans' 207 was defended against Mumbai last time.

There has been a historic toss bias for the team batting first. But with this a likely mismatch it's dangerous to start putting too much store in that.

Delhi's run rate with the bat of 8.6 versus Titans economy rate with tha ball of 8.4 suggests a short at around the 168.5 mark on the par line for DC. Delhi managed 168 in the previous meeting.

Another option is shorting Delhi on the six-over line at around 48.5. They are averaging 47 this term and Titans have an economy of 7.3 in the first six.

Back under 48.5 DC 1st six over runs 2.0

Gujarat are 1.768/11 for this one. The days when crack teams in IPL going off sub 1.75/7 seem to have been forgotten. If you're one for deep-pocket wagers this seems like an opportunity.

Delhi need to produce a performance which there have been few signs they are capable of in this contest. Sportsbook margin of victory odds of six wickets or 51-60 runs (the former being the size of win in the head-to-head) is 11/1. Five wicket- and four wicket wins (with runs scaled down by ten respectively) are 9/1 the pair.

Tops value

Vijay Shankar is a bet on batting order at 7/1 with Sportsbook. He's been going in at No 4 for Titans. For Delhi, David Warner has been boosted to 11/4.

Shubman Gill has been boosted to 16/5 bringing in win rate. Against the expected best five Delhi bowlers he has scored 171 runs off 114 balls with two outs.