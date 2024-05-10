Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings IPL Tips: Dube can be the dude at 9/2

Super Kings value

Ahmedabad unlikely to have slowed

Dube a bet 9/2

Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings

Friday 10 May, 15:00

TV: Live on Sky Sports

Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings team news

Titans will be eliminated with a defeat but the reality is that they need a huge net run rate swing, results to go their way and to win all of their last three. Changes could be afoot, then. Be aware if Kane Williamson is included they become an automatic lay.

Possible XI: Saha, Gill, Sudharsan/Warrier (subs), Shahrukh, Miller, Tewatia, Rashid, Suthar, Mohit, Noor, Little

Chennai have problems with Deepak Chahar and Matheesha Pathirana injured. There's no Mustafizur, either. Thrusting pacer Simarjeet Singh, however, is a good replacement while Richard Gleeson has solid experience.

Probable XI: Rahane/SImarjeet (subs), Gaikwad, Mitchell, Dube, Moeen, Jadeja, Dhoni, Santner, Thakur, Deshpande, Gleeson

Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings pitch report

We don't expect Ahmedabad to be a slow surface because there has been no game there since April 28 when RCB chased Gujarat's 200. Still, expecting Gujarat to score quickly against one of the meaner bowling attacks when they are the slowest with the bat isn't advised. A par line sell of 184.5 may be on the cards.

Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings match prediction

Chennai's up-and-down form guarantees a decent price against what is a very poor Gujarat team. The Super Kings are 1.738/11.

The rationale for the bet on league standings and any metric you care to mention is obvious. For example, there are huge gulfs in favour of Chennai for net boundary percentage and net balls per wicket.

Sportsbook's 9/52.80 that Chennai win with most sixes and fours is a wager that could make a lot of sense.

They really should have too much for a Gujarat team which has failed to overcome the loss of Mohammad Shami and Hardik Pandya.

Gujarat, as well being the slowest overall, are also the slowest in the powerplay. They strike at a cumulative 118. To put that into context Sunrisers strike at 186.

What does this mean for the Exchange? Well, if you want to be on Chennai and they are bowling first you will need to be quick on the draw because the 1.738/11 could shorten very quickly.

Gujarat Titans v Chennai Super Kings player bets

Shivam Dube, a fancy discussed on Cricket...Only Bettor (see below for the link) has taken a cut to 9/25.50 but we're still keen as he is due a success for top Chennai bat. He smashed 51 from 23 against Titans earlier in the season. MS Dhoni might be an option at 14s on more worn surface so keep him in mind fo challenges to come.

Recommended Bet Back Shivam Dube top CSK bat SBK 9/2

