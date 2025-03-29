Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Tips: Six appeal in Vizag

Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunday 30 March, 11:00

TV: live on Sky Sports

Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL team news

Delhi Capitals' comeback against Lucknow Super Kings, who were matched at 1.021/50 for almost £1.4m, may not be usurped in terms of the biggest in-play upset this season. But it's worth understanding how they managed it.

They subbed out pacer Mukesh Kumar for blitzer Ashutosh Sharma, who took them home with an incredible late show of hitting. They could have even better balance this time if KL Rahul is available. He could come in for Jake Fraser-McGurk, opening up a slot for Donovan Ferreira lower down as a potential replace for Vipraj Nigam. Alternatively, Rahul comes in for Sameer Rizvi in the middle order.

Possible Delhi XI: Rahul, Du Plessis, Porel, Rizvi, Axar, Stubbs, Ferreira, Ashutsoh (Mukesh sub), Vipraj/Ferriera, Kuldeep, Starc, Mohit

Sunrisers Hyderabad are beginning to look like one-trick ponies. An all-action batting attack seemingly has to go big every game to protect a bowling line-up which doesn't seem to have a clue as to how to keep things tight.

Well-beaten by Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad last time out, Sunrisers are under pressure here. One wonders whether they're really thinking hard in-play. Was it right that Adam Zampa wasn't subbed in at the death of their innings to bat ahead of Simarjeet Singh or Mohammad Shami? It's little things like that which make a difference. They are using Zampa and Head as the impact changes. They could sub out and in Ishan Kishan and Shami.

In terms of preventing the leak of runs in the field they don't really have many options. Simarjeet Singh is looking pricey but Jaydev Unadkat is their only other Indian pacer.

Possible SRH XI: Head, Abhishek, Kishan (Shami sub), Reddy, Klaasen, Verma, Manohar, Cummins, Harshal, Zampa, Simarjeet/Unadkat

Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL pitch report

Vizag looked a flat pitch when Lucknow posted 209 and Delhi got up with one wicket to spare. Similar scoring should be expected, although one would prefer to be betting overs at around 210.5 knowing that it was SRH batting first. Both teams to score 190 has been boosted to 6/42.50 by Sportsbook, a bet that is likely to prove popular.

Twenty-nine sixes were struck in the LSG-DC game. And 29 were struck in the previous IPL match. Sportsbook go over 21.5 at evens. Sunrisers' intent is unrivalled and we're also happy to continue taking overs 11.5 sixes at even money. It copped last time against Lucknow.

Recommended Bet Back SRH over 11.5 sixes SBK 1/1

We're not convinced that Sunrisers are the real deal this IPL. Conceding 240s against Rajasthan and being helpless to defend 200+ against Lucknow doesn't seem to fit the credentials for a title winner. It could be that their point of difference, aggression with the bat, makes more of an impact away from home. But this isn't the surface for that.

With Sunrisers so leaky in the field it is hard to see how a strong Delhi batting line-up isn't in the game. It's not a great look for SRH that one feel that they need 220 every match. It's just not going to happen. Still, it's disappointing that the match odds market appears to agree. The 2.265/4 on Delhi is a little shorter than we hoped.

When Delhi do become value is in-play. Bowling second, we can take a view at the break because, as stated, we're not convinced Sunrisers can keep things tight. If they make 200-220, Delhi are going to be a bigger price than they are pre-toss. And better value.

Likewise throughout the stiff chase. Never rule out their ability to take 60 off the last four to get up. They have proper hitters all the way down to No 8. Sportsbook offer 5/16.00 that the team batting first breaches 200 but the chaser wins.

Recommended Bet Back side batting 1st to score 200 and lose SBK 5/1

Rahul gets a 13/82.63 quote for top Delhi bat. He has a two-year win rate of 21% so it's not close to value. Travis Head, with another top-bat win, has been boosted to 11/26.50 to win the top match bat market.

